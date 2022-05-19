WAUKESHA — Their record won't wow anybody.
They’ve been up and down throughout the season.
And they sit in the middle of the Classic 8 Conference.
But if you’re searching for a darkhorse this girls softball postseason, look no further than Oconomowoc.
The Raccoons banged out 20 hits and routed host Waukesha South Wednesday afternoon, 19-1. Oconomowoc improved to 8-7 in the league and 10-11 overall, and showed it has the pitching and offensive pop to be a sleeper when the playoffs begin next week.
“With our record you would look at us and think, ‘Oh, they’re not that good,’” said winning pitcher Olivia Ott. “But when we come out, we come to play. And some of the games we’ve lost, we’ve lost by one run or in extra innings. So, we always battle no matter what.”
Oconomowoc is the No. 3 seed in one of the softest sectionals in the state. And that has the Raccoons optimistic a postseason run could be in their future.
Arrowhead, champions of the Classic 8, is the No. 1 seed and the only top-10 team in the sectional. Sussex Hamilton, which is just .500 against teams with winning records, is the No. 2 seed.
Oconomowoc knows it can play with anyone in the sectional, though.
The Raccoons led Hamilton last month, 5-1, before that game was stopped by rain. And when Oconomowoc and Arrowhead met on April 25, it took the Warhawks nine innings to pull out a 3-2 win.
“We’ve been up and down,” Raccoons manager Dave Schweder said. “But these kids, when they play the game they know how to play, they can beat anybody. I’ll tell you that. We can do it.”
The Raccoons provided glimpses of that Wednesday.
Granted, the Blackshirts (0-15, 3-15) are in last place in the Classic 8 conference and have lost their league games by an average of 12.5 runs. But Oconomowoc did several things well that gives it hope for a big postseason.
The left-handed Ott was extremely sharp, striking out 14 and scattering just six hits. Ott gave up a run in the second inning, then didn’t allow a Blackshirt past second base over the final five innings.
“You put Olivia in the ring and I don’t really have to worry about anything,” Schweder said. “She’s good. She has a lot of ball movement. She does a good job of changing speeds, trying to keep kids off balance and the defense has gotten a lot better behind her.”
Pitching hasn’t been a problem for the Raccoons. Ott teams with fellow junior Tayler Brscherer to give the Raccoons one of the top 1-2 combinations in the area.
Oconomowoc’s biggest problem has been consistency at the plate. In eight of the Raccoons’ 11 losses, they’ve scored three runs, or less.
But after watching his team set season-highs in hits and runs, Schweder was optimistic his team had turned a corner.
“What we really wanted to do tonight was to get our bats back where they needed to be,” Schweder said. “We try and tell our kids it doesn’t matter the pitcher, you still have to take the same swing. And we’ve really focused on that.”
The results were certainly evident against an overmatched South team.
Oconomowoc scored in every inning except one. And the Raccoons erupted for nine runs in the seventh to break open what was a 10-1 game.
Oconomowoc had several impressive individual performances along the way.
Ott helped her own cause going 4-for-6 with a double and four RBI, while first baseman Leah Mindiola was 4-for-5 with two doubles and three RBI. Catcher Mackenna Schultz went 3-for-3 and scored three runs, while center fielder Ella Tower was 2-for-3, scored three runs and had a triple.
In all, 11 different Raccoons had hits. And by the middle innings, Schweder was emptying his bench and giving his entire roster a chance to play.
“I think we really needed a game like this,” said Ott, whose team hosts Arrowhead on ’Senior Night’ Thursday, then is off until the postseason begins Tuesday. “It was nice that our bats were working. We take on Arrowhead (Thursday) and this was a good game going into that. So maybe we get some momentum going into the playoffs.”
That’s just what Schweder is hoping for, too.
“I think we’re close. We’re really close,” Schweder said. “We just need to get our bats going. Our pitching and our defense have been playing really well. But if we can get our bats going, we’re going to be a tough team to knock out.”