NEW BERLIN — The Woodland West Conference has proven to be the most difficult league featuring Division 2 programs across the state, bar none.
That didn’t prevent Pewaukee’s girls basketball team from making minced meat of it.
The second-ranked Pirates completed a perfect 12-0 run through the Woodland West with yet another dominant showing Thursday evening, rolling past 10th-ranked New Berlin West 70-44.
Pewaukee, which improved to 211 overall, outscored its conference opponents by just a shade under 30 points per game as it notched its 20th straight victory dating back to late November.
“The Woodland West is no slouch,” Pewaukee coach Jim Reuter said. “With five teams that were ranked in there, it’s probably one of the best D2 leagues in the whole state. You’re going to see everyone’s ‘A’ game and I love it. It’s a lot of fun to play in this league.”
Especially when the Pirates are doing what they’re doing to the competition, and they’ve done it in a variety of ways.
Take their two matchups with the Vikings (14-7, 7-5) this season, for example, as Pewaukee buried 19 3-pointers en route to a 23-point win in their first meeting, then adjusted to West’s aggressive perimeter defense on Thursday and scored more around the rim.
“We had to make sure we came out and played tonight and we knew they were going to come out for us,” said Pewaukee sophomore guard/forward Amy Terrian, who made three of Pewaukee’s six treys and scored a team-high 26 points. “Moving forward it kind of gives us confidence but we know every team’s coming for us, especially because we’ve taken every team down now.”
Terrian was in a shooting zone, making all of her three 3s before halftime and then knocking down some contested mid-range jumpers off the dribble in the second half. She had 17 of her 26 points before the break.
“It’s just a lot of practice, lot of shots up,” Terrian said. “Teammates were getting me open and I’ve got to knock them down.”
The Pirates grabbed the lead for good when a free throw by freshman guard/forward Giselle Janowski made it 5-4 with 15 minutes, 15 seconds to go in the first half. From there, Pewaukee just gradually increased its cushion, with Janowski pushing it to double figures at 27-16 with a driving layup at the 5:06 mark. It grew as high as 20 following two Terrian free throws, and the visitors would settle for a 39-21 lead at the break despite the Vikings largely preventing the pace of play from getting out of control.
“We talk a lot about setting our pace right away,” Reuter said. “Make them adjust to us and make them play our game, and make them stop us instead of us having to stop (West senior post Meghan Schultz) and make them stop us. I think we do a pretty good job of adjusting to what the game needs.”
But eventually the floodgates would open — just like the Pirates like it.
They’d begin to turn over the Vikings when their press and parlay that into easy baskets on the other end. And after freshman guard Julia McRae put back her own miss to pull West within 47-30, Pewaukee scored seven points in a one-minute span, that 7-0 run culminating in a two by Janowski off a helper from Terrian to force a Viking timeout.
But that only temporarily halted the onslaught. The Pirates led by as many as 29 before the benches emptied with 2:37 remaining, as West never got any closer than 22 the rest of the way.
Janowski posted 14 points and sophomore guard/forward Anna Terrian added 13. Schultz, who had 34 in the first meeting with Pewaukee, matched Amy Terrian with 26 of her own but no other Viking scored more than six.
“They’re very big and Schultz is an incredible player,” Reuter said. “She’s not just 6-4. She’s a strong 64. She can score in a variety of ways out there.
“We’re very fortunate to have kids who play hard. They play hard for a full 36 minutes and you can do a lot of stuff when you have kids like that. They want to make their teammates better, which I love.”
It’s something Amy Terrian has done time and time again this season with opponents zeroing in on the lethal 5-8 flamethrower. But it was her night to carry the scoring load, and while Reuter praised the Pirates for always leaving it all on the floor, Terrian believes they’re capable of even more.
A scary thought. “We’ve still got to play a full 36,” Terrian said. “I don’t think we’ve played a full 36 yet and so I think we’ve got a lot to go and we’re excited for the playoffs.”