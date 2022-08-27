WAUKESHA — Brady Krenz’s peers and coaches joked he had to one-up himself after taking an interception back for a touchdown during Waukesha North’s season opener last week.
Only the senior linebacker seemed to take that good-natured ribbing seriously.
This time, Krenz came away with two interceptions, including a game-clinching pick-six in the closing moments of Waukesha North’s 34-21 nonconference victory over Burlington Friday night to snap a 10-game losing streak.
“This is huge for us. This is a momentum booster,” Krenz said. “After going 0-9 last year, a lot of us seniors, we haven’t won in two years.”
With the Northstars clinging to a 27-21 lead with just under a minute remaining, Krenz jumped in the passing lane of Burlington junior quarterback Jack Sulik and took it 40 yards to the house to send the North faithful into a frenzy.
“We dropped back into Cover 3 and I just trusted my guys around me,” Krenz said. “I trusted the guys that we can make the plays and trust in my brothers and we got it done.
“I made the pick-six in the first week and everyone’s like, ‘Oh, you’ve gotta top it.’ It felt really good to make that play.”
North coach Vince Sciano and his staff seemed to speak the biggest play in recent North memory into existence at halftime, when the hosts held a comfortable 14-0 lead.
“We were like, ‘BK, are you going to get another one?’ No kidding, and he pulls it off again,” Sciano said. “I’m just happy for that kid.”
Following a winless 2021 and a tight 24-21 loss to Westosha Central in Week 1, North put together a near-complete first half. It then built a 21-0 cushion after a 26-yard catch-and-run by junior receiver Elijah Mead, who also had an interception deep in North territory in the first half, resulting in a touchdown with 9 minutes, 17 seconds to go in the third quarter. At that moment, the Northstars (1-1) appeared destined to win their first game since Nov. 19, 2020.
Then it all began to unravel. And fast.
North marched inside the Burlington 10-yard line on its next possession, but junior QB A.J. Curtis was picked off by junior linebacker Dane Loppnow. The Northstars got the ball right back, but when they later lined up to punt, senior Franko Williams bobbled the snap and the Demons (0-2) took over on downs inside the North 20.
That led to the first of three touchdown receptions by junior receiver Tommy Teberg, this one going for 17 yards to get Burlington on the board with 1:52 to go in the third.
Again, the Northstars drove inside the red zone, only for a deflected pass to be picked by senior defensive back Issac Dow. Ninetyseven yards and 2 1/2 minutes later, it was Sulik finding Teberg on a 25-yard TD strike, and it was 21-14 early in the fourth.
Curtis would have the ball poked loose on North’s next possession, quickly leading to another Sulik-to-Teberg connection. Just like that, it was tied at 21-21 with 8:29 remaining.
“I was talking about, hey, bad plays happen,” Sciano said. “Let’s just try not to make them again and look to the next play because if you go down, the team goes down.”
With everything going against them, the Northstars bound together.
Taking over on his own 28, Curtis led North on a game-winning drive that included a spectacular 36-yard catch in double coverage by Williams, who had six receptions for 222 yards and two TDs one week after catching eight passes for 128.
That put North back in the red zone, and facing a fourth and 20, Curtis found a wideopen Williams for a 24-yard touchdown, giving the Northstars a 27-21 edge with 5:30 to go.
“We’ve been in that position so many times and we just haven’t been able to come away with it,” Williams said. “This time, just something about today — not just me — all of us weren’t going to let anything stop us. Even that fourth and 20, there was nothing we weren’t going to overcome.”
Sciano credited Curtis for having a short memory and leading North back down the field.
“I think with A.J. it’s not just a football thing,” Sciano said. “I think it even goes back to baseball with coach (Don) Radomski in the baseball program and A.J. having a great baseball season last year, being in those moments and then transferring over this year.”
Curtis showed on several occasions why he’s earned the trust of his coach. Midway through the second quarter, he danced around in the pocket before finding junior running back Aiden Zirbel, who made a onehanded catch in the back of the end zone to break a scoreless tie. That came moments after Zirbel recovered a fumble near midfield during an interception return by Burlington sophomore linebacker Ryan Dummer.
Later in the second, Curtis lofted a perfect ball down the right sideline for Williams, who did the rest for a 79-yard touchdown with 3:45 on the clock.
“He just put it there and I got to it,” Williams said.
Both Williams and Mead cramped up at different points but gutted it out to help North shake the losing bug.
“It’s a program win of learning how to win and adversity ... teams in Waukesha North history would have crumbled and blamed other things, and these guys rose up,” Sciano said. “It’s a testament and it speaks volumes to the 20 seniors that we have this year.”
If the first two games are any indication, both Krenz and Williams are poised for big senior years. But Friday was only the first step.
“This is incredible. This is the biggest moment in my sports career for sure,” Williams said. “We finally got the win and this is going to set the tone for the program for the rest of the year.”