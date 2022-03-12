Notre Dame defeats Pewaukee in Division 2 girls basketball championship - 1

Pewaukee senior guard/forward Sarah Newcomer splits the defense of Notre Dame sophomore forward Gracie Grzesk (left) and freshman forward Peyton Musial during the WIAA Division 2 state championship game Saturday at the Resch Center.

 Dave Radcliffe/Freeman staff

ASHWAUBENON — Trista Fayta caught fire in the second half, and with it, Pewaukee’s outstanding season ended with a silver ball.

The sophomore guard scored 23 of her game-high 27 points after halftime, and Notre Dame erased a slim halftime deficit before pulling away for a 68-54 victory in the WIAA Division 2 state championship game to claim its second straight title Saturday at the Resch Center.

The Pirates (26-4) used an 8-0 run to take the lead late in the first half and settled for a 26-25 edge going into intermission. That lead was short-lived, however, as a layup by senior forward Sarah Hardwick with 16 minutes, 27 seconds remaining put the top-seeded Tritons (29-1) up for good at 29-28.

After a layup by Pewaukee freshman guard Amy Terrian made it 34-30 with 13:27 to go, Notre Dame answered with an 8-0 run to extend its lead to double figures. The Pirates never got within closer than nine from there, as the Tritons made five consecutive 3-pointers at one point, four of which came from Fayta.

Hardwick scored 11 of her 17 points before halftime. Terrian led Pewaukee with 16 points, while senior guard/forward Sarah Newcomer added 14.