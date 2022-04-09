MILWAUKEE — Like youngsters everywhere, Sam Stergiades has always dreamt of being a Major League Baseball player.
On Friday night, Stergiades came awfully close to living his dream. So did the rest of his Brookfield East teammates.
The Spartans got the rare opportunity to play at American Family Field, home of the Milwaukee Brewers. Stergiades and his pals then made the most of their chance to play where their heroes call home.
Stay up-to-date on all the latest Waukesha County news with a print subscription to The Freeman: https://bit.ly/freeman_sub
Stergiades had three hits, the Spartans stole seven bases and two East pitchers combined on a three-hitter in a 5-1 win over Brookfield Academy. The game marked the season-opener for both teams.
“The whole day was just kind of surreal,” said Stergiades, a senior third baseman who will play collegiately at Carroll starting next season. “I mean, every kid in the state of Wisconsin dreams of playing here, And it’s really awesome that someday I can tell my kids I played on this field.”
This marked the second straight year the Blue Knights invited the Spartans to play at American Family Field, and the second straight time East knocked off B.A.
The Spartans combined timely hitting with outstanding pitching from seniors Ryan Karst and Fred Pierce.
Karst worked the first three innings, struck out six — including five looking — and allowed just two hits. Pierce then threw the final four innings, didn't allow a hit, struck out five and faced just two batters over the minimum to earn the win.
“I think the energy was a little different in here,” said Karst, who will also play at Carroll beginning next season. “We had a pretty good crowd here and everything is different when you're in a setting like this.
“It’s easy to get the energy up. It’s easy to get excited. And we definitely had that. It’s fun to be a part of.”
The experience was just as fun for East manager Ty Johnson, who tried pushing all the right buttons in a place where Dave Roberts, Bob Melvin and Gabe Kapler try doing the same when they visit.
“It’s just a neat experience, obviously coming out and playing on a major league field,” Johnson said. “Every one of us is a Brewers fan, so to come out here and play pretty good baseball in their stadium is a lot of fun.”
And there’s no question East played extremely well.
In addition to getting topnotch pitching, the Spartans’ aggressive base-running put pressure on the Blue Knights from the start. Right fielder Ryan Berghauer stole three bases, Stergiades had a pair, and both Karst and second baseman Ben Krogwold had one.
“I liked our base running a lot,” Johnson said. “We always try and be very aggressive. We look for those high-reward, low-risk opportunities. So we had a lot of things go our way.”
Both teams broke through for a run in the third inning.
Krogwold — East’s No. 9 hitter — drew a leadoff walk. Krogwold then raced to third when Blue Knights pitcher Nolan Kahle — a St. Cloud State recruit — tried picking him off first base, but threw the ball down the right field line instead.
Karst followed with an RBI groundout and the Spartans took a 1-0 lead.
Brookfield Academy tied it in the bottom of the frame, though, thanks to some small ball.
Senior center fielder Jonah Jensen led off the inning with a bunt single and stole second. Shortstop Dillon Rosado followed with a sacrifice bunt, then Kahle hit a sacrifice fly to center field to even things up, 1-1.
The Spartans regained the lead in the top of the fourth when Berghauer reached on a two-out error and stole second. Berghauer then swiped third, and when Blue Knights’ catcher Michael Kieckhaefer threw the ball into left field, Berghauer raced home to make it 2-1.
East gained some breathing room in the sixth when freshman pinch hitter Charlie Slawinski made the first at-bat of his high school career a memorable one.
Stergiades had a one-out single — his third of the game — stole second and moved to third on a groundout. Berghauer was then hit by a pitch with two outs and swiped second himself.
Slawinski followed with a single to right that scored both runners and gave East a 4-1 lead.
“For his first at bat, that was awesome,” Stergiades said of Slawinski’s big hit. “I was so happy for him. He works really hard. He works his tail off and it shows.”
Added Karst: “We tease him and give him some crap because he’s a freshman and that’s what you do. But we were so happy for him and it was awesome for us.”
Krogwold scored his second run of the night in the seventh following an error by Brookfield Academy — the Blue Knights’ fifth of the night. Then Pierce — who retired nine in a row at one point — slammed the door.
“It was just a super cool experience,” Karst said. “There were a little bit of nerves I’d say because it was the first game of the year on this stage. But I think we were just super excited and the day lived up to what we hoped it would be.”