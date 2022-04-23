PEWAUKEE — The WIAA might want to look into the fact Pewaukee High School has two varsity track and field teams. The thing is, the Pirates disguises one of those teams as a soccer team.
That Pirates girls “soccer team” ran all over the Division 4 defending state champ and current No. 1 ranked Brookfield Academy en route to a 10-0 nonconference victory Friday.
In all seriousness, Pewaukee — ranked third in the Division 2 girls state soccer polls — used its team speed to put in seven first-half goals. The tandem of sophomore Alex Amini and junior Zoe Hevey combined to score eight goals.
“We were on today,” Pewaukee coach Sean Sullivan said. “We worked really hard in practice this week with the possession game, which is our bread and butter.
“Then you have Zoe and Emery (Bigler) on top and they are fast. If you are going to cover one, it leaves the other girl open. And our outside midfielders got into the game as well.”
Pewaukee’s (5-1 overall) speed was evident from the start of the match. The Pirates were winning most of the loose balls. In some circumstances, Pewaukee was able to track down the ball even if BA (1-2) had a 5-yard head start at the ball.
BA coach Lee Rogers was impressed with Pewaukee’s team speed.
“Not unless we watch them on TV,” Rogers said if his team will see a team as fast as Pewaukee the rest of the year. “I mean they have speed everywhere. They are really good and I like how they played. They knocked the ball around well. Boy do they look for each other.
“I mean they don’t have one or two girls that can attack. I was impressed on how they won it in the air and really talked to each other, and kept the ball moving.”
The onslaught began when Hevey received a short-corner pass and beat a defender on the goal line. She then slotted a pass on the ground to Amini for a goal at the nine-minute mark. It was the Pewaukee passing that helped create so many chances.
“I feel like our team, we connect so well with each other,” Amini said. “Everyone just knows what they are doing on the field and it really helps, and we build off each other. Everyone is positive and that creates those opportunities.”
The next two goals opened up on give-and-go plays scored by freshman Ella Opie and Hevey, respectively. Then, Hevey got a little luck on her goal in the 26th minute when her one-on-one attack was initially stopped by senior Anneke Zaiser, but the ball bounced right back to Hevey and she put in the second shot. Hevey recorded her third goal on another give-and-go in the 31st minute to give the Pirates a 5-0 lead.
More bounces went Pewaukee’s way when Amini’s shot was deflected off a BA defender right back to her and her second shot went into the net. Hevey found Amini for a goal in the 37th minute and the Pirates took a 7-0 lead at the half.
“I didn’t know what to expect, but we came out right away,” Amini said. “This will definitely give us more confidence. Lately, we’ve been dragged down after losing to KM, but this will help build us back up again.”
Amini tacked on her fourth goal in the 51st minute. Senior Kylie Maderski scored in the 58th minute after a corner kick and Hevey finished the match at 65:40 with her fourth goal of the match.
“That was probably our best game of the year,” Sullivan said. “They are a quality team and state champs last year, so they know how to win. We were expecting to play well.”