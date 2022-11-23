MUKWONAGO — Wynn Stang sat on the bench with a thousand-mile stare.
His season had abruptly ended, and there was nothing he could do about it.
The driving force behind Mukwonago reaching state for the first time in 18 years couldn’t even be on the field after breaking his collarbone on just his second carry of the game.
“We had to overcome a tremendous amount of adversity losing Wynn that first series,” Mukwonago coach Mike Gnewuch said.
They nearly did, taking a lead into the final minute before ultimately falling to Kimberly 34-30 in the WIAA Division 1 state final. And who knows if they would have with Stang in the mix. But it was what Stang did out of the backfield during a historic senior season to help them get there that makes him the 2022 All-Freeman Football Player of the Year.
“It all starts in practice,” Mukwonago coach Mike Gnewuch said. “He is the hardest running or working kid that I’ve ever coached in practice. Every time he gets the ball in practice, he is running with violent intentions and it’s exactly what you see on Friday nights.”
And boy, did Stang put on a show week in and week out on the gridiron.
Prior to the start of the season, Gnewuch noted that Stang would be their main back one season after splitting carries with Jake Adams and surpassing 1,000 yards on the ground as a junior.
“He’s good. But I never have just one tailback,” Gnewuch said at the time.
That changed after what Stang did in Mukwonago’s season opener, when he rushed 25 times for 304 yards and four touchdowns in the Indians’ 52-28 victory over Hamilton. One week later, he outdid himself in a shootout against Sun Prairie East, carrying the ball 36 times for a whopping 470 yards and six scores, which included rushing touchdowns of 28, 80 and 50 yards in a 55-45 win.
That single-game total was the second-highest mark in state history behind only Wautoma’s Nathaniel Loging, who rushed for 524 yards back in 2014.
“His habits that he has developed throughout the course of the week, Sunday through Thursday, just showcase themselves on Friday nights,” Gnewuch said. “I think that’s what makes Wynn so unique is he never loafs in practice. He runs really hard every single rep.”
Stang is always quick to give his offensive line credit for his success — a line that features all-state junior Nathan Roy, all-region senior Wolf Schnabl, second team all-conference junior Grant Stromberg and honorable mention all-conference senior Ryan Mazer.
“What I love about that group is just their constant desire to improve on a daily basis,” Gnewuch said. “They don’t want the limelight. They just want to move people and they take great pride in Wynn scoring 42 touchdowns this year. They take great pride in Wynn rushing for almost 2,800 yards and they take great pride in only giving up one sack on the season.”
That rushing total had a chance to ellipse 3,000 yards, especially considering how the state championship game against the Papermakers played out. The Indians rushed for just under 200 yards even without Stang in the equation. Nevertheless, he still put together the most successful rushing campaign in county history, putting himself 11th all-time in state history in single-season rushing yards with 2,762. His 42 touchdowns were also just one shy of the top mark owned by Kenosha St. Joseph’s Adrian Davis, who also holds the yardage record (3,422).
“He’s got all the stats, but I think the most impressive stat is he’s got 325 carries this year, and he has not fumbled the ball one time,” Gnewuch said prior to the state final. “And he’s taken some shots and he’s trying to deliver shots. So that’s pretty remarkable for a kid that’s asked to do as much as what he is in our offense.”
The final game not withstanding, Stang was held under 100 rushing yards just once all season when he rushed 22 times for 84 yards against Arrowhead in Week 6. But the result was still a victory, and it went a long way toward Mukwonago winning a share of the Classic 8 Conference for the second straight year.
The Indians’ only loss came against Kettle Moraine in Week 8, but it wasn’t for a lack of production from Stang, who had 21 carries for 108 yards and his team’s lone touchdown.
“He’s a total stud,” KM coach Matt McDonnell said. “Yeah, we locked him up. But he still ran for (108) yards, so you know you’re talented when that’s considered slowing him down. We game-planned hardcore on him.”
Stang went over 200 yards in each of his first four games, then 175 more in Mukwonago’s Week 5 win over Muskego to already put him at 1,399 on the season. He was “held” under 200 yards over his next seven outings, but was licking his chops to get another crack at the Chargers in the state semifinals.
He would wind up outdoing himself yet again, racking up 371 yards and six more touchdowns on 33 carries to send the Indians back to Camp Randall Stadium for the second time in program history. “I asked him, ‘Are you ready for 80 more carries?’ Because we were planning on giving him 40 tonight and 40 on Friday (at state),” Gnewuch said after the 47-21 victory over Hamilton. “He’s like, ‘I’m down with that, coach.’” And he would have gladly taken the ball from senior quarterback Evan Herbig 40 times against Kimberly, broken collarbone or not. Stang pleaded with the medical staff to let him back in the game, but was relegated to spectator status on a freezing- cold night in Madison as his team fought valiantly in his honor.
‘One guy goes down, they try to rally around them and they fight like crazy,” Gnewuch said.
The postseason accolades rained down on Stang, and rightfully so. He was voted the Classic 8 Conference Offensive Player of the Year, made the all-region and WFCA Large School all-state teams and was the recipient of the Elroy “Crazylegs” Hirsch Award given to the state’s top senior running back.
“I think we played each of the all-state running backs and he was for sure the best one,” McDonnell said. “I wouldn’t want to face him again.”
Stang, who finishes his varsity career with 4,234 rushing yards, had surgery for his broken collarbone Tuesday morning. But he still has more to look forward to athletically at the high-school level.
Stang also plays lacrosse for Mukwonago and put together a phenomenal junior season last spring, leading the state with over 50 goals and 70 points in the midfield on his way to being named first team all-conference, first team all-state and an All-American.
On his ConnectLax profile, Stang says none of that matters unless it results in a state championship, and that he’d like to pursue playing the sport at the next level.
He might want to consider football, too.
“Watching him on film, he’s a special player,” McDonnell said. “They have a tremendous offensive line but he’s super fast and elusive and strong as heck. We watched him just run over some tacklers. He can do it all. He had some big holes to run through but once he’d get in the open field you could just see how smooth his hips were. You don’t see that out of high school running backs very often.”