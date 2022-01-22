WAUKESHA — Count Milwaukee native and Packers backer Jackie Glassman as among those bringing the cheese to wine country, although she’s heard plenty of whining ahead of tonight’s matchup between the Packers and 49ers.
She is among 30-40 people who gather regularly at Local Tap in San Francisco, a designated Packers bar, to back the Pack on game days, loudly and proudly.
“We are definitely very strong in the Bay area and we don’t like it when 49ers fans are rude and disrespectful,” the phy-ed teacher who has been in Frisco for 34 years said.
“I have a Packer wallet. I still get with my Packer wallet, ‘How can you be a Packer fan?’ I say, ‘Excuse me? Once a cheesehead, always a cheesehead.’ (They reply) ‘I suppose you have one of those cheeseheads.’ I say, ‘Of course I do. ... Trust me, all of us that go to the games, watch the games, we are true cheeseheads. We don’t put up with garbage.”
There is plenty of ammo on both sides for fans ahead of tonight’s playoffs matchup between the Packers and San Francisco 49ers — a history of excellence for both franchises, and a 44 all-time record against one another in the playoffs, and of course the 49ers whiffing on drafting Alex Smith instead of Aaron Rodgers. San Francisco may have won the last three postseason meetings in 2012, 2013, and 2019, but Packers fans have renewed fervor following the regular-season tilt earlier this year that saw the Packers come from behind with game-winning drive in the final 37 seconds with no timeouts.
“I walked up to one guy when we won the last game. I said, ‘Dude, I was a physical education teacher. Here’s a lesson for the day: Never, ever leave time on the clock,” Glassman said. “He said, ‘I know.’”
Glassman, a Packers stockholder, said she and others got a share of stock for the Local Tap’s owner in the ongoing sale. But she’s leaving that home away from home for tonight’s doings in the Frozen Tundra, her first game at Lambeau in several years and her first playoff game there, courtesy of a childhood friend. “Everybody has told me it is totally different. And I am like, I’m ready. They say, ‘Are you ready for the cold?’ I said, ‘I grew up in Wisconsin. What are you talking about? Yes, I am prepared.’” Glassman said Niners fans aren’t as true blue as Packers Nation. “They are fair-weather fans. If they are losing they leave early. We’re like Lambeau — we’re here to the last whistle. We’re here to the end. ... Win, lose or draw we’re there and we love them.”
Another transplanted cheesehead
For Waukesha native Tom Ramey, whose work took him to California after graduating Waukesha South High School in 1984, things were muted somewhat this week, as the pandemic has him working from home, but he expected the trash talk among colleagues would pick up as game day approached.
He said when he first moved out to Cali, he’d attend a Packers bar in Santa Clara, watching with dozens of others of fans. But since then, technology like the internet and satellite television has made it much easier than it used to be to follow his favorite teams from back home.
He, too, owns stock in the Packers, and recent losses at the hands of the 49ers are etched in memory, as he was at the last one with a daughter, he said. And given the recent history, the 49ers faithful are holding their heads high.
“As you would imagine, it’s confidence, especially after that regular-season game where the Packers squeaked it out with 37 seconds left, they feel like the 9ers got some guys healthy since then. Columnists are pointing out some of the things we’re all worried about: Can the Packers’ defense hold up to the 9ers’ rushing attack? They are not ‘it’s a done deal and the Packers are going to roll over them.’ They are confident the 9ers can win this game,” he said.
“There is also a great respect for Aaron Rodgers. I read an article (Wednesday) morning talking about Rodgers being otherworldly in terms of quarterback ... The point of the columnist was how good Rodgers is and how he can be the X factor. If the Packers can get up, most likely due to Rodgers, can they eliminate the 49ers’ rushing attack so they have to start passing?”
He said he doesn’t hear too much grumbling about the 49ers not drafting Rodgers anymore, not as much as there was as Rodgers was coming into his own.
Ramey said he will probably watch the game at home, texting buddies back in Wisconsin through the game. Ramey said he expected the Packers will win.
“Jimmy Garoppolo is not gonna win that game if they have to go to the air, so I think the Packers win,” he said. “I am just excited about the game. Get through this one, get through the next one and get to the Super Bowl.”
The world’s team
New Berlin native Dan Opine, now living in Mountain View, Calif., home of Google in the heart of Silicon Valley the past 13 years, is no stranger to life on enemy turf. He lives now about 20 minutes from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, but also lived in Chicago for several years after graduating Eisenhower High School in 1984 and joining the Marines. But he still was in for a bit of a rude awakening in sunny California.
“I used to have some respect for the 49ers before I came out here. People think they are the wine and cheese crowd, but they can be kind of nasty,” he said. “(In Chicago) they were the most ruthless fans when you get there in Packers gear. I didn’t expect 49ers fans to be as ruthless towards Packers fans. I thought they’d be more laid back out here. But some of them are pretty intense. They talk a lot of smack. They dish it out. They got foul mouths like they do in Chicago.”
So living Green and Gold in the Golden State, he said, has “been intense. Obviously the last couple times we played out here, that 2019 championship game when we got killed, I am still getting killed for that, even though we won the game earlier this year. My phone is getting blown up from text messages from 49ers fans telling me they are going to do what they did in 2019.”
He said he thinks some 49ers fans weren’t as raucous after a rough start earlier this season — fewer flags on cars, and fewer people wearing team gear although “in the past two weeks they’ve come out of the woodwork. While there is a good group of core 49ers fans out here there’s a lot of fair-weather fans. It’s much different than Wisconsin, that’s for sure, where we stick with them through thick and thin.”
The newly minted Packers shareholder will be watching the game at a local Irish pub with friends who are a mix of Packers backers and 49ers fans, knowing the Green Bay fans will be outnumbered, but “I would say it’s going to be exciting to be in an environment with Packers fans and 49ers fans watching it together. There’s gonna be a lot of heckling and jeering and sad 49ers fans, I hope.”
An internet search of Packers bars in California turned up several spots this week. On the flip side, the closest 49ers bar to Wisconsin is in Chicago. Opine’s experiences bear out the international breadth of Packers fandom. Opine said he’s traveled extensively in Europe and Asia, and usually had no problem finding a Packers game to watch, especially in major European capitals like Berlin, Madrid and Spain.
“It’s really an incredible experience when you can go anywhere in the country and almost anywhere in world and find Packers fans. It’s a great bond, and incredible experiences, nothing like it,” he said.