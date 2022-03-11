ASHWAUBENON — Pewaukee’s girls basketball team bookended halftime with a 27-5 run and punched its ticket to Saturday’s championship game, pulling away for a 73-43 victory over Reedsburg in a WIAA Division 2 state semifinal Friday at the Resch Center.
The Pirates (26-3) ended the Beavers’ unbeaten season in emphatic fashion, turning the tide of the game with a 9-0 run to end the first half. That included back-to-back 3-pointers by senior guard/forward Sarah Newcomer, which gave Pewaukee a 34-25 halftime lead.
It only got uglier from there, as the Beavers (28-1) failed to get much of anything going offensively in the second half. The Pirates led by as many as 31 before the benches emptied, as freshman guard Amy Terrian found her twin sister, Anna, for a layup with 1 minute, 12 seconds remaining to make it 73-42.
Amy Terrian was sensational, finishing with a game-high 31 points. She shot 9 of 15 from the floor, 3 of 6 from beyond the arc and 10 of 11 from the free-throw line. Newcomer and senior forward Megan Zielsdorf added 10 points apiece for the Pirates, who advance to play defending D2 state champion Notre Dame tomorrow night at approximately 6:35 p.m.
For the full game recap, see Saturday's edition of The Freeman.
