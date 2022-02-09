WAUKESHA — The late, great Yogi Berra might have described what was happening as deja vu all over again.

Bob Shea was concerned about that very possibility, but his Oconomowoc girls basketball team put its coach’s worries to rest.

The Raccoons, who watched Catholic Memorial rally from a 17-point deficit to overtake them 79-78 Dec. 21, held a 51-36 advantage over the Crusaders with 11 minutes, 8 seconds to play in the rematch Tuesday.

But CMH had more drama in mind and pulled within 62-61 on sophomore Olivia Conway’s runner with 1:27 to go.

For more Waukesha County prep sports coverage, subscribe to The Freeman today: https://bit.ly/freeman_sub

This comeback bid ended there, though, as Oconomowoc extended its lead back to 67-61 before emerging with a 67-63 triumph to gain a split of the teams’ Classic 8 Conference season series. The Raccoons climbed to 11-9 overall and 9-4 in the conference, while the Crusaders slipped to 13-8 and 8-6, respectively.

“When we played them at home, we had a 17-point lead and they ended up going ahead and salting it away,” Shea said. “We withstood it this time, so I’m really proud of our girls.

“It was a crazy game. We had some lineups out there that don’t play a lot together, but that’s fine. “Kids came off the bench and stepped up.”

Junior guard Kayleigh Flach, who shouldered much of Ocon’s ballhandling duty and scored 12 points, agreed with her coach.

“It was awesome,” Flach said. “Our team really came together. No matter who was out there, they stepped up. When Eve (Gricius) was out last game, I had to step up. Now she and I can work together.

“Over the summer, I did a lot of ballhandling work on my own, and my teammates have really stepped up to help me. They’ve done a good job of getting open and they’re always there for me.”

Senior forward Natalie Gricius scored 10 of her team-high 21 points in the first half to help stake the Raccoons to a 31-25 lead. She also took on the responsibility of guarding CMH senior guard Grace Lomen, who torched the Raccoons for 37 points in the teams’ first meeting.

“I’m typically of the philosophy that I don’t want our best offensive player guarding the other team’s best offensive player because it takes a lot of energy, but sometimes you’ve just got to do what you’ve got to do,” Shea said. “Anytime Lomen moved with the ball, there were two kids walling up trying to stop her. That was our plan.”

Oconomowoc limited Lomen to one basket and a total of five points in the first half. One of the players who provided effective help defense was junior guard Gianna Conigliaro.

“I think putting Natalie Gricius, who has a similar body type, on Loman made things difficult for her,” Conigliaro said. “We worked really hard in practice on defense preparing for this game, and I think it really paid off in the end.

“Grace is a good player and we give her props for that, but tonight was our game and we played the way we should.”

Flach liked the way Oconomowoc’s game plan came together.

“Everybody guarding Grace individually and as a team did a really good job of shutting her down,” Flach said. “We got inside her head and she became frustrated. That gave us an advantage we needed to win the game.”

As the game unfolded, foul trouble forced both teams to improvise.

“It was hard for us at first to adjust to having different people bringing up the ball, but I think we recovered really well,” Conigliaro said. “We played with different people that we normally wouldn’t play with, and I think it worked out really well.

“We built up a lead for a long time. We fell back a little bit, but as soon as we got punched in the face a little bit, we came right back. Eve (Gricius) came in there in the second half and was insane.”

CMH sophomore guard Olivia Conway helped keep the Crusaders in the game by knocking down three 3-pointers in the first half. She continued her clutch shooting in the second half during the CMH rally, hitting three more treys and a pair of twopoint baskets. Lomen continued to be aggressive, got to the freethrow line and converted eight of nine tries to go with three baskets to finish with 19 points before fouling out with 3:50 remaining..

“It was a crazy, up-anddown game,” CMH coach Nick Vitale said. “Our girls played really hard. We battled. That’s all I can ask for as a coach.

“We did a lot of little things better in the second half. We rebounded better than we did in the first. Olivia Conway hit some big shots for us at the end. We just came up short.”

Junior post Aaliyah Miller played a key role in helping Oconomowoc preserve its lead. She scored 11 of her 15 points in the second half, while Natalie Gricius added 11. But it took a team effort for the Raccoons to earn the season split.

“Kids came off the bench and stepped up,” Shea said. “Isabelle Bialek came off the bench for 3 or 4 minutes, didn’t turn the ball over and helped us get into our offense. Megan Frosch scored two points, but she just played the game under control and got the ball to the right person.”

Lomen and Mallory Eberhardt were honored on CMH’s Senior Night prior to the game.

“To stay through what we’ve experienced has been a tough situation, but they’ve come every day and worked their tails off,” Vitale said. “They try to be leaders and do a good job with that. They’ve helped me in the last week and a half and done a great job with that. “They’re our managers in football and did a great job with that. I wish we could have gotten a win for them, but we came up just short.”