WAUKESHA — They haven’t had “the talk” just yet.
Oconomowoc girls volleyball coach Michelle Bruss knows it’s coming, though.
The Raccoons went 39-5 last season and won the first WIAA Division 1 state title in school history. By the looks of it, this Oconomowoc team has all the pieces to match what last year’s squad did — and perhaps better it.
The Raccoons came to Catholic Memorial Tuesday and defeated a gritty, gutty Crusaders squad, 25-17, 25-16, 25-19 before a spirited crowd. Oconomowoc improved to 13-- 1 overall and 2-0 in the Classic 8 Conference, while an improving CMH team fell to 4-4, 0-2.
Afterwards, Bruss & Co. said they haven’t talked about repeating as state champions. But they all acknowledged it’s just a matter of time.
“Yeah, that talk’s probably coming pretty soon,” Bruss said. “That’s our goal. We know what we have to do each day to make it happen and hopefully we can do it again.”
The Raccoons, ranked No. 2 in the latest Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association poll, certainly have the firepower to repeat.
Oconomowoc lost a gifted senior class, led by conference Player of the Year Haley Koch. But the Raccoons brought back a trio of all-conference players including senior Cordelia Kearns, and juniors Lilly Wagner and Anna Bjork.
That threesome — along with several gifted returnees and impressive newcomers — have helped the Raccoons open the season in style. And soon the elephant in the room — winning another state title — will have to be addressed.
“Right now, we’re just playing it by ear,” Kearns said. “We know how good we are. We just haven’t fully discussed it yet because I think we’re just trying to get off our feet right now. But yeah, I’m sure we’ll talk about it.”
The Raccoons showed how good they are against CMH, coming up with big runs every time they needed one.
Oconomowoc finished the first set on a 7-0 burst and won, 25-17. The Raccoons used a 10-2 run midway through the second set to take control. And with the third set knotted at 18, Oconomowoc ripped off six straight points and cruised home.
Junior rightside Olivia Kwiatkowski, who just returned from a stress fracture, led the Raccoons with 10 kills. Wagner was brilliant feeding her teammates and finished with 33 assists, junior Bays Keller had 24 digs and freshman Grae Hunter added three blocks.
“It was the runs that killed us,” CMH coach Sam Deyrnda said. “They’re obviously very good, but we’ve got to make sure we find a way to stop the runs and that’s an experience thing, a confidence thing. “It’s a few new pieces that are playing together, so we need to get them comfortable on the court and finding a way to run different offenses and different options. We’ll get there.”
The Crusaders certainly had their moments.
CMH raced to an 11-8 lead in the first set and seemingly had all the momentum. But the Raccoons do what all great teams do — respond.
Oconomowoc went on a 9-1 run and grabbed a 17-12 lead. Freshman Marlee Sivak had five service points in that stretch and Kearns had three kills.
CMH battled back within 18-17 and Oconomowoc called timeout. After the quick break, the Raccoons rolled off the final seven points of the set — six coming on serves by Kearns.
“We just had to stay focused on what our goal was and the goal was to not let them get as many points as possible,” Kearns said. “When they had their big runs, we realized we also needed to get those.”
That wasn’t a problem. In the second set, Kearns and Keller both had four service points during a 10-2 run that turned a 7-5 deficit into a 15-9 lead. CMH pulled back within 18-14 only to see Oconomowoc finish on a 7-2 burst that was keyed by Wagner’s serving. The Raccoons raced to a 13-6 lead in the third set and the end seemed near for CMH. Amazingly, though, the Crusaders answered with an 11-2 run and took a 17-15 lead.
Senior Elena Dragani — who had a tremendous night with 18 assists and three aces — ripped off five straight service points in that stretch. Addison Fura (seven digs) also had an ace and three service points during that run.
“They have some terrific servers,” Bruss said of CMH.
The Raccoons weren’t interested in a fourth set, though, and quickly answered back. With the set tied, 18-18, Kearns had six straight service points that included two kills from Sivak and Oconomowoc thwarted any hopes of a Crusaders’ comeback.
“This was an improvement from what we had last week,” Deyrnda said. “We’re focusing on one percent improvement every day to make sure we keep getting better. The energy was phenomenal. That’s something we didn’t have last week. So, we just have to keep building on that. There were a lot of good things tonight. We just couldn’t get over the hump.”
The Raccoons, on the other hand, charted a road map last year of how to get over the hump. Now, they’d like to follow that exact blueprint the next two months.
“Honestly, I’m really happy where we’re at,” Bruss said. “We graduated a great group, but I think this team is probably in a similar spot to where we were last year.
“It was about this time last year I feel like we were just starting to get it and I feel the same way with this team. We’ve got a really talented group and when they really dig in, they can do some great things.”