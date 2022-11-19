MADISON — The WIAA Division 2 state football championship game was destined to be a shootout.
Then Kettle Moraine’s defense showed up to the party.
After allowing 10 first-quarter points, the Lasers shut out West De Pere the rest of the way, scoring 20 unanswered to pull away for a 27-10 victory Friday afternoon at Camp Randall Stadium. It gave Kettle Moraine its second state title in program history and first since 1988, as head coach Matt McDonnell gleefully hoisted the gold ball trophy from midfield for all of the KM faithful to see.
“I don’t know that it’s hit yet, but it’s definitely exciting,” McDonnell said. “It’s been 34 years, which is a year older than me, so it’s crazy.”
A two-way all-state performer this season, senior Nolan Schopp was outstanding once again. He had 20 carries for 67 yards and a touchdown, and three catches for 38 yards, including quite possibly the catch of the season. It came on the final play of the first quarter when he hauled in a 25-yard pass from senior quarterback Chase Spellman with one hand a la Odell Beckham Jr. back in 2015.
“That was just all our coaches right there,” Schopp said. “That was a perfectly designed play. All I think about is if I just kept running, we would have had another touchdown.”
They would soon enough, and it put the Lasers (11-3) up for good.
Spellman connected with junior receiver Drew Wagner for 17 yards to open the second stanza, bringing KM inside the 10-yard line. Schopp then capped the drive with a 1-yard score out of the Wildcat formation, and junior Jacob Eifert’s extra point made it 14-10 in favor of the Lasers with 10 minutes, 20 seconds left in the first half.
The tide of the game truly turned just a few minutes later with KM clinging to that fourpoint lead. On a short first-down pass, senior defensive tackle Parker Kalis popped West De Pere junior running back Andrew Kroll and jarred the ball loose, and it was recovered by junior linebacker Jonathan Ksobiech at the KM 38-yard line.
“Our defense just flies around, hits really hard and we prepare really well on defense,” McDonnell said. “Our kids are really smart and physical and they’re just fun to turn loose on Friday nights — or afternoons.”
On the very next play, sophomore tailback Dylan Portz broke free for a 68-yard touchdown run on his only carry of the game, extending the Kettle Moraine lead to 21-10 with 7:18 left until halftime.
“That was amazing,” Schopp said. “Portz, he had his one opportunity and he made the best out of that. Couldn’t have had that without the O-line, though. They did an amazing job, especially (senior lineman Sam Coufal), that big man running down field and making a block for him.”
The Phantoms (12-2) continued showing an ability to move the ball and lined up for another field goal on their next possession, but a poor snap and hold led to Smith’s 37-yard try barely getting off the ground.
After both sides exchanged punts, the Lasers started their next possession with a bang, as Spellman found Wagner for a 60yard gain. While the drive stalled just inside the red zone, Eifert buried a 35-yard field goal with 45 seconds on the clock to ultimately give Kettle Moraine a 24-10 halftime advantage.
“We knew we were going to hold them,” Schopp said. “That’s what we’ve been stellar at all year. Our guys are just absolute animals up front.”
It was a tale of two halves in terms of offensive output for both teams. But not in regards to who held the upper hand.
KM’s defense forced West De Pere into third-and-long situations on each of its first two second-half drives, leading to punts. Sandwiched in between was a 25-yard field goal by Eifert with 1:51 left in the third quarter for the only points scored after halftime.
“We felt pretty good about it (our defense),” McDonnell said. “We felt good about the matchup. We thought we could do a lot on both sides of the ball. You always prepare for it to be a super-tight game, so it’s good.”
It sure had that feeling based on a back-and-forth opening quarter that saw the Lasers strike first. They marched 62 yards on 12 plays, scoring on a 1-yard keeper by Spellman three plays after a touchdown catch by Schopp was overturned after replay review showed he stepped out out of bounds just shy of the goal line.
The Phantoms answered with a few chunk plays on their first possession, including a 28-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Duke Shovald to junior receiver Langdon Nordgaard to even up the score at 7-7.
Due to a pass interference call on the Nordgaard TD, West De Pere kicked off from the KM 45 and recovered a perfectly-executed onside kick, leading to a 36-yard field goal by Smith to make it 10-7 with 2:21 to go in the first.
It was blanked the rest of the way.
Spellman orchestrated the offense like an all-state QB, completing 10 of 15 pass attempts for 195 yards. He also pulled it down 17 times for 57 yards and a score. Wagner caught six of those throws for 147 yards.
“We expect perfection but football’s an imperfect game,” Spellman said. “There’s going to be ups and downs. but I think we executed at a really high level.”
They did so on both sides of the ball. Ksobiech and junior defensive back Noah Hait had a team-high eight tackles, while Schopp was one of four Lasers to register a sack along with Coufal, Ksobiech and Kalis.
“Seeing the community support us and how together we were, it meant the world to all of us,” Schopp said. “This group of guys, we’ve had so much fun this year and there’s nobody else that I’d want to be with out here.”
With the game well in hand in the closing seconds, McDonnell sent all 16 of his seniors out onto the field, gladly accepting the penalty that came along with it as a tribute to his class of 2023 players. One kneel down later, and Kettle Moraine could officially celebrate.
“Obviously you always kind of dream about it, but it’s hard to feel it actually happen, so it’s awesome,” McDonnell said.