ASHWAUBENON — Trista Fayta caught fire in the second half, and with it, Pewaukee’s outstanding season ended with a silver ball.
The sophomore guard scored 23 of her game-high 27 points after halftime, and Notre Dame erased a slim halftime deficit before pulling away for a 68-54 victory in the WIAA Division 2 state championship game to claim its second straight title Saturday at the Resch Center.
The Pirates (26-4) used an 8-0 run to take the lead late in the first half and settled for a 26-25 edge going into intermission. That lead was short-lived, however, as a layup by senior forward Sarah Hardwick with 16 minutes, 27 seconds remaining put the top-seeded Tritons (29-1) up for good at 29-28.
After a layup by Pewaukee freshman guard Amy Terrian made it 34-30 with 13:27 to go, Notre Dame answered with an 8-0 run to extend its lead to double figures. The Pirates never got within closer than nine from there, as the Tritons made five consecutive 3-pointers at one point, four of which came from Fayta.