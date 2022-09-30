MUKWONAGO — With the composure and mindset of a seasoned veteran, Joe McNulty quietly rose to the occasion, maintained a strong, consistent pace and took it all in stride.
McNulty, a senior, finished in a winning time of 16 minutes to lead the Mukwonago boys cross country team to a statement-making title in its own eight-team Mukwonago Invitational on Thursday afternoon.
“It was an awesome feeling to be able to win at home and the team ran insanely well,” said a smiling McNulty, who captured his third individual victory and noted that five of the team’s seven runners achieved personal-best times. “Coming off a seventh-place finish in conference last year, we have something to prove so we’re looking forward to showing what we can do in the coming weeks.
“As a senior, with it being Homecoming and the final race on this course, it was bittersweet but a perfect way to end it. My goal today was to take it hard for the first mile and a half and see what I could do from there.”
The individual finish took on added significance for McNulty, who suffered a season- ending stress fracture last year.
“Coming into the day, I knew there was a good opportunity to win the race and just wanted to be smart and compete up to my potential,” McNulty said. “Looking back on it, I had never won at home before so it was extra-special.”
Mukwonago, which entered the competition ranked fourth in WIAA Division 1 in the latest Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association state poll, showcased its talent, depth and balance with its top five runners placing within the top 10.
Senior Luke Wolf finished third overall (16:24), Caleb Schreiber placed fifth (16:38), senior Matthew Clauer took sixth (16:41) and senior Cooper Johnson was ninth (16:56) for the Indians, who totaled 24 points to easily outdistance second-place Classic 8 Conference rival Kettle Moraine by a 42-point-margin.
“The guys responded to the challenge, made the most of the opportunity to compete on their home course during Homecoming Week and just ran a great race,” said Mukwonago boys head coach Matt Scherbarth, whose team has won four of its six meets this season. “Our top five runners all finished with sub 17minute times and continued to post personal-best times once again.
“Coming into the day, we had high expectations so it was great to come away with another great victory. At this point of the season, we want to show that we belong with the top teams in the state. It was exciting to accomplish that and take the next step forward.”
The top two boys and girls teams each received a plaque and the top-20 individual finishers in each respective race were awarded medals in a ceremony following the competition.
Cade Ziegler finished second overall (16:18) and Michael Wawrzyn placed eighth (16:53) for Kettle Moraine, which had 66 points. Jackson Braun took 13th, Rogan Leistiko was 21st (17:48) and Adam Langreder was 22nd (18:05).
Lucas Picco placed fourth (16:36) and Noah Mosley followed in 10th (17:01) as Waukesha North took third with 78 points. Ben Burie finished 18th (17:43), Reece Ellingsen took 19th (17:43) and Brode Engelien was 27th (18:33).
Graham McKenzie placed 14th (17:16) and Issac Krzyzaniak followed in 16th (17:40) as New Berlin West finished fourth with 109 points. Elijah Jandrisevits finished 20th (17:48), Cameron Kobishop was 29th (18:47) and Ethan Zolper was 30th (18:52) to round out the list of top Waukesha County school individual placements.
Mukwonago also claimed the girls title in the five-team girls competition, totaling 27 points to out-distance second-place Verona by a seven-point margin.
Senior Eva Koos won in a time of 18 minutes, 55 seconds to lead the Indians, which came into the competition ranked 18th in Division 1 in the latest state poll and placed its top five runners within the top 12.
“With it being my last race on this course, it was a lot of fun to make the most of the experience and come away with the victory,” said Koos of her season-best time and effort to celebrate Homecoming Week. “I was happy with my time and am looking forward to the rest of the season.
“From beginning to end, I was just trying to stay calm, cool and collected. It’s always a challenging course so it was just a matter of staying focused and running a consistent race each step of the way.”
Annalise Rasmussen finished second overall (19:37), Grace Graczyk followed in fourth (19:58), Julia Baker took eighth (20:36) and June Craig was 12th (20:52) for the Indians.
“The girls raced so incredibly well throughout the day and responded with an outstanding performance,” Mukwonago coach Paige Wrecke said. “We started off the season on a strong note, then had a few hiccups along the way and lost some confidence so it was the perfect time to bounce back heading into the upcoming conference meet.”
Verona placed second with 34 points, Waterford finished third with 77 points, New Berlin West was fourth with 113 points and East Troy was fifth with 133 points.
Lauren Petinga finished 11th (20:50), Claire Rawson followed in 22nd (22:30), Cassidy Somgji was 24th (23:02), Nora Campion was 26th (23:23) and Kendyl Cornell was 30th (24:12) for New Berlin West.