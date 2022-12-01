PEWAUKEE – Learning on the fly is hard enough. Doing it against the two-time defending state champions is almost impossible.
Pewaukee, chasing a third consecutive Division 2 state title, jumped out to an 18-3 lead and rolled to a 74-35 non-conference victory over inexperienced Menomonee Falls on Wednesday night.
“Certainly not an ideal situation to have to come to Pewaukee and play a team of this caliber,” said Menomonee Falls coach Jason Hallenbeck. “So, that was difficult and we have a lot of new faces. We really aren’t returning anybody that has any true varsity experience in terms of minutes.”
Milan Momcilovic, who has committed to Iowa State, scored 32 points to pace the Pirates (2-0), who were without junior guard Nick Janowski, sidelined with a foot injury.
“I think we played well tonight,” Milan Momcilovic said. “The team is very young after we lost a lot of key players from last year. So, seeing those guys get acclimated, get their feet wet, just to the varsity level and the speed of the game.”
Milan Momcilovic, a 6-8 senior swing player, outscored Menomonee Falls in the first half 2421 — including four 3-pointers — to pace the Pirates to a 49-21 lead at the break.
“When shots fall, everyone has confidence,” Milan Momcilovic said. “The ball’s poppin’ and everyone’s shooting the ball well.”
Sophomore Luka Momcilovic added 10 points, including two 3pointers, for Pewaukee, which drained nine shots from beyond the arc in the first half and added five more in the second.
“We pride ourselves on shooting here,” Pewaukee coach David Burkemper said. “And it’s something that we work on constantly from the off-season. The kids, they bought into. I’m more surprised when we don’t shoot well, quite frankly. But we’ve got so much inexperience, I’m happy that the skills that they’ve been working showed up tonight, which was good to see.”
Junior guard Peyton Johnson had 10 points in the season opener for the Phoenix, who returned no one with significant playing time from last year’s team that lost to Brookfield Central 51-50 in the Division 1 state semifinals.
Pewaukee was not as hot offensively to open the second half, but maintained its stifling defense, pushing the lead to 61-21.
The Phoenix had six turnovers and six missed shots before Johnson finally scored on a drive 6 1/2 minutes into the second half “That’s one of the things we live on is defense,” Milan Momcilovic said. “No matter what the score is, we play defense. We don’t take one play off because otherwise they could go on a run and get back in the game. And our defense leads to offense. We want to play fast, so turnover, missed shots, get it and go.”
Pewaukee also is working new players into the lineup. Milan Momcilovic and Janowski were the only two who saw significant minutes on last season’s title team. Burkemper was pleased with the contribution and effort from the new players on both ends of the floor.
“You get looking at what we’ve done in the past and I think sometimes kids can be blinded by that, or that they can be entitled to the success, but these kids, so far, they’re working at it,” Burkemper said. “They’re far from a finished product, as all the teams are right now.”
Although Menomonee Falls had trouble working the ball inside or penetrating against the taller Pirates, the Phoenix hit 7 of their 14 field goals from 3-point range.
“Sometimes you play a tough matchup like this and you really get a good sense of where you’re at and what you need to work on,” Hallenbeck said. “So, you can still take positives, even from a tough loss like this.”
“To come out the very first game against a highly-rated team on their gym floor, I’m sure there was definitely some nerves out there getting up to speed,” Hallenbeck said. “I think that there’s a lot that we can learn from this and the kids get to see a high level of competition and what it takes to be at that kind of level.”