ASHWAUBENON — Pewaukee’s girls basketball team never truly got in a rhythm offensively, and Notre Dame was simply too efficient with its offense en route to achieving a three-peat with a 64-49 victory in the WIAA Division 2 state championship Saturday at the Resch Center.
Notre Dame, which shot 62.2% from the field, saw its lead grow as high as 21 when senior guard/forward Hope Barington knocked down a straightaway 3 to make it 42-21 with 14 minutes, 54 seconds remaining. The top-seeded Pirates (28-2) were able to close within 48-36 at the 8:54 mark after a layup by sophomore guard Anna Terrian, who led Pewaukee with 19 points. But that was as close as they’d get the rest of the way.
Amy Terrian opened the scoring with a 3 less than 30 seconds in, but not much else went right for the Pirates from that point forward.
Notre Dame (29-1), seeded second, got easy looks inside early and often, going ahead for good at 4-3 on a free throw by junior guard Sydney Whitehouse at the 16:07 mark of the first half.
That 3 by Terrian was the lone make from distance in the first half for Pewaukee. Notre Dame went up by double figures, 24-13, when Whitehouse made a layup nearly the midway point of the opening stanza and went up 28-13 on a layup by Barington with 7:22 left until the break. The Tritons were held to just two field goals the rest of the half, as junior guard Trista Fayta sat the last 5:51 with two fouls, but Pewaukee was unable to chip away and trailed 30-17 at halftime.
It marked the second straight runner-up finish for the Pirates, who also got 12 points from sophomore guard Amy Terrian and 11 more from freshman guard Giselle Janowski. Pewaukee was held to 39.1% shooting, including 6 of 18 from 3-point range.
