MADISON — For as long as she can remember, Caroline Raster has been coming to Nielsen Stadium.
On Thursday, it was finally the Brookfield East freshman’s turn to take center stage.
Seeded sixth in the Division 1 singles draw, Raster won her second-round match over Neenah’s Izzy Murray 61, 6-3 after receiving a bye, advancing to the Round of 16 in the WIAA Girls Tennis Individual Championship.
“I have five siblings. They all played here at some point,” Raster said. “So I’ve been coming to Nielsen a lot since I was like 4, so it’s nice. I know the environment.
“It’s definitely harder on the court, though.”
Not everything went Raster’s way in her state debut, including when she found herself in a 3-0 deficit in the second set. But she showed poise beyond her years, went back to what worked best, and reeled off six straight games to make her a perfect 1-0 in the season- end competition.
“I was thinking that if I stayed in the point with her, she might have missed on her backhand,” Raster said. “But once we got into that loopy-shot rally, I realized that was where her strengths were instead of her weaknesses.
“Ending points worked in the first set, which is why my coach (Linda Lied) and I, second set when I was down 3-0, we kind of went through that and how finishing the points was definitely better for me than trying to stay in it.”
Raster (22-2) was at her best when she was making her opponent run baseline-to-baseline, but to Murray’s
credit, she was able to get to many of those shots and keep points alive. Still, when Raster stuck to the gameplan, she was clearly the superior player, and now she’ll get to see if more greatness awaits her.
Next up is No. 11 seed Lexi Hankel of Janesville Craig. Should Raster get by Hankel, it’s likely DSHA’s Carolyn Schaefer would be waiting in the quarterfinals. The two had an epic clash in the sectional finals, which Schaefer pulled out by a 6-7 (6), 6-2, 108 margin. The DSHA junior is seeded third.
Raster will hope her routine and comfort level with her surroundings is what puts her over the top.
“Jump-roping before the match really helps me get into the zone, stretching out in that squash court over there, that definitely helps,” Raster said. “Walking into the match, I was just thinking stay in the point, finding her weaker shot during the warmup and getting my first serve (in).”
Aside from Raster, only one other area D1 singles competitor survived Day 1.
That would be Muskego junior Emily Pan (23-1), who suffered her only loss this season at the hands of Raster. As the No. 7 seed, Pan automatically moved on to the second round, where she rolled past Raster’s teammate, sophomore Jasmine Sun (17-4), 6-0, 6-1. She’ll take on 10th-seeded Naisha Nagpal of Verona today in the Round of 16.
Sun was the only county player to win her first-round match, sweeping Kenosha Tremper’s Nicole Porut 6-0, 6-0.
Catholic Memorial junior Jessica Jacobson already has a medal to her name after finishing fourth in the D2 singles tournament last fall. The No. 8 seed improved to 20-10 on the season with a 6-3, 6-2 triumph over Altoona’s Josie Rechek. She’s joined in the Round of 16 by New Berlin Eisenhower senior Kendall Witt (18-12), who rallied for a 4-6, 7-5, 10-8 win over Kate Fortney of Aquinas and is next matched up with second-seeded Lily Olson of Edgewood.