WAUKESHA — After Pewaukee’s girls basketball team lost in the WIAA Division 2 state championship game to Notre Dame last March, Amy Terrian said the Pirates would not only be back again, but that she’d one day hold up the gold ball.
Twelve months later, they’re back. And more than likely, they’ll have to slay the dragon that is Notre Dame for Terrian to turn that dream into reality.
It’s no small feat that Pewaukee returns to state for the third time in four years considering it graduated three starters from a season ago. But a band of underclassmen has stepped into their new roles seamlessly, and now the Pirates, winners of 26 consecutive games, are back at the Resch Center as the No. 1 seed in the D2 field.
“It was really tough to replace the seniors that we did lose,” said Pewaukee coach Jim Reuter, who boats a 113-22 record in five years at the helm. “But I think it’s impressive how well these new kids have come in right away and just have not missed a beat. You would have never guessed that they were freshmen and sophomores based on the way that they carry themselves and their maturity, their mental toughness and their poise here.”
Reuter credited Pewaukee’s youth program and coaches for having his players ready to go once they reach the high-school level. Just how ready they’ve been is almost unfathomable unless you see it with the naked eye.
There’s the aforementioned Terrian and her twin sister, Anna, who each played integral roles as freshmen last season. Amy has always been the more lethal scorer, but Anna showed she can pour in the points on occasion, including in last Saturday’s sectional final when she canned six 3pointers to help Pewaukee knock off Pius.
Amy Terrian is averaging 14.2 points on 50.9% shooting, including 46.7% from 3, and also leads the Pirates with four assists per game.
“Amy is a phenomenal shooter. She’s got range from anywhere,” Reuter said. “Once she crosses half court, she’s got the green light. She’s earned that and she can also score the ball a variety of ways. Very unselfish player. Makes a lot of good passes and just a great point guard for us out there. She’s a great leader.”
Anna Terrian stepped into the starting lineup after serving in the sixth-man role as a freshman and is posting 10.1 points per game while also leading the team with 70 steals to match her sister.
“She’s not afraid to step up if need be as well and she just does a ton of things that don’t necessarily show up in the box score,” Reuter said. “She’s going to be guarding a lot of post players who are much bigger than her. She’ll dive on the floor for loose balls. She’s always talking out there, playing great help defense, all these kind of gritty little things that you need to do to be successful.”
The only other returning contributor from last season’s runner-up squad is senior guard Ava Westerman, who understands her role and plays it to a T considering the amount of offensive firepower around her.
“I think we’ve just got to keep doing what we’ve been doing,” Westerman said. “Discipline is a huge thing that’s been drilled into our heads the entire season, trying to make sure we’re doing all the little things and just continuing to play our game as we go.”
One of those offensive stalwarts for the Pirates (27-1), champions of the Woodland West Conference for the third straight year, is freshman Giselle Janowski. The 5-foot-8 guard leads the way at 15.2 points per game and shoots at a 48.7% clip from the field. She also leads the Pirates with 4.5 rebounds per game.
“The biggest thing for Giselle is her strength,” Reuter said. “She’s both physically strong and mentally strong. She can play inside and outside. She’s a 58 kid but she can post up. She’s able to score against people who are much bigger than her. She handles the ball really well. Just a lot of toughness and she can score at all three levels. She’s also not afraid to guard the other team’s best player. She really kind of relishes that matchup.”
That might mean on Friday afternoon that Janowski is the one lining up across from Lakeland senior point guard Julianna Ouimette — one of the most prolific scorers in state history.
Ouimette averages 20.4 points per game and shoots 55.1% from the field for the fourth-seeded Thunderbirds (22-6), who won the Great Northern Conference and are making their first trip to state since 1993. Lakeland also won the Division 2 state title in 1992 and is coached by Melissa Ouimette, a former Ms. Basketball from D.C. Everest who played collegiately at Tennessee and Northwestern.
“Julianna is almost a walking triple-double every game,” Melissa Ouimette said. “She currently has almost 2,300 points. She is probably one of the first Wisconsin kids to ever get over 750 steals, 700 assists, 700 rebounds and almost 2,300 points. I don’t know if that’s ever happened in the state of Wisconsin. Just a phenomenal player.”
Julianna is a finalist for Ms. Basketball, herself, and will be playing collegiately at Lehigh. But much like with the Terrian twins, Lakeland has a sister act of its own.
Sophomore wing Kristina Ouimette measures in at 6-2 — four inches taller than her older sister — and averages 19.0 points while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc.
“I think she leads the state in most made 3s (106),” Melissa Ouimette said. “Just a pure shooter. Can still handle the ball and get to the rim. She has multiple D-I offers and just a very talented player. She is 14 points away from 1,000 points and she did have a record break this year where she hit nine 3s, eight of which were in the second half.”
The younger Ouimette could prove to be a tall task for a Pewaukee team that doesn’t have a starter over 58. But it certainly won’t be the first time the Pirates have been at a size disadvantage.
“I think we do a pretty good job using our strengths, being quick out there, running the floor well and there’s been a lot of energy,” Reuter said.
“We don’t have the same height that we had last year. We have a lot of kids that fight. They’re gritty, they’re fighters. They’re competitive and they leave it all on the floor.”
Both Pewaukee and Lakeland love to get up and down the floor, as well.
The Pirates average 69.1 points per game, one more than the Thunderbirds. But with matching offensive philosophies, Friday’s semifinal could turn into a track meet.
“Since they were in fourth grade, that’s all we’ve ever known,” Melissa Ouimette said. “We like to push the ball. We like to score. We like offense. We like to get the ball in the hoop, get down the court, and it’s tough to get this team to actually slow up.”
That’s fine by the Pirates. “I think that we’ve got a pretty good culture going in that we allow a lot of freedom within the fences here,” Reuter said. “We don’t necessarily have a very strict structure out there. We have principles. We have guidelines. The biggest one is just simply play hard.”
Play hard enough, and the Pirates could find themselves in a rematch of last year’s D2 state final Saturday evening.
Back-to-back state champion Notre Dame (27-1) which has won 27 straight games since losing its season opener to Pewaukee, is seeded second and will take on third-seeded McFarland (262) in the other D2 semifinal. Each of the Tritons’ starters averages double figures in scoring, led by 5-11 junior forward Gracie Grzesk, a Wisconsin recruit who scores 17.3 points per game on 59.6% shooting.
“We have a lot of our players back,” Notre Dame coach Sara Rohde said. “We lost two seniors from last season, so we have lot of returners but also some new young kids that have stepped in that have contributed to our success.
“We’re an athletic team. We like to play fast. We like to get after it on the defensive end and that’s helped us be successful this season.”
Junior guard Trista Fayta, who missed the season-opening clash with the Pirates and helped Notre Dame pull away in last year’s state final with a 27-point effort, scores 17.1 points per game, shoots 54.8% from the floor and is committed to Illinois State.
“Absolutely they’re a very different team now having Trista Fayta back, but we’re a very different team, too,” Reuter said. “That first game of the year, we had a lot of kids who were playing their first-ever varsity game. We’ve learned how to gel a lot better as the course of the year goes on.”
McFarland, coached by Sara Mellegni, also has a mother-daughter combo. Junior guard/forward Teagan Mallegni, who measures in at 6-1, scores 24.3 points per game. The Spartans are riding a 16-game winning streak,, having only lost to Edgerton and Sun Prairie West this season.
“We’re excited,” Sara Mallegni said. “These are games we don’t get in the regular season so it’s really hard to know where we’ll stand. The best chance for people to beat us is when we beat ourselves, so it’s just how much we can settle in and not make mistakes.”
And make no mistake about it — Reuter knows the Pirates must get past Lakeland first before a potential showdown with Notre Dame. But did that early-season victory give his team confidence it can get it done at the Resch Center this time around?
“I think it certainly does,” Reuter said. “Obviously a very tough Lakeland team here, first of all. They can cause some havoc out there and got to take it one day at a time here.”