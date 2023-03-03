OCONOMOWOC — There are times Bella Samz’s excellence gets overshadowed inside Arrowhead’s girls basketball program.
The Warhawks have arguably the state’s finest group of freshmen. And Arrowhead boasts enough young talent to make it the envy of coaches everywhere.
The postseason is often about veterans, though. And Thursday night, Samz — Arrowhead’s lone senior starter — had one of the finest nights of her career in the Warhawks’ biggest game of the season.
Samz erupted for 20 of her 23 points in the second half and helped Arrowhead rally past Verona, 72-57, in a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal at Oconomowoc High School. Warhawk guards Erica Bub and Abby Robel both added 12 points, while freshman guard Presley Samz had 11.
The Warhawks, seeded second in the sectional, improved to 23-4 and will now face top-seeded Brookfield East (25-2) in a sectional final Saturday at 1 p.m. that’s currently scheduled to be played at Oregon High School. Verona had its 16game winning streak snapped and finished the year 24-3.
“There’s no way we were going home,” Samz said. “There was no way I was going to let us end on a loss.”
The fact Samz was the best player on the floor might have surprised some.
Arrowhead’s Natalie Kussow (19.4 points per game) is arguably the state’s top freshman. And the Warhawks’ four-person freshman class has accounted for 46.7% of the Warhawks scoring this season.
Verona junior point guard Taylor Stremlow has already committed to Iowa, while seniors Paige Lambe (St. Cloud State) and Megan Murphy (UW-Stevens Point) will also play collegiately. In addition, Wildcats guard Reagan Briggs is one of the top juniors in the state and remains uncommitted.
In a game packed with stars, though, no one shined brighter than Bella Samz. In the second half alone, Samz shot 6-of-9 from the floor, made her final five shots, and drilled all six of her free throws.
Samz’s excellence helped the Warhawks rally from a 30-24 halftime deficit despite the fact Kussow (five points) was in foul trouble throughout the night and eventually fouled out.
“She is a leader in every sense of the way,” Arrowhead first-year coach Ron Reichle said of Samz. “And she was just terrific for us in that second half.”
She wasn’t the only one. Presley Samz, Bella’s younger sister, knocked down three 3-pointers and had all 11 of her points in the second half. Freshman guard Libby Gilmore hit a pair of 3-pointers and had six of her nine points after intermission and Bub had six of her 12 points after the break.
With its season on the line, Arrowhead made seven secondhalf 3-pointers, shot 15-of-28 from the floor (53.5%) and went a remarkable 11-of-11 at the free throw line.
“It might have been our best half of the year,” Reichle said.
Verona, meanwhile, had 11 second- half turnovers and standouts Stremlow and Briggs — who combine to average 38 points per game — were held to just six points between them in the second half.
“Their defense stepped it up a notch in the second half and our defense took it down a notch,” Verona coach Angie Murphy said. “It all came down to defense and taking care of the basketball.
“We weren’t running offense. Just a lot of sloppiness, uncharacteristically sloppy. Give a lot of credit to them, though. They played a better game.”
It took the Warhawks much of the night to get rolling, though.
Verona raced to a 14-3 lead in the first four minutes and Arrowhead played from behind most of the way. The Warhawks shot just 9-of-31 in the first half (29.0%), and if it wasn’t for three triples from Robel, Arrowhead’s six-point halftime deficit could have been much worse.
“They’re a great team,” Bella Samz said. “And they came out and put it on us.”
Reichle emphasized two things at halftime, though.
The first was offensive patience, which led to Arrowhead getting far cleaner looks in the second half. The second was returning to straight man-to-man defense — which is Arrowhead’s staple — after the Warhawks spent much of the first half trying to trap the gifted Stremlow to get the ball out of her hands.
“I just told them at halftime let’s go back to doing what we do,” Reichle said.
It worked like a charm. Trailing, 44-40, Arrowhead went on a game-changing 15-3 run and surged to a 55-47 lead with 6 _ minutes left. Bella Samz hit a 15-footer that tied the game at 44, then Presley Samz drained 3-pointers on consecutive possessions to give Arrowhead a 50-45 lead — its first of the game.
“Presley hit some absolutely huge shots for us,” Reichle said. “She came up big, too.”
Verona pulled within 57-51 after a rebound basket from Lambe (18 points) with 4:55 left. But the Warhawks went on a 15-1 run over the next 3 1/2 minutes to take a 7252 lead and end things.
Bella Samz had nine points in that stretch and made all six of her free throws. And after Stremlow picked up her fifth foul with 3:25 remaining, Verona managed just one point in 2 1/2 minutes as Arrowhead pulled away.
“We were firing from all positions,” Bella Samz said. “I think that’s what won us the game tonight is everybody stepping up.”
Now the Warhawks turn their focus to a Brookfield East team that edged them, 48-40, in a sectional final just 12 months ago.
“I expect another really tough game,” Bella Samz said. “We’re going to come and bring everything we’ve got because we know they’re going to do the same.”