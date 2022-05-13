TOWN OF MERTON — As it does so often when the sun starts to set in La Crosse in early June, it all came down to the 4x400-meter relay.
Arrowhead boys track and field coach Chris Herriot remembers his last visit to Veterans Memorial Stadium fondly when his team took home the WIAA Division 1 championship.
Not quite as much was on the line Thursday evening at the Jim Barron Classic 8 Outdoor Track and Field Championship — but a conference title was.
The host Warhawks entered the final race of the day with a two-point lead over Oconomowoc, and after senior Charlie Wesley, such an integral part of their state title one year ago, crossed the finish line, that lead had grown to four as Arrowhead won the boys team title with 165 points at Taraska Stadium.
“We feel pretty confident at that particular point,” Herriot said of when Wesley received the baton from Nathan Klauck for the final leg of the race.
Kyle Janke, Jacob Fink, Klauck and Wesley finished in 3 minutes, 23.36 seconds, nearly two seconds ahead of the Raccoons.
“We actually tried somebody new in that race who had never run it this entire year, so we didn’t know how he’d do, but he split amazing,” Herriot said. “So we’re getting ready for state.”
It was the third victory of the day for Wesley, who also started things off with a bang in the 4x800 relay. He was also the anchor in that race, teaming with Erich Manter, Joshua Frontera and Ty Getz for a winning time of 8:18.97 — the first of eight victories for Arrowhead.
Wesley also went on to finish first in the 800 run at 1:57.82.
“We lost a lot of guys,” Herriot said. “We lost guys for graduation, some guys just weren’t back. So you look at like our spirit relays, those are completely new people. But we’ve got a great crew of young guys that are buying into stuff and ready to go.”
One of the most impressive displays of the day came in the 300 hurdles, when the Warhawks went one-two-three. Just as he was in the 110 high hurdles, sophomore Logan Hicks was the ring leader, posting a top time of 39.43 seconds. He was followed by senior Mikey Nugent (second, 40.21) and sophomore Kyle Janke (40.61).
Hicks and Nugent also went one-two in the 110 event.
“Logan definitely leads that,” Herriot said. “He and Kyle Janke both being sophomores, just amazing. But Logan is just kind of on a different level and every time we get someone faster that he gets to run against, he just sort of rises to a different level, so we’re excited to see what he’ll be able to do at state.”
In the field, the Warhawks also thrived. Junior Tripp Walsh won the high jump, clearing 6 feet, 6 inches, while senior Nicholas Blatnik took first in the discus throw (149-10) and junior Maxwell Rebella claimed the pole vault (14-6).
Oconomowoc, right on the cusp of an outdoor conference title, won three events.
“We made it interesting,” Ocon coach Josh O’Connor said. “Coming into it, I knew it would be a longshot. Arrowhead has a very strong team that’s really strong in the hurdles, the mid-distances and the 4x4, and those events would make it very hard for us to catch up.
“As coaches, we wanted to put a lineup out there that would give our kids the best chance to compete, and if they took advantage of the atmosphere and competed, we could make it interesting, and that’s what happened.”
The Raccoons flexed their distance muscles, with juniors Zach Vance and Hayden Triebold going one-two in the mile before Triebold was runner-up in the 3,200 and Vance third.
In the 400, Ocon junior Harrison Cull used a strong push down the home stretch to post a winning time of 50.69. The Raccoons’ quartet of Connor Doyle, Jackson Pouchert, Cole Pilachowski and Ryder Smith would then team up to win the 4x100 relay in 43.02.
“We competed very well,” O’Connor said. “We can’t be mad about the results, because the process was very good.”
Catholic Memorial, third with 89.5 points, showed why its sprinters will be a force to be reckoned with come the D2 state meet. Sophomore Eddie Jones was a two-time winner, crossing first in the 100 dash (10.97) and 200 dash (22.02). He then helped the Crusaders set a school record in the 4x200 relay, as he joined Marvaneous Butler-Brown, Corey Smith and Josh Bailey to run a first-place time of 1:28.86.
Speaking of records, Waukesha North senior Patrick Wills set a new fast mark in the two-mile, sprinting toward the finish and crossing in 9:24.84. Also winning their respective events were Muskego junior Logan Lawonn in the long jump (21-6), Waukesha South senior Marshawn Robinson in the triple jump (43-4.25) and Mukwonago senior Ethan Wrasman in the shot put (52-11.5).
Herriot said it’s been a joy to have the title of reigning state champs, and whether or not the Warhawks are able to defend their crown, they’re prepared to give it their best shot.
“There’s only so many years you know you actually have the tools to make that happen, and so many things have to fall into place to make that happen,” Herriot said. “But we’ve got some of the kids on the team who could do that, so that makes it all the much more better.”