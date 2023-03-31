Grace Grocholski highlighted several area players that were selected to the Associated Press All-State Girls Basketball teams in recent voting, as she was a unanimous first team selection.
The senior forward led Kettle Moraine to its second consecutive WIAA Division 1 state championship this past season. Grocholski, who recently reopened her recruitment and committed to Minnesota, averaged 24.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 3.0 steals per game, helping the Lasers win the Classic 8 Conference outright as she scored well over 2,000 career points.
Grocholski was joined by teammate Braelyn Torres, who was a third team pick. The KM guard posted 15.9 points, 5.4 assists and 4.5 steals per game and will be attending Northern Michigan. Also making the third team was New Berlin West senior post Meghan Schultz. The UW-Green Bay recruit scored 22.4 points on average and also pulled down 11.5 rebounds per game, finishing her career as the Vikings’ all-time leader in points and rebounds.
Pewaukee sophomore guard Amy Terrian made the AP’s fourth team after leading the Pirates to their second straight runner-up finish in Division 2. Terrian averaged 14.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.6 steals per game this season.
A pair of Spartans were also recognized by the AP, as senior guard Annika Pluemer was high honorable mention and junior guard Shae Kelley earned honorable mention status after Brookfield East finished runner-up to KM at state. Pluemer, who will attend Maryville University, led East with 16.7 points per game and also averaged 4.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 3.4 steals. Kelley also packed the stat sheet, averaging 14.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 5.9 steals.
After an outstanding freshman season, Pewaukee guard Giselle Janowski was also honorable mention allstate. She helped the Pirates go unbeaten in the Woodland West Conference by scoring a team-high 15.0 points to go with 4.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 steals per game. —————— 2022-23 AP ALL-STATE GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR — *Kamorea “KK” Arnold, 5-10, jr., Germantown COACH OF THE YEAR — Sara Rohde, Green Bay Notre Dame FIRST TEAM *Kamorea “KK” Arnold, 510, sr., Germantown Macy Donarski, 5-8, sr., La Crosse Aquinas *Grace Grocholski, 5-10, sr., Kettle Moraine Teagan Mallegni, 6-1, jr., McFarland *Allie Ziebell, 6-0, jr., Neenah
* unanimous selection
SECOND TEAM Jasonya “J.J.” Barnes, 5-8, so., The Prairie School Gracie Grzesk, 6-0, jr., Green Bay Notre Dame Julianna Ouimette, 5-10, sr., Lakeland Sophia Rampulla, 5-10, sr., Union Grove Taylor Stremlow, 5-10, jr., Verona THIRD TEAM Sydney Cherney, 5-9, jr., Reedsburg Trista Fayta, 5-7, jr., Green Bay Notre Dame Meghan Schultz, 6-3, sr., New Berlin West Braelyn Torres, 5-8, sr., Kettle Moraine Rainey Welson, 5-9, so., Hortonville FOURTH TEAM Jorey Buwalda, 6-0, sr., Randolph Maggie Hartwig, 6-2, sr., Sauk Prairie Kayl Petersen, 6-1, jr., Waupun Amy Terrian, 5-8, so., Pewaukee Gabby Wilke, 6-2, jr., Beaver Dam HIGH HONORABLE MENTION Lydia Aalsma, 5-10, so., Waupun Emily Cooper, 5-8, jr., Chippewa Falls McDonell Central Madi Dogs, 6-0, sr., Kewaskum Aubrey Dorn, 6-0, jr, Chippewa Falls McDonell Central Lalani Ellis, 5-9, sr., Milwaukee Academy of Science Alexa Kinas, 5-8, jr., Kaukauna Annika Pluemer, 5-9, sr., Brookfield East Lindsey Schadewalt, 5-10, jr., New Glarus Alayna West, 5-9, jr., Madison La Follette HONORABLE MENTION Antionique Auston, sr., Sun Prairie West; Reagan Briggs, jr., Verona; Audrey Deptula, sr., Middleton; Alana Durtschi, jr., Albany; Bella Pitta, sr., Lake Mills; Sylvia Fox, sr., Edgerton; Claire Meudt, jr., Waunakee; Camryn Nies, sr., Platteville; Olivia Olson, so., Cuba City; Sam Schmitt, jr., Oregon; Anna Fogle, sr., Sheboygan North; Ally Kakes,sr., Two Rivers; Ady Ketterhagen, fr., Oostburg; Tierney Madigan, so., Laconia; Megan Schuman, sr., Brillion; Neveah Thomas, sr., Kenosha Bradford; McKenna Johnson, jr., Wilmot; Carly Drew, jr., Westfield; Emma Jossie, sr., Stevens Point; Danielle Minsaas, sr., Marshfield; Samantha Davis, fr., La Crosse Aquinas; Breah Golden, sr., Arcadia; Megan Johnson, so., West Salem; Brittney Mislivecek, sr., La Crosse Central; Lindsay Steien, sr., Blair-Taylor; Reese Rogowski, sr., Wittenberg-Birnamwood; Lexie White, sr., Wausau West; Shae Kelley, jr., Brookfield East; Beautiful Waheed, sr., Milwaukee Academy of Science; Giselle Janowski, fr., Pewaukee; Nevaeh Thomas, sr., Kenosha Bradford; Ameerah Grant, so., Brown Deer; Keona McGee, jr., Whitefish Bay Dominican; Allison Hampel, sr., Greenfield; Lily Cayley, sr., Eau Claire Memorial; McKenna Shipman, jr., Colfax; Liza Cummings, sr., Alma Center Lincoln; Abby Thompson, sr., Blair-Taylor; Marley Hughes, sr., Chippewa Falls McDonell Central; MaKenzie Drout, sr., Kimberly; Sadie Jarmolowicz, sr., Freedom; Sammi Beyer, sr., Appleton East; Kailey Tulachka, sr., Mishicot; Chloe Vogel, sr., St. Mary Catholic; Lizzie Steingraber, sr., New London.