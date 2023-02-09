BROOKFIELD — Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Annika Pluemer is set to do something a select few are able to achieve in their high school basketball careers — lead their team in scoring all four years.
That would go a long way in explaining why the Brookfield East senior guard could go down as the best player in program history.
No night exemplified that more than Jan. 24 when Pluemer broke the team’s all-time scoring record against Germantown, eclipsing the previous record of 1,333 points held by Katy Byrne that stood for nearly three decades (1995).
“It was a crazy night,” Pluemer said. “My brothers came down from college to watch because they knew I was getting pretty close to breaking the record.
“I wasn’t trying to force anything. I was just going with the flow of the game and doing what I can and happened to break it at that game. My teammates were amazing and so supportive and happy for me. I could not have done it without them.”
Pluemer joked that East coach Tyler Saxton purposely scheduled Youth Night on that same day. But the stars simply aligned for Pluemer as not only did she shatter the previous scoring mark, but she finished with a game-high 29 points to help the Spartans complete the season sweep of the Warhawks and send them well on their way to an outright Greater Metro Conference title.
“Everyone was like, ‘How did you get that organized?’ It was all luck,” Saxton said. “But it was an amazing, amazing night. You couldn’t have drawn it up any better, to give (KK Arnold) two losses in one season is nuts. She’s an amazing player but it was a very cool night for Annika to not only help our team beat Germantown, but for her to do what she did in that moment.”
It was the last time Pluemer and G’Town senior guard KK Arnold go head-to-head unless both happen to end their seasons at the Resch Center, which is a distinct possibility.
“It’s crazy to play against her,” Pluemer said. “She’s going to UConn and I’ll probably never play against a player like that again. Her quickness and how she finishes is just insane and unlike any other person in the state. What she’s done for Germantown is just amazing and she changed the culture there.”
One could argue Pluemer did the same at Brookfield East.
Coming off a six-win season, Saxton and the Spartans threw the 5foot-9 guard right into the starting lineup as a freshman. All she did was help East double its win total and lead the way with 10.3 points per game.
A notoriously hard worker, Pluemer held her teammates to that same standard. The issue, however, was how she tried conveying that message.
“Her freshman year ... it’s kind of funny. We were just talking about this ... I had to tell her she was kind of mean,” Saxton said. “With the other girls it was like a ‘What are you doing?’ kind of thing, and so we talked about what does constructive criticism look like?
“She holds everybody to a really high standard, not only herself, obviously, but for other kids.”
Still, that attitude set the tone for what was to come for the Spartans in the coming years.
“Just the way how the team has changed is astronomical,” Pluemer said. “At practice we worked so hard but still had so much fun. How close our team is is so much different than freshman year. Over the summer going to workouts, getting our conditioning in, it’s all changed.”
And that change began to shine through on the court by the end of the 2020-21 season. The Spartans had lost 15 consecutive games — many in heartbreaking fashion — dating back to the 2014-15 season against Brookfield Central entering their crosstown clash on Feb. 5, 2021. But East took out seven years of frustration with a 66-46 victory, led by a 24point performance from Pluemer, to deny the Lancers a share of the GMC title with Germantown.
The Spartans would finish 15-9 overall, and while they were bested by DSHA the following week in the postseason, a new era had dawned.
“As a coach between her and (junior Shae Kelley) it’s like having other coaches on the floor,” Saxton said. “Being able to rely on them to hold people accountable has been incredibly nice. As tough as she is on herself and talking to other girls, she’s also one of the nicest kids ever. She can be upset on the floor but doesn’t carry it with her, which is a hard thing for some kids to be able to do.”
With Kelley’s arrival in 2020 came along Mike Kelley, a former Wisconsin Badger standout who joined Saxton’s coaching staff. Not only have the Kelleys helped lift East to a new level, but so has freshman guard Maya Kovacic, and Pluemer has been able to relate to both coming in and being impact players right away.
“When I came in as a freshman it was such a big change, but for them, they were just wiling to work hard and take everyone’s advice,” Pluemer said. “It’s different from juniors to high school, but they’re willing to take those pointers. They’re such good people and hard working people so they’ve fit right into what we do. Mr. Kelley is always so positive. He’s the rock of our team there to support everyone.”
The milestone moments for the Spartans and Pluemer continued last season. They’d knock off Germantown 64-60 on Dec. 10, 2021 en route to earning a share of the league title, as defense became East’s calling card. It rode that suffocating defense all the way to Green Bay, as the Spartans reached state for the first time since 2004. They’d book their trip with a 48-40 victory over Arrowhead in which Pluemer surpassed 1,000 career points.
“There was something very special about that team,” Pluemer said. “Being at the hotel with my teammates. Being at practice the day before. Obviously it sucked to lose, but it was very special.”
The Spartans would nearly pull off the comeback against Appleton East in the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals, ultimately falling 44-40. But they once again look to be on a oneway track to Green Bay this season.
Ranked fourth in the state, Brookfield East at one point reeled off 15 straight wins, having only lost to Neenah (ranked third in D1) and Pewaukee (ranked second in D2). All the while, Pluemer has been filling up the stat sheet, scoring a team-best 17.4 points per game on a sultry 42.8% clip from 3-point range to go with 3.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.6 steals per game leading up to Wednesday’s game against Milwaukee Academy of Science.
“She works incredibly hard and she knows that she has to if she wants to play at the next level,” Saxton said. “She’s not going to jump out of the gym. She’s not super quick. But she has one of the best IQs I’ve ever seen. She anticipates what’s going to happen three plays ahead while everyone else is just trying to play basketball. Her shot has gotten vastly better over the last four years. Her shot speed in particular has really improved since her freshman year, and it’s allowed her to score at a high volume.
“You know what you’re going to get every night. She’s an underestimated defender. She’s someone who’s tough, who can get to the rim.”
Helping to toughen Pluemer up were her aforementioned older brothers, who also know a thing or two about playing at state. Nick Pluemer was part of East’s state runnerup boys basketball team in 2018 and also suited up alongside Luke Pluemer in 2019 when the Spartans won the gold ball in football. Both currently attend the University of Wisconsin, while Pluemer will be taking her talents to Maryville University of St. Louis.
“I always knew I wanted to play in college and I was getting D-II looks, which was more of what I wanted because you have more time to be at home and be with family compared to D-I, so I was just looking for something that was a good academic and athletic fit and Maryville was that school,” said Pluemer, whose younger brother, Tommy, also plays varsity basketball at East.
Pluemer hopes she’s able to add to that winning pedigree before she heads south to Maryville and only has one goal in mind.
“It’s been mostly Saxton, how he’s come in and changed the culture, and hopefully we can continue that and get a gold ball for him,” Pluemer said.