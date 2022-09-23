WAUKESHA — The record board at the Waukesha North pool will be getting an update.
Freshman Ella Antoniewski set a Waukesha North pool record in the 100-yard butterfly to help Waukesha South-Mukwonago to a 133-35 victory over Waukesha North/Kettle Moraine in a Classic 8 Conference girls swimming dual meet Thursday. Antoniewski’s time of 1:03.21 bettered the previous mark of 1:03.81 set by Arrowhead’s Emma Goral in 2007. Antoniewski also won the 100 breaststroke in 1:16.04 and swam on the winning 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams.
“There’s obviously some technique that needs to be fixed, but I’m very happy with times,” Antoniewski said. “I’m looking for improvement mainly. Places don’t really matter. Times and techniques are more important to me.”
“But, now that I can see my name up there, I’m very happy,” Antoniewski said.
North/Kettle Moraine coach Kyle Bedalov put Antoniewski’s accomplishment in historical perspective.
“This school’s been around since 1977, so any time that you can set a pool record, it’s a cool thing,” Bedalov said. “It’s in the Classic 8, so she takes down an Arrowhead record. Think about that, 2007, she probably doesn’t even know who the girl is.”
“We only update it once a year, so we won’t update it until after the boys season, but it’s still pretty cool,” he said. “She might even be the next one who breaks it again in two years, but it will stay for a while for sure.”
South/Mukwonago won all eight individual events and all three relays.
Junior Talia Nettesheim won the 200 freestyle in 2:18.27 and the 100 freestyle in 1:04.94; and sophomore Keira Gardner won the 50 freestyle in 28.45 and the 400 freestyle in 4:52.49.
Freshman Brodie Jones won the 200 individual medley in 2:38.14; and sophomore Jasmine Hill won the 100 backstroke in 1:11.29. Nettesheim, Gardner, Ellie Wilber and Abbi Bartosz each swam on two winning relay squads. Hill and Audri Ditch each swam on one relay winner.
“The kids swam pretty well,” said South/Mukwonago coach Blaine Carlson. “We work on things in practice and this is just another opportunity to try and execute them in a race.”
Freshman Sara Wiedoff notched third-place finishes in the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke for Waukesha North/Kettle Moraine. Sophomore Adrienne Prymas finished third in the 100 butterfly and junior Sydney Leston third in the 100 breaststroke.
Wiedoff, Prymas, Leston and Stella Delcore finished second in the 200 SC relay.
“Where we were just even three weeks ago until now, it’s just a vast improvement,” Bedalov said. “If we can make the same leap from week three to week seven like we are now, and then in to week 10 or week 11, then it’s going to be great … we’re moving in the right direction.”
South/Mukwonago also took the JV meet, 116-27. Jerynn Mueller won two individual JV events for South/Mukwonago. Morgan Witkowski, Addy Bean, Addy Poetz, Maddy Leverence and Kelsey Heidt won one apiece.
Samantha Mainz notched a JV victory for North-Kettle Moraine and Grace Singsheim and Miranda Ragen posted second-place finishes.