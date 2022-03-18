MADISON — Junior wing Milan Momcilovic scored a game-high 18 points, and Pewaukee survived a scare from Ashwaubenon to keep its dream of back-to-back titles alive with a 60-49 victory in a WIAA Division 2 state semifinal Friday afternoon from the Kohl Center.
The top-seeded Pirates (26-3) only trailed for 15 seconds. That came midway through the second half when sophomore guard Drew Tomashek knocked down a 3-pointer to give the No. 4 Jaguars (24-5) a 36-34 lead with 9 minutes, 33 seconds remaining.
But sophomore guard Nick Janowski answered with a step-back trey of his own, giving Pewaukee the lead for good at 37-36 with 9:18 to go. His older brother, senior guard Ashton Janowski, then scored his first points of the game with a 3 to push the lead to four, and a three-point play by Momcilovic completed a 9-0 run. The Jags never got within closer than five from there.
Ashwaubenon made its first five 3s of the second half and was able to generate some open looks with the Pewaukee defense keying on senior forward Marcus Tomashek (16 points) and senior guard Matt Imig (15 points). But the Pirates, who opened the game on a 10-0 run but had to settle for a 21-19 halftime lead, never wavered.
Terrian had 10 of his 13 in the first half, while Nick Janowski added 11 points. Pewaukee will play either La Crosse Central or Westosha Central tomorrow night.
