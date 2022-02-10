PEWAUKEE — The parts that make up the sum of Pewaukee’s boys basketball team are unmatched in the state of Wisconsin.
They came together to win the program’s first WIAA state championship last season, and nearly everyone is back looking for more.
Two of them have been there since the beginning for head coach David Burkemper.
Senior guards Ashton Janowski and Josh Terrian are both four-year varsity performers for the Pirates. They’re both 1,000-point scorers, and they’ll both play collegiately at the Division II level. But while they’ve both experienced similar successes, the way they lead, the way they play and the way they go about their business are on opposite ends of the spectrum.
In no way is that a bad thing for Burkemper and the Pirates.
“They’re both pretty different personalities in terms of how they relate to other players,” Burkemper said. “But they’re the same in terms of their work ethic and their commitment to not just the team, but to the program.
“We’ve been through a myriad of experiences together, but probably the most impressive thing is their trust in each other, in their teammates and in us as coaches has never wavered.”
There’s the 6-foot-4 Terrian, the “glue guy” who will play whatever role is necessary on a nightly basis, and there’s the 6-2 Janowski, a deadly shooter who has the ball in his hands the most. Their contributions may at times be overshadowed by a pair of future Division I teammates — one of which happens to be Janowski’s younger brother and the other who beat him to 1,000 points by mere minutes — but not in the eyes of Burkemper and those that are familiar with the Pewaukee basketball program.
“They’ve set the culture,” Burkemper said. “Josh is a more vocal leader and he really is on everyone from a day-to-day basis. He doesn’t let things slip. Ashton is more of a silent type. He just does his job every single day. Both have gotten better every practice, every game, every lifting session, they've added something to their game that not only helps them, but helps the team.
“Each one of them if they were on a different team could possibly have 2,000 points. The inherent sacrifice of those numbers, I think people recognize that. That’s the special part for me.”
And yet those numbers have still been better than most will ever achieve in their high school careers. Terrian went over 1,000 points back on Jan. 4 in an overtime thriller against Wisconsin Lutheran, while Janowski and junior forward Milan Momcilovic reached the mark on Feb. 1 against Greendale, each doing so in front of their home crowd.
“It was super cool,” Janowski said. “I honestly didn’t even know I was that close. I was told at halftime how many points I needed to get there, so Milan got it and then like two possessions later I got it. It was cool to see all the players and coaches and fans and how they received us after that and gave us the acknowledgment.
“Both of us know we have bigger goals ahead as far as the team, but that was definitely a moment I’ll never forget.”
That’s perhaps been the biggest challenge for Pewaukee coming off a state championship and bringing back a majority of its roster from that squad — maintaining constant focus on the journey to a potential repeat. But in Janowski’s words, that pressure is a privilege and the Pirates have embraced having a target on their backs.
“It’s unique with the team coming into this season,” Terrian said. “We have really high expectations and our message as leaders, both Ashton and I, is that this is a new season. What we accomplished is behind us and we’re trying to accomplish something else. For as talented as we are, there are times when it’s almost like we have too much talent and don’t know what to do with it. Finding ways to gel is super important.”
The AAU teammates have already played together for a decade, and Burkemper has been along for that entire journey — his son, Aiden, is in the same grade as the senior duo. So he knew what he was getting after taking over the boys basketball program at Pewaukee in 2018 when they were incoming freshmen.
“I’ve gotten to see them grow not only as players but as people and leaders,” Burkemper said. “That’s been really cool to experience and something I don’t take for granted.”
That was when Terrian began to pick up on what it took to lead a team. His brother and teammate, John, is two years his elder, and while he didn’t get the minutes the younger Terrian received, John’s mentorship meant the most to Josh.
“He was just a great supporter on the bench always providing me with feedback off the court and being a brother as well,” Terrian said. “He was super helpful too with his insights on the ins and outs of basketball.”
Ironically, Janowski is in a similar position playing with his younger brother, sophomore guard Nick Janowski, who like Momcilovic is a coveted Division I prospect.
“Playing with Nick was super cool,” Janowski said. “Going in I didn’t know what to expect. There were learning curves being able to treat him like a teammate but knowing he’s also my brother, but he was my biggest supporter throughout that entire year and I was his biggest supporter right back, Off the court we definitely have our moments and arguments that go too far, but we both take basketball pretty seriously and that can only help.”
The season before Nick Janowski joined the ranks, Ashton Janowski and Co. already had hopes of contending for a state title.
Fellow class of 2022 members like forward Logan Dobberstein, Emmett Loew and Kollen Osterman were getting minutes alongside Terrian and Janowski. But the injury bug bit hard — Janowski only played in four games, and Momcilovic also missed time as the Pirates were bounced in the regional final round.
“It definitely hurt because I had been playing well up until the injury, so that kind of derailed everything,” Janowski said. “I had been dealing with shin splints and that turned into a stress fracture, so the only medication was rest.”
But from the bench, Janowski’s love and desire for the game only grew, and he was able to become more of a vocal leader from the bench. Meanwhile, Terrian was second in scoring only behind Momcilovic, and with a healthy group entering the 2020-21 season, Pewaukee was poised for big things.
“It’s definitely different because the first two years we were kind of always the underdogs,” Janowski said. “We were expected to be a solid team but not really do anything crazy in the postseason.”
That all changed last season when it soon became apparent Pewaukee was the team to beat in Division 2. Terrian flashed his overall skill set, finishing second on the team in points and rebounds, while leading the Pirates in assists. Janowski, meanwhile, led the team in scoring both against Lake Mills in the state semifinals and then again against Onalaska to win the gold ball as Pewaukee won its final 15 games.
“Winning that state championship, there’s a picture that my mom took of us (Nick and I) just hugging with the trophy and that gives me goosebumps,” Janowski said. “To win a state championship in front of our community, the first one in school history, that was one of the coolest moments of my life and I’ll definitely never forget that.”
But whenever Terrian and Janowski reminisced about the past, their focus quickly reverted back to the future. It’s that determination and focus that has helped the Pirates to the No. 1 ranking in Division 2 despite a few more setbacks than even Burkemper expected throughout the season.
“I’ve known Ashton for a while now,” Terrian said. “We’ve got a super great connection both on and off the court. Growing from freshman year to now senior year playing with each other and having that experience has just been working out super well for the entire team.”
The first week of February wasn’t only memorable in terms of personal milestones. On Feb. 4, Pewaukee exacted revenge on Wisconsin Lutheran, perhaps its biggest roadblock en route to a state title, then knocked off Lake Country Lutheran, the No. 1 team in Division 3, the very next day.
“It was a big response from when played Wisconsin Lutheran at home (Jan. 4) and Saturday, it was just a super fun game,” Terrian said.
“We played our way and defended a lot better as a collective group,” Burkemper said of the Wisco game. “We played well and with this group, we’re senior dominated, other guys have experience, so when we’re focused and play our way we’re a pretty tough team to beat.”
Terrian committed to Michigan Tech back on Sept. 4, 2021, while Janowski announced he will suit up for Hillsdale College (Mich.) a week later. Terrian highlighted the culture, coaches and environment for his decision.
“I’m looking forward to going up there and playing, but I have unfinished business to do with the high school program this year, so I’m just enjoying the last little go-around,” Terrian said. “Fans are back this year, gyms are live and super loud, and it’s just a joy to be out there playing high school basketball.”
It only took three days after his official visit for Janowski to commit to Hillsdale, which attracted him with its high academics and sustained success under longtime coach John Tharp. Not only that, but 2018 Pewaukee graduate Jack Gohlke is one of four players on the team from the area.
“He taught me a lot of stuff on and off the court,” Janowski said. “I think I finalized it playing with them during my official visit. It was super-high level basketball. All those guys can play. It’s definitely a style I could see myself fitting in and playing, I really want to be part of that team and that culture.”
That’s the next chapter in their basketball journeys. But both hope to close out this one on top — together.
“It’s been awesome,” Janowski said. “I met Josh in first grade when I first moved here. Our families are really close, so that naturally created a bond and basketball brought us from being close friends to ... I consider him a brother. It’s been really fun playing with him and through all those games and practices and different scenarios, we’ve gained a really good chemistry with one another and I think you see that on the court. It helps our team and our offense flow. Sometimes if we need a little bit of leadership or one of us is down, not playing well, we know exactly how to pick the other up.”