WAUKESHA — Last season, Hamilton hosted a ranked Waukesha South team and protected its home court.
Almost one year later to the day, the roles were reversed when the Blackshirts welcomed the ninth-ranked Chargers into their field house Tuesday evening. South kept the receipts from that midseason loss last January in a highly-competitive nonconference matchup, emerging with a 73-68 victory.
“We definitely had to get that one back and our record says that we’re not that good, but we’re better than our record says and we’re coming after everybody,” South senior guard Tyran Cook said.
Cook led the Blackshirts (5-6) with 25 points, including a vicious one-handed flush with 3 minutes, 57 seconds remaining to give South a 60-57 lead.
“Definitely was good to get that,” Cook said.
On its previous possession, senior forward Tommy Korinko buried a straightaway 3 to give South the lead for good at 58-57 with 4:34 on the clock. That marked the last of the game’s 19 lead changes, as neither team led by more than six.
“And this is kind of why everyone looked at me like I was crazy — why are you playing all these tough nonconference teams?” South coach Bo Richter said. “To get better. And this is a tournament game. When we get into our regionals and sectionals and being able to handle the adversity, maybe on the road, too … we’ve been in this one, played CMH tough. Last week we played Fond du Lac. Just awesome teams that we’ve played and we’ve lost a few of them, but we got this one which is very important.”
It was the Chargers (8-3) who took the biggest lead of the game at 48-42 with 10:46 to play after a pair of free throws by senior guard Luther Smith Jr., who had a game-high 27 points. But that happens to be under Smith’s average of 30 per contest, the ninth-best mark in the state.
“We didn’t want him to get over 30 and we didn’t shut him down, but we played good defense on him and did what we had to do to get the win,” Cook said.
Richter credited the defensive effort of senior guard Daniel Robinson on Smith, who shot 9 of 22 from the field and 3 of 9 from beyond the arc.
“I thought Daniel did a wonderful job holding on to Luther tonight,” Richter said. “He made him work for every 27 that he had. Daniel might have been tired and not be able to carry the scoring load, but other guys picked him up.”
That was the biggest difference from past games for the Blackshirts in which Robinson and Cook have been responsible for a majority of the scoring load. Korinko and junior guard Charlie Mroz had nine points apiece, while senior guard Ethan Czech added eight points.
“Our top two scorers, Tyran and Daniel, last week scored a lot,” Richter said. “I don’t know what their stat totals were but Charlie Mroz I think hit three 3s today. Tommy Korinko had three as well to really help us down the stretch.”
The play was frenetic and on the sloppy side in the first half — Cook conceded it was an ugly win — but South’s ability to speed up the Chargers on offense played to its advantage and the hosts would take a 31-29 lead into halftime thanks to a banked-in 3 by Mroz in the final minute.
The fluctuation on the scoreboard continued, as senior forward Nate Kollath scored 10 of his 12 points within the first seven minutes of the second stanza to ignite the Hamilton offense. But the Blackshirts weathered the storm and had fully erased the Chargers’ six-point cushion after Cook’s free throws made it 51-51 with 7:06 remaining. South went an efficient 20 of 22 from the charity stripe.
“If we didn't make those free throws, the game would have been a lot different,” Cook said. “But we’ve been working on our free throws every day.”
Cook’s baseline drive extended South’s lead to 6459 with 2:38 left, and the lead was five once again when Robinson (19 points) put back his own miss with 1:53 to go, making it 66-61. Hamilton answered with a jumper by junior guard Cooper Grams, and after an over-and-back on South, senior guard Cameron Bratzke (14 points) drove for two to bring the Chargers within one.
Hamilton then went into foul mode to get the Blackshirts in the single bonus. Czech made 1 of 2 at the line, and the Chargers had a chance to tie or take the lead on the other end, but Kollath was blocked by Mroz at the rim with 30 seconds to go and Hamilton never had another chance to draw even from there.
“They’ve (Cook and Robinson) been through a lot and these other other guys that have come into the mix now are starting to be in those (tight games) as well, and that’s really valuable, especially in early January to play in those and have success with that,” Richter said.
Cook also pulled down 11 rebounds for South, who is still looking to string together back-to-back wins for the first time this season and will look to do so when it hosts Milwaukee Marshall a week from today. But after notching their best win of the season, the Blackshirts hope it serves as a springboard as they approach the second half of their schedule.
“Definitely a big confidence booster,” Cook said. “Big win against one of the best teams in the state and we’re going to keep improving every day and getting better.”