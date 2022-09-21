PEWAUKEE — Right from the start Tuesday night, everything was clicking for the No. 5-ranked Pewaukee girls volleyball team.
Was it ever. Hosting longtime Woodland Conference rival New Berlin Eisenhower in a crucial league match, the Pirates won a very close first set 25-23 before winning the final two sets in impressive style, winning by dominating scores of 25-15 and 25-12.
You name it, the Pirates did it well. Their serving was maybe as good as it’s been all year. Their passing and setting were outstanding and set up for some powerhouse kills from the trio of junior Dani Kopacz, sophomore Kaylen DiBrito and senior Anna Halverson. And of course, their defense was brilliant.
That combination of things led to the three-set victory that improved the Pewaukee record to 19-7 on the season and 4-1 in conference play.
“Winning that first set was big,” Pewaukee coach Tommy Jonas said. “I liked the way we played down the stretch. When it was close we didn’t panic and we got better late in the game. Our serving was really good tonight and that’s something we’ve been working on a lot. Early in the season we were struggling serving. Early in the season we were the 80s (percentage) and now we’re in the low 90s. Not that we’ve been struggling but at times we seem to lose our focus. So it was good to keep that focus and stay engaged in the match. This was a good win.”
Pewaukee, who won state championships in 1974 and 1976 under coach Joan Neuser and has played in the state tournament six times in school history, including last year, came up big down the stretch in the pivotal opening game.
The first set saw five lead changes and seven ties. But in the end, the Pirates played their best volleyball late in the game.
Eisenhower, who fell to 18-8 overall and 2-3 in conference action, scored two straight points to take a 21-20 lead. But from there the Pirates outscored Ike 5-2 to close out the set on a high note.
Freshman setter Hannah Padilla, who was rock-solid all night, served three consecutive points to put Pewaukee on top 24-21. Eisenhower bounced back with two straight points to cut the deficit to 24-23. A hitting error by the Lions gave the Pirates the first-set win.
“We struggled with serve receive all night,” said NBE coach Jackie Pasholk, a 2009 Arrowhead graduate who excelled in three sports there. “It’s been a focus of ours and still will be. We’re not going to let it defeat us the rest of the season. It was super back and forth in that first set and stopping runs is really important. We did that in the first set. It hurt to lose that first set. But they’re a great serving team and tonight we made more mistakes than they did.”
Pewaukee took total control of the final two sets.
In set two, it broke away from a 15-13 edge to outscore the Lions 10-2 the remainder of the set. In that run sophomore Ashley Hutter served six straight points and DiBrito had two more. Freshman Mia Hudson and junior Faith Hudson also contributed big plays.
In the deciding third set, Pewaukee led by a narrow 9-8 score as standout Eisenhower senior outside hitter Lexi Bugajski made several big hits to keep it close.
But from there it was all Pewaukee. DiBrito served six consecutive points to make it 15-8. From there Hutter and senior Lauren Shea served some key points and sophomore Chloe Bulacan served the final two points. In that run Halverson made two big kills.
“I think sometimes in the first set we have our moments,” said Kopacz, who was the dominant offensive player all night. “But then once we get it going, we play well. We work hard on our serves. Our setters and liberos do a great job of getting us the ball in the right spots. Hannah Padilla, and she’s just a freshman, does a great job of setting us up. She’s going to be really good when she leaves here. It was a good win for us. We played well.”
Besides another big performance from Bugajski, the Lions also got solid play from sophomore Tessa Wabiszewski, senior Kaitlyn Tavera and sophomore Megan McDowell.