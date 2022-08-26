WALES — Nolan Schopp has always considered himself more of a baseball player.
The 6-foot-3, 240-pound senior can certainly catch. He can run. And when given an opportunity to contribute, he tends to knock it out of the park — or knock his opponent to the ground.
All of those traits were on full display Thursday night at Vock Field. Schopp, a two-way player at tight end and linebacker, showed he was a triple threat when he returned the opening kickoff for six, caught two touchdown passes and was among the team’s top tacklers as Kettle Moraine’s football team picked up a 34-21 nonconference victory over Ashwaubenon.
Schopp, who was a running back for the Lasers last season, showed off his shiftiness moments after the opening whistle when he went 94 yards on the first play of the game, giving KM a lead it would never relinquish.
“I’ve just got to trust my blockers more than anything,” Schopp said. “We work on that a lot in practice. It just kind of comes natural — see them come inside and run out.”
Schopp’s stint in the backfield last season when he was the Lasers’ leading rusher clearly paid dividends. So did his prior experience at tight end, as he caught touchdown passes of 49 and 28 yards from senior quarterback Chase Spellman in the first half. He’d finish with six receptions for 127 yards in all.
“Sophomore year I was a tight end, too, so we’re just getting back in the groove and Chase is seeing me a little bit more and more now,” Schopp said. “It’s nice to finally get back to some receiving yards. It’s a little different.”
The Jaguars’ opening drive ran out of steam following a penalty, and Schopp was soon back at it. Two plays after a quarterback keeper by Spellman, the righthanded signal caller found a streaking Schopp over the middle and the tight end did the rest for a 49-yard score. Just like that, it was 13-0 with 8 minutes, 41 seconds left in the first quarter.
After another defensive stop, Kettle Moraine also made good on its third possession of the night. Starting at its own 35, it was sophomore running back Dylan Portz’s turn to shine. He took an end-around 13 yards near midfield, and shortly after a face-mask penalty on the Jaguars, Portz finished off the drive with back-to-back runs, including a 6-yard TD carry to make it 20-0 at the 3:46 mark of the first.
“We had big plays tonight obviously out of Nolan and Chase,” KM coach Matt McDonnell said. “We feel good about Dylan Portz and a lot of the other guys. Obviously we needed to respond (from last week’s loss) so we talked about getting off to a fast start. We had a really good first quarter and that made up for a lot of our mistakes.
“Starting the game with a kick return always helps, too.”
Ashwaubenon’s offense showed an ability to move the ball throughout much of the night, but only managed seven points before halftime due largely to untimely penalties. The Jags would make it 20-7 before the first quarter was up on a 28-yard strike from senior quarterback Boone Kirst to senior tight end Eli Zollar. But following a missed field goal late in the second quarter, the Lasers would make sure they took the momentum into halftime.
Two grabs by Schopp resulted in 33 yards, and following a 12-yard reception by Portz, it was Schopp once again hauling in a 29-yard TD in traffic from Spellman with 53 seconds to go, making it 27-7.
The 6-4, 235-pound Spellman, who played Week 1 after going under the knife for a torn labrum in the offseason, was haunted by some dropped passes but looked sharp overall, also picking up yards with his legs. He was 11 of 23 for 179 yards and rushed for 41 more.
“Arm’s feeling good,” McDonnell said. “He played Week 1 and was able to practice Monday, so he’s making really good progress. He should only get stronger.”
KM’s offense went three-and-out on its first two second-half possessions, opening the door for Ashwaubenon to close the deficit. The visitors threatened on their first drive, only for Kirst to be picked off near the end zone by junior Noah Hait. But at the 3:25 mark of the third, Kirst found junior receiver Jayden Schoen for a 12-yard TD to close within 27-14. Kirst threw it an eye-popping 55 times, completing 27 passes for 295 yards.
“Their quarterback’s a stud,” McDonnell said. “He can sling it and run and make some plays. We struggled in the secondary overall but the rest of the defense was playing really well and clicking. The secondary kept battling and obviously came up with an interception near the end of the game and forced some incompletions, so we’ll take that.”
The Lasers answered right back. They’d recover an onside kick, and two plays later, Portz broke loose for a 37-yard touchdown scamper, pushing the lead back to 34-14. The sophomore finished with 16 carries for 137 yards.
Ashwaubenon would add a touchdown late with several reserves in for both teams, but it was too little, too late as the highly- regarded Lasers picked up their first win after falling 28-20 to state-ranked Fond du Lac last Friday.
Testing themselves against one of the top teams in Division 1 will pay off in the long run, especially with the Classic 8 portion of the schedule on the horizon. But getting a win under their belt before going to battle with Arrowhead next week was a needed shot in the arm.
“We knew we were a better team coming out. It was just whether or not we performed, and tonight we obviously did,” Schopp said. “There’s still a lot to fix going into conference so it’s just going to get tougher as the year goes on.”