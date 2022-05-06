MENOMONEE FALLS — The champs are in no hurry to give up their crown.
And if Menomonee Falls’ baseball team keeps playing like it did Thursday, they might not have to.
The Phoenix — winners of two straight Greater Metro Conference titles — stayed in the hunt for a three-peat with a 10-2 win over visiting Brookfield Central at Trenary Field.
The win left the GMC in a jumbled mess as teams hit the home stretch.
Central had its seven-game winning streak snapped and fell to 11-3 overall and 7-2 in the Greater Metro Conference. Marquette (9-3, 6-2) is just 1/2-game behind the Lancers, while Falls (8-4, 6-3) is one game back.
Making things more interesting is Central still must finish a delayed game with West Allis Hale that it trails, 10-2, through six innings.
“It means a lot to our guys,” Phoenix manager Tim Gotzler said of chasing a three-peat. “It’s the GMC. Every year it’s a battle and every year you’re going to have good teams in the league with high-caliber players.
“Every year the GMC’s putting teams in the state tournament and there’s just no slouches. You’ve got to go through some dudes to win this league. Every team’s got guys.”
Falls has more than its share of guys, though, too, which is why the Phoenix believe they can get hot this month and capture a third straight league title.
On Thursday, senior designated hitter Caden Wilson had a huge afternoon with a long home run, a double and three RBI. Falls starter Grant Schultz was terrific, allowing just two hits and two runs in five innings to pick up the win.
The Phoenix pounded out nine hits, including seven in their final three at bats. And Falls did a splendid job playing small ball when necessary, swiping four bases, executing a pair of sacrifice bunts and scoring a run via sacrifice fly.
“Winning the league, that would mean a lot to our guys,” Wilson said. “We’ve lost a couple games this year we know we shouldn’t have. So coming out, this was our ‘A’ game today. I’m really proud of that.”
On the flip side, the Lancers had one of their toughest nights of the season.
Central had three errors which led to three unearned runs. The Lancers had a pair of runners thrown out on the base paths, which killed a promising fourth inning. And Central managed just four hits against Schultz and reliever Joey Spalding.
“I just thought our demeanor was bad from the beginning,” Central coach Jeff Bigler said. “Give them credit. You have to play clean and make the other team earn what they get. Give them credit. They earned the win, but we definitely helped ‘em.”
Wilson didn’t need any help when he launched a first inning home run 360 feet off Central ace and Gonzaga recruit Matthew Mueller for a 1-0 lead. It was the first home run of Wilson’s varsity career.
“To do it off of (Mueller), it makes it that much sweeter,” Wilson said. “I’ve got a little bit of bragging rights on my teammates now.”
The Phoenix stretched their lead to 3-0 with a pair of runs in the third without a single hit. Falls drew two walks and Central had a pair of errors to key the big inning.
Noah Dreier had a two-run single for the Lancers in the fourth that scored Mueller and Luke Langjahr and pulled Central within 3-2. But the Lancers killed themselves with base-running blunders.
First, Aren Robinson got caught between second and third on Dreier’s hit, and was thrown out as he tried getting back to second. Just moments later, Dreier was picked off first base to end the Lancers’ biggest threat of the night.
“Our base-running mistakes, which have been one of our Achilles heels, came back to bite us,” Bigler said. “I thought that was a big momentum change in the game. That was huge.”
From there, the Phoenix pulled away.
Falls put its first two runners on in the bottom of the fourth and a sacrifice fly by Bradyn Hoefs plated Schultz to make it 4-2.
In the fifth, Jack Anderson drew a leadoff walk and scored on a double by Wilson. Wilson then swiped third base and later scored on a throwing error by catcher Maverick Moore — the second time a Moore error led to a run — to make it 6-2.
Then in the sixth, Falls turned four hits, a wild pitch and a passed ball into four runs. Keli Grennier and Wilson both had RBI as the Phoenix stretched their lead to 10-2.
“I’m so proud of our guys because we just have to find ways to put pressure on teams and use our whole tool box and we did that,” Gotzler said. “That whole toolbox of offense that we have, to be able to execute that allows us to keep adding on and we were able to do that.”
And now, the GMC is up for grabs.
“We knew this was a big game,” Wilson said. “And we were ready. That conference title means a lot to us and we’re not ready to give it up.”
Which is exactly what the Phoenix showed the Lancers — and the rest of the GMC.