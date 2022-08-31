PEWAUKEE — It took Pewaukee’s girls tennis team over a decade to climb to the top of the Woodland Conference, finally finishing No. 1 in the standings last fall.
The Pirates not only intend to stay there, but continue moving onward and upward.
Pewaukee won its 10th consecutive dual of the young season on a windy, sunny Tuesday evening by the way of a 7-0 sweep of New Berlin West, improving to 10-1 overall and 2-0 in conference duals.
Each match lasted just two sets, the tightest coming at two and three singles. But after Pewaukee’s Tara Goold walked off the court with a 6-3, 6-2 victory in hand over her No. 3 singles opponent, Maddie Spychalla, the Pirates had put a bow on their perfect day.
“It was really windy and I know it’s the same conditions for every player, but I think that’s where they just struggled is they took a little bit more time adjusting to those conditions,” Pewaukee coach Jenny Klemme said. “We’ve been really fortunate this season to not have a lot of heat, not have wind, so today was a change-up.”
Elena Wille was also tested at two singles, but buckled down for a 6-2, 6-3 win over West’s Eleanor Certalic. Otherwise, Pewaukee didn’t drop another game in singles competition. At the fourth flight, McKenna Kimbo cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 decision against Renee Sandoval, as did Addison Young against Caroline Gerovac at one singles.
Young reached the second round of the WIAA State Individual Championship last season and has her sights set on a deeper run come mid-October.
“She has put in so much time on her own in the offseason,” Klemme said. “She plays a lot and she wants to just keep improving, and she has. She played a girl from Elkhorn, Parker Christiansen, who took second last year at the state tournament. She played her twice and the second time was just this past Saturday, and she lost 4-6, 1-6. But to take that girl to 4-6 for the first set, it was great to see. It was good for her ego. But it’s just tough getting her matches that she needs, to get the right competition.”
Other players on the rise for the Pirates will be familiar names to area basketball fans.
Moving up together from two doubles to one doubles this year are sophomore twins Amy and Anna Terrian, and they looked the part on Tuesday as they dispatched West’s Maggie Kolp and Christa Borchardt 6-1, 6-1.
Considering the Terrian sisters, who helped Pewaukee reach the WIAA Division 2 state championship game in girls basketball last March, just picked up tennis prior to their freshman year, Klemme couldn’t be more impressed with their progression.
“I just don’t take it for granted,” Klemme said. “They only play like a month before the season because they’re doing basketball all the time. Just to see how much they’ve improved in a month of practice in the offseason is unreal. I’ve never had something like that (as) an athlete and it’s just amazing to watch them. They’re leaders on the court and off the court.
“I couldn’t ask for a better package — two girls that are coming in that even as freshmen you would have never thought they were freshmen by the way they just lead. They pick people up and like they’re just so good for our whole program.”
The doubles performances behind them were just as dominant. The Pirates’ No. 2 pairing of Megan Murphy and Elsie Joers were 6-0, 6-0 winners over April Vogel and Carolyn Gorzek, while at three doubles, Alex Thieneman and Molly Gilson took care of Cheyenne Bechtel and Riley Richlen 6-0, 6-1.
A stern test awaits Pewaukee on Thursday when it travels to Greendale, one of the Pirates’ top challengers for the conference title last season. New Berlin Eisenhower, who had its Woodland Conference reign halted by Pewaukee, should also factor into the equation.
“We beat them (Greendale) 4-3 and there were a handful of tiebreaks in that, so that’ll be a really tough matchup,” Klemme said. “Eisenhower, I don’t know how they are this year, but I’ve been coaching for 15 years and they’re always good.
“We’ve done really well as our singles lineup has been really steady from one down to four. I couldn’t ask for a better start to our conference season.”