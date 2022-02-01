LA CROSSE — Marisa Roth didn’t need any more incentive to make history Saturday at the inaugural WIAA State Girls Wrestling Tournament, but she got some anyway.
What then transpired on the mat at the La Crosse Center throughout the day was nothing short of pure dominance as the Brookfield Central senior became the first and only area girls wrestler to win championship gold, pinning all four of her opponents en route to winning the 138-pound title.
She joined 11 other wrestlers from throughout the state that can forever say they accomplished something nobody before them ever had, and that wasn’t lost on Roth — at least once she had done what she set out to do.
“My mindset is always that the circle is the same size no matter where you are,” Roth said. “That’s kind of how I went into all the matches. But none of that really set in until after my match when I realized I had just made history and how big of a deal it was.”
For more Waukesha County prep sports coverage, subscribe to The Freeman today: https://bit.ly/freeman_sub
Roth, who entered state as the No. 1-ranked wrestler at 138 pounds, improved to 17-0 on the season. While she may have been the overall favorite to win it all, that wasn’t the case for everyone.
“These two individuals did a podcast leading into the girls state tournament and they were going through predicting the winners,” BC wrestling coach Chris Demos said. “Neither picked Marisa even though she’s ranked No. 1, she’s a two-time returning Wisconsin Wrestling Federation state champ and currently ranked 23rd in the nation. I think that was so awesome because it really drove her even more.
“She went in and already had a mission to prove that she deserves this opportunity and she really took advantage of it. It was so cool to see how focused and motivated she was going into that.”
That was evident right from the get-go. After receiving a firstround bye, she only needed 14 seconds to pin Emma Ocegueda of St. Croix Central. Roth’s quarterfinal bout was the only one that lasted past the first period, and it nearly went to a third, but with one second to spare she put second-ranked Paige Peterson’s shoulders to the mat to guarantee herself a medal.
“Honestly just the way she kept her composure and how aggressive she was, sometimes she can come out a little slow and then pick it up as the match goes along, but she came out guns blazing and really just took it to everyone,” said Brookfield Central assistant coach Keith Day, who traveled to La Crosse with Roth. “She gave up one takedown, didn’t panic, got back on top and ended up pinning that girl. Her mindset was probably the most impressive thing to me.”
Roth said she felt confident going into each of her four matches.
“I can thank my coach, coach Day, for that,” Roth said. “We had six specific mindsets for that weekend that we incorporated into my training leading up to state. Before each match it was a reminder of those things, so ultimately that’s what made me go in and keep the pressure on my opponents.”
In the semifinals, Roth pinned No. 4 Adeline Callos of Merrill in 1 minute, 14 seconds to assure she would be part of the march of champions. That set up a showdown against Brillion sophomore Sophia Galoff, and with 32 seconds to spare in the first period, Roth became the seventh female of the day to earn gold.
With that, Roth had her arm raised and flexed the other in celebration.
“She did an awesome job in the finals,” Day said. “She did the march of champions, which was awesome. The raised stage was cool. They really kind of oneupped the boys.” It marked a moment several years in the making for Roth, who is no stranger to winning tournaments but has long advocated for girls wrestling to have its own WIAA state championship.
“She’s been part of the sport as it grew into something,” Demos said. “She’s helped officiate girls and boys wrestling. She’s helped coach girls wrestling at a club in the area. She got to take part in something she’s been the foundation of in the area. I think the most important thing that highlights her career is she’s an amazing wrestler but an even more amazing person.”
Also reaching the gold-medal match at 235 pounds was Arrowhead junior Kate Riege (5-1). Riege won her quarterfinal match over Martin Luther’s Nadiatier Hamilton by pin at 4:13, then eked out a 2-1 decision against Hamilton’s teammate, Nadia Lathan, to reach the finals, where she was ultimately pinned by top-ranked Kaylie Upson of Phillips to settle for silver.
Three other area wrestlers brought home medals. Brookfield East sophomore Lily Becker (17-3) fell in the 114-pound semifinals but bounced back to win her third-place match via pin. At 185 pounds, Muskego freshman Killian Kiernan (13-8) also advanced to the semis and finished fourth, while Mukwonago freshman Cailyn Whittier (3-2) podiumed with a sixth-place showing at 100 pounds.
All will conceivably have at least one more go-around at state, something Roth, who will continue her wrestling career at Northern Michigan, said will feel strange not getting the opportunity to do.
“I won’t be able to come back and defend a title or take part in the ending of the boys season, but I’ll still be in the practice room and finish out the season,” Roth said.
But the past few days have been a whirlwind in a good way for Roth, who said she’s received a lot of support from friends, family, neighbors and classmates acknowledging the significance of her accomplishment and Saturday’s spectacle in general.
“It means a lot to me,” Roth said. “Through this sport the biggest thing that helps me keep going on days that are hard, I know that I’m a role model to girl wrestlers and girls in general. That’s why I coach and ref and stay involved in the sport, so to help set that path means a lot.”
And while Roth has faced some challenges over the years, she still managed to reach the pinnacle of her sport.
“Off the mat, she’s had a couple of serious personal setbacks, some injuries … I’m more impressed with how she’s grown off the mat than on the mat,” said Day, whose dad also coached Roth in middle school. “She’s always been the hardest-working kid I’ve ever coached, but the stuff she did outside of wresting is probably the most impressive. As far as school, she’s an academic athlete, she started her own club at the high school, and she’s just been a big advocate for girls wrestling.”
Demos echoed those sentiments. “She’s resilient,” Demos said. “She had some ups and downs and some injuries, but she was always able to take care of it and bounce back form that. I can for certain say she has left Brookfield Central and Brookfield Central wrestling better than when she came here.”