MADISON — David Burkemper couldn’t help but laugh.
And who could blame him? He and his players were having the time of their lives.
On the grandest stage Wisconsin high school basketball has to offer, Pewaukee showed everyone what it’s capable of when firing on all cylinders. It was a shooting display for the ages as the Pirates came one 3-pointer shy of matching the state tournament record and completed their quest for back-to-back titles with a 67-48 victory over La Crosse Central in the WIAA Division 2 state championship game Saturday at the Kohl Center in Madison.
“I know I don’t make a lot of friends out there with smiling like that, but I’m just enjoying watching my team play,” Burkemper said. “Sometimes like yesterday when Ashwaubenon made us play their style, I get frustrated because I want people to see, especially in a venue like this, how good these kids are.
For more Waukesha County prep sports coverage, subscribe to The Freeman today: https://bit.ly/freeman_sub
“And tonight, that smile was me showing the world hey, this is who we are.”
It was no laughing matter for the Riverhawks (28-2), who hadn’t lost to an in-state opponent before running into the uber-efficient offense that is Pewaukee (27-3).
“The way they shot the ball from 3, I’ll tell you what — if there’s a better team in the state of Wisconsin … Pewaukee’s as good as it gets,” La Crosse Central coach Todd Fergot said. “I don’t know what else we could have done.”
Not only did the top-seeded Pirates knock down 15 triples, but they did so on just 28 attempts. Overall, they shot 60% from the field and scored 1.457 points per possession.
“I think this ranks right up there with all the best offensive displays,” Pewaukee senior guard Ashton Janowski said. “A lot of people talk about our offense, but I think it all starts on the defensive end when we buy in and really lock in, That kind of leads to easy run-outs and transition 3s and when we have teams scrambling, they can’t really guard us.”
That was evidenced by the Pirates’ 18 points off just seven Central turnovers, as they really got out and running in the second half.
Pewaukee led 30-25 at halftime and second-seeded La Crosse Central closed within three after a pair of free throws by Noah Compan with 17 minutes, 42 seconds remaining. But it wasn’t long before the lead would enter double figures and stay there.
Sophomore guard Nick Janowski pulled up for 3 in transition to begin an 8-0 spurt that barely required a minute of game action. Senior wing Josh Terrian then found junior wing Milan Momcilovic for a driving layup before hitting Ashton Janowski for another trey at the 15:34 mark, making it 38-27.
The Janowski brothers and Momcilovic each scored 19 points. It was a welcome showing for the elder Janowski, who was held to just one field goal against the Jaguars the previous day in a grind-itout 60-49 victory.
“Yesterday I was kind of timid in the start, just getting used to everything, but I think it was just coming out today being aggressive knowing this is my last game and leave it on the floor,” Ashton Janowski said. “My coaches and teammates have all the trust in the world in me. It kind of makes it easy for someone like me to have a subpar game and then come in today with a completely new mindset.”
The Riverhawks never got within closer than 10 the rest of the way. Devon Fielding knocked down a 3 to make it 54-42 with 6:06 remaining, but Pewaukee answered with a game-clinching 10-0 run, culminating when Nick Janowski found Momcilovic with a lob to give the Pirates a 64-42 lead with 3:42 to go.
“I’m a big believer in primetime players play in primetime moments, and our best players showed out today,” Nick Janowski said.
As did everyone who saw the floor for Pewaukee.
While Terrian couldn’t find his shooting touch, he contributed seven rebounds and five assists. Seniors Logan Dobberstein and Kollen Osterman played their roles to a T and also got in on the 3-point barrage, which was led by a combined 11 long-range bombs from the Janowski bros.
“We started out the season averaging 40 3 attempts a game because we have so many shooters and we were trying to get everybody shots,” Burkemper said. “We slowly whittled that down after starting to play Neenah. They taught us, hey, we’ve got to have maybe a little bit better shot selection.”
It paid off in a big way. Momcilovic missed just three shots over Pewaukee’s two state games, as the 6-foot-8 wing converted 7 of his 9 field-goal attempts. And fittingly, both Ashton and Nick were 6 of 10 from the field.
“I feel like on a lot of 3s we did what we needed to do, but we all know Pewaukee,” Fielding said. “They’re a great team. They’re going to hit those shots. Tip your cap to them. They just hit a lot more than we expected them to.”
Fielding had 17 points to lead La Crosse Central, who never led by more than one but kept it close throughout a first half that saw eight lead changes.
Then the second half happened, and the Pirates were soon running around the Kohl Center floor with their newest addition to the trophy case.
“Obviously extremely exciting to win back-to-back,” Burkemper said. “We started talking about it as soon as last year’s game (state final) was over, so there’s been a little added pressure on these kids.
“The amount of work that this group put in together, I’m just so proud.”