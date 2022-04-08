BROOKFIELD — The exasperated look on the face of Zoe Hevey was apparent.
A finger-tip save denied the junior striker a hat trick in the closing stages of Pewaukee’s early-season showdown with Brookfield Central, as she would have to settle for her second straight two-goal performance.
There was no question she wanted it.
“I really did,” Hevey confirmed.
But it beat the type of frustration the Pirates experienced before flipping the script on their in-county rival.
After falling behind 2-0 in the first 12-plus minutes, Pewaukee made a crucial tactical adjustment and scored four unanswered goals, resulting in a 4-2 nonconference victory over the Lancers Thursday night in a battle of top-five teams in Division 2.
Not only that, but the fifth-ranked Pirates (2-0) were able to exact a measure of revenge on the team that knocked them out of the postseason last spring after winning by that same margin during the 2021 regular season.
“Last year we went up by one in nonconference, too, and went to the state tournament ... we lost obviously, so we’re not trying to have that happen this year again,” Hevey said. “Redemption.”
Certainly there’s a long way to go before the money’s on the table, but Thursday’s win was a good measuring stick for where Pewaukee stands early in the season.
“I told the girls afterwards it’s not very often that you go down two goals and then score four straight to take the win,” Pewaukee coach
Sean Sullivan said. “But we told them it’s the beginning of the season so we’re not at our strength, they’re not at their strength. We’re probably going to play Brookfield Central in sectionals.”
The Lancers, ranked third, defeated the Pirates 4-1 in last year’s rematch, and based on how this encounter started, it looked like they were well on their way to a similar margin of victory.
Senior striker Kayla Budish, a Purdue recruit, gave BC (1-1) an early 1-0 lead when she scored on a breakaway with 3 minutes, 47 seconds elapsed. Senior striker Ainsleigh Gilson was able to successfully clear a Pewaukee corner and find Budish, who did the rest.
It was dejavu less than nine minutes later.
This time, junior striker/midfielder Mia Jorgensen connected with Budish, whose shot glanced off the left post and in at the 12:12 mark to put the Lancers ahead 2-0.
“We’re trying to run a 3-5-2 (defense),” Sullivan said. “We’re really trying to push for that, and she’s (Budish) awesome. With our backs being new to the system she just ran through us for those two goals.”
So Sullivan moved senior midfielder Kylie Maderski back to give Pewaukee a fourth defender, changing the tide of the match.
“She plays with her on her club team, I guess, so they know each other pretty well and basically shut her down the rest of the game,” Sullivan said.
Then it was just a matter of the Pirates generating enough offense to make up the deficit.
After surviving another scare when Central drew a free kick just outside the box in the 18th minute, Pewaukee began to show signs of life. It was eventually rewarded for its persistence when freshman midfielder Ella Opie scored the first of her two goals in the 31st minute, just getting her close-range shot past BC sophomore keeper Evy Slowik.
“We definitely were getting knocked off the ball a lot in the beginning,” said Hevey, who is verbally committed to Loyola-Chicago. “Our pregame talk was about how this is going to be a different game to tackle and how we have to be strong, and I think we worked really good as a team to get up from that 2-nil lead.
“There was a lot of intensity and we all stayed positive, and I think it was just the possession and just staying strong is what got us through.”
Soon enough, Hevey would be joining her freshman teammate on the score sheet.
From at least 30 yards out, Hevey caught the keeper off her line and scored top shelf in the 36th minute, knotting the score at 2-2 going into halftime.
“While I was dribbling I heard everyone go, ‘She can't shoot through it, she can’t shoot through it,’ so I was like, OK, that’s true, so I got to my left and thankfully it went in,” Hevey said. “I think that goal really gave us the confidence now that we were 2-2.”
Budish put a free kick on goal in the 39th minute and threatened a few times in the second half, but couldn’t break through again.
Instead, Opie and Hevey would.
Less than four minutes out of the break, Opie settled a corner kick by sophomore midfielder Alex Amini and put it into the back of the net for the go-ahead goal.
“She really held her own today,” Sullivan said. “She’s a freshman and playing at the varsity level against one of the best teams in the state, she had those two goals and she kind of held the midfield for us.”
While Opie had the game winner, Hevey delivered the dagger.
It came in the 68th minute when the junior striker buried a pass from junior striker Emery Bigler, ultimately giving the match its final tally.
“Zoe’s a next-level player,” Sullivan said. “She’s just ridiculously good and having her really helps. Kylie’s the same in the back. So with Zoe up top, Ella in the middle, and Kylie in the back, we’re hoping that kind of results in more of these kind of games.”
As Sullivan said, the Lancers could very well be awaiting Pewaukee come tournament time. It will just be a matter of the Pirates flipping the script once again.
“They’re a really well-coached team and we beat them last year in the regular season and then they beat us in the sectionals,” Sullivan said. “So that’s what we have to coach against this year. But I’m really pleased with what they did.”