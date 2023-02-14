FOND DU LAC — The pool record board at the Fond du Lac Community Aquatic Center will need to undergo some major updates following Saturday’s WIAA Division 1 sectional swim meet.
That’s largely thanks to Arrowhead’s boys swimming and diving team, which seemingly set a pool record in every event in won en route to scoring a meet-best 407 points to put the second-ranked Warhawks in prime position to make a run at gold next weekend.
That being said, Arrowhead was purposely not even at its best in hopes of peaking at Waukesha South this upcoming Saturday at the state competition.
To the untrained eye, that was hard to decipher.
“All in all, I think it we swam some really good times,” Arrowhead coach Norma Balogh said. “We fully tapered our top guys and we’ve been working very hard since the beginning of this week, and so they felt sluggish today, so we’re hoping next week they’ll feel a little sharper and they’ll perform better.”
When the waves settled on Saturday afternoon, the Warhawks had broken six pool records and won seven events in all. Seniors Lance Johnson, a two-time defending state champion, and Tyler Hansen each won two individual races and were also part of two first-place relays.
That included in the penultimate race of the day when the Warhawks went a remarkable 1-2-3-4 in the 100-yard breaststroke, led by Johnson’s winning time of 55.08 seconds. Junior Mateo Haeuser, who also took third in the 50 freestyle (22.23), was runner-up, while senior Cooper Wisener and sophomore Tanner Hansen were third and fourth, respectively, with all four breaking the oneminute mark.
“Going four in the breaststroke today, that’s a really unnerving decision as a coach to put four because we’re knocking our own guys down,” Balogh said. “It could not have gone any better for us at this meet so hopefully all four will get in and we can score all four.”
Each of Johnson’s individual swims resulted in pool records, as he also finished first in the 200 IM by over six seconds, posting a time of 1 minute, 48.62 seconds.
Arrowhead set the tone by winning the 200 medley relay, with sophomore Matthew Baumann, Johnson, sophomore Tanner Hansen and Haeuser edging Homestead by two one-hundredths of a second in the first race of the day. Then it was the elder Hansen who took home the 200 free (1:39.57), finishing 1-2 alongside junior teammate Anakin Fischer (1:42.84).
Tyler Hansen later went on to break the previous-best mark at the community center pool in the 100 free, swimming a first-place time of 45.57 seconds. Fischer kept the good vibes flowing with a victory in the 500 free (4:40.40), and the Warhawks would cap the day by setting yet another pool record in the 400 free relay — Tyler Hansen, Baumann, Fischer and Johnson teamed up for a winning time of 3:08.60 to edge out the Highlanders, who were second as a team with 351 points, by over 2 1/2 seconds.
But one of the most exciting moments for Arrowhead didn’t even come in a victory.
It came in the 100 butterfly when senior Matthew Vayts came out of the seventh lane to finish third at 53.13 seconds. As soon as Vayts looked up at the scoreboard and saw the result, he slapped the water multiple times in celebration — and for good reason.
“Unfortunately two years ago I think he was the 25th person for the state meet, so he just missed it,” Balogh said. “And then last year I don’t think he even made it on our sectional team to try to advance to state. He had some illnesses. He’s a superhard worker. This is big. This is a swim that we are all so excited to see him have and he deserves it as much as anybody. Having that today of all days, that’s beautiful.”
Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial advanced its fair share of swimmers — as well as a diver — to state as it finished fourth as a team with 252 points. That began Friday evening when sophomore Brady Huettl won the 1-meter diving competition with a score of 539.80. Sophomore Kyle Johnson had the best showing in the swimming portion of the sectional for South/CMH, finishing third in the 500 free (4:42.28). The co-op will send five flights to state in all.
Waukesha West/Mukwonago tallied 116 points to finish eighth in the 12team meet. Senior Joe Bertram finished eighth in the 50 free (23.21) to give the Wolverines their best individual performance.
Waukesha North/Kettle Moraine/ Pewaukee was right behind West/Mukwonago with 111 points to wind up ninth. Senior Tyler Hartmann, a former state champion, was fifth in the 50 free (22.38) and qualified for state with a sixth-place time of 1:00.25 in the 100 breast. WNKMP senior Andrew Ecoff also punched his ticket to state with a fifth-place score of 418.95 in the 1-meter dive.
At meet’s end, there was still plenty of uncertainty surrounding just how many swims got through to state, as final spots come down to how times compare to the other five D1 sectionals. The Warhawks could breath easy come Sunday morning knowing they advanced a state-best 17 flights.
“Today we were just trying to keep focused on ... OK, we had a competitive sectional in that event, potentially. We’ll have to wait and see. But moving on, let’s get to that next event,” Balogh said. “So never really dwelling on one event, I think that’s the biggest challenge of today.
“My goal today is to advance to next week. I think all in all we did really well.”