RUBICON — Play 4 Cade will soon celebrate its fifth year.
The youth baseball/bags tournament and benefit was established in 2018 to honor the memory of Cade Werner. The Rubicon resident died at the age of 14 on March 14, 2017, of injuries sustained in a car accident in his hometown, shortly before his Pony League season was to begin.
The memorial benefit was an immediate success, raising $100,000 in its first two years.
Youth baseball games will run May 4 through May 8 this year.
The fifth annual Play 4 Cade Blood Drive will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 6. Those interested in participating may register online at donate.wisconsin.versiti. org. A bags tournament is scheduled for May 7 in downtown Rubicon.
Cade’s Team will play its annual softball exhibition against the Ashippun Old Sox senior softball group at 2:30 p.m. May 7 at the Rubicon downtown diamond.
May 8 activities will include a ping pong ball drop at 12:30 p.m., also at the Rubicon downtown diamond.
Proceeds of Play 4 Cade 2022 will benefit Versiti/Donate Life, various scholarships in memory of Cade Werner, HNR track, the Hartford Fire and Rescue Department, Dodge County Sheriff's Department, the Rubicon Baseball Club, a HUHS Foundations Scholarship and other groups.
Cade has given life to four other people with donations of his heart, liver, kidney and kidney/pancreas. The recipients’ photos will be displayed on large banners near the Rubicon ball diamond.
“Cade’s heart recipient has attended Play 4 Cade each year for an honorary first pitch to really hit that message home,” event organizer Tanya Burg said. “I am amazed over and over again by the teams that come to the tournament with hearts that are simply overflowing with generosity and love to share.”
The baseball teams have made participating in this tournament such a priority that event organizers have established a scholarship just for the tournament players that will be included this year.
Roger Johnson, the founder and commissioner of the Ashippun Old Sox, enthusiastically accepted the invitation for the group to participate in the Play 4 Cade.
“The Old Sox play among ourselves once a week, but like to challenge local fire departments and other organizations to games for fundraisers of their choice,” Johnson said. “Our guys never lost the competitive spirit of our youth. We like to see how we stack up against the younger guys. It's also a way to give back to the community in which we enjoy living.
“Over the years, we seem to have become a novelty. Spectators express amazement that guys from 55 to 89 years old can still play the game. We play to win, but try to entertain the spectators in the process. The organizers of the Play 4 Cade benefit repeatedly tell me that our yearly game against the teammates of Cade is a highlight of their event.”
Burg provided several reasons why the exhibition has become such a hit.
“The Old Sox game represents two things,” Burg said. “One, Cade loved to be goofy and laugh. He would have sat on the sideline belly laughing at how those guys play it up. His humor makes us still smile.
“Two, Cade’s team — the guys he played ball with on that field since he was 7 — has been deeply affected by his loss. Some of them play high school ball now, and they still choose to come play against the Old Sox vs. playing in their own scheduled game because, as one of them put it, ‘No coach or teacher or anyone can ever make me get over Cade.’ It’s their way to honor him and feel like they are still playing with him.”
Burg said the exhibition game between the Old Sox and Cade’s Team has strengthened the community connection between St. John’s Catholic Church and St. Olaf’s Lutheran Church.
“Because of the game, there have been more relationships formed,” she said. “I think this makes people come just for the game. The Old Sox name is already established so there are people who come just knowing how awesome those guys are, but there are others who come because of the concept and the connection.
“That draws a local crowd to cheer and again, it goes back to letting the game, the relationships and the laughter heal the cracks in our hearts from losing Cade.”
There will be raffles, concession and apparel sales throughout the event and music by Brian Boehlen on Friday evening and by Lone Wolf Entertainment on Saturday evening.
The event will be headquartered at St. John's Catholic Church.
Donations, sponsorships and volunteers are still being sought for the benefit.
For details, check out the Play 4 Cade Facebook page or email play4cade@gmail.com.