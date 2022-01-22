‘ONCE A CHEESEHEAD, ALWAYS A CHEESEHEAD’

Milwaukee native Jackie Glassman, third woman from left in the front row, is seen among friends at the Local Tap, a Packers bar in San Francisco in this recent photo. Although she said Packers fans make a very strong showing in the Bay Area and take plenty of heat from 49ers fans, Glassman herself was flying home this week to attend her first playoffs game at Lambeau Field tonight, after also enjoying a Friday night fish fry. She said temperatures in the Bay Area have been in the 50s, but she’s prepared for the cold temps expected in Green Bay tonight. As for the chance of snow? “That would just make my day,” she said.