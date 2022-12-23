TOWN OF LISBON — Hamilton’s boys basketball team has had a strong lineage of top-tier players over the past 15 years — including a player currently in the NBA.
Expectations were always high with Patrick Baldwin Jr. in the mix. The Chargers were able to make it to state when he was a freshman, were barely denied a return trip to the Kohl Center the following year, then had a great chance at getting back Baldwin Jr.’s junior year before COVID-19 struck. The team also made deep playoff runs with alums like Kam Cerroni and Brady Ellingson leading the way.
That all culminated in Hamilton coach Andy Cerroni reaching 400 career wins last week against Brookfield East, who at the time was ranked second in the state in Division 1.
“That’s because of guys from the past,” said Cerroni, now in his 35th year as a head coach and 22nd at Hamilton. “You think of all the great players I’ve had over years, I’ve had some great assistant coaches and the ones I have now are unbelievable. It’s their award, not mine.”
Over the past couple years, the Chargers were back under the radar without Baldwin Jr. on the floor. They entered the 2022-23 season the same way, but now people may want to take notice once again.
Hamilton is up to No. 5 in the state rankings thanks to its 6-1 start to the campaign, and at the forefront is another name that will go down as one of the all-time greats in program history — senior guard Luther Smith Jr.
“Luther certainly is someone who I’d consider one of the best in the state, and just how he goes about his business, he brings everybody along,” Cerroni said. “It’s not about him and it never has been. He has not gotten the interest at the next level that he’d like but he’s not letting it effect him.
“He said to me, ‘Hey, I’m going to concentrate on our team being the best we can possibly be and whatever happens, happens.’ It’s not weighing on him.”
Smith Jr. amazingly possesses just one NCAA Division I offer from ULMonroe, but other schools are taking interest and his outstanding start to his final high school season will only increase that buzz.
“I’m really focused on just finishing this senior year out and focus on schools in the spring time,” Smith Jr. said. “I’m just really focused on having a big year and winning games.”
So far, you can check both of those boxes with permanent marker.
Through seven games, the 6-foot-1 Smith Jr. is averaging an area-best 30.4 points and is continuing to blitz opponents from the 3-point line, knocking down 44.4% of his shots from beyond the arc.
“He’s only averaging 23 minutes a game,” Cerroni said. “A couple games like Saturday I pulled him with almost 12 minutes left. Against Brookfield East we were up quite a bit, so he’s not played from start to finish in every game.
“He’s very efficient in the shots he’s taken. What he’s doing this year is what we’ve needed him to do.”
That’s apparent when you look at the stat sheet, as Smith Jr. leads the Chargers in rebounding despite his 6-1 stature and has also improved his assist-to-turnover ratio.
“The coaching staff, they trust my shotmaking ability so they put me in a position to score,” Smith Jr. said. “My teammates know that and trust me in our system to make the right play every time, whether that’s me scoring or making a play and letting them get that opportunity.”
And it takes more than one to make a team successful, something Smith Jr. and Cerroni are cognizant of. But after the Chargers lost four of their top six scorers from a season ago, Smith Jr. knew he would have to step up his game even more after averaging 22.2 points per game and earning honorable mention all-state recognition as a junior.
“The thing about Luther is he just wants to be coached and is constantly watching film with us, asking us what he can do, how can he improve, and to see him blossom is just incredible,” Cerroni said. “Last year he had a little slump where got sick right before Christmas but came on strong at the end of the season. He really made a commitment to the weight room in the spring and summer. He transformed his body and is finding out that’s been a big help to him.”
It’s allowed Smith Jr. to display more of an all-around game after being mainly perimeter-oriented during his first three years on varsity.
“I think a lot of teams play me for my jump shot, so over the last two years I’ve been focusing on getting to the rim more and shooting more free throws,” Smith Jr. said. “I’ve added a pull-up to my game. Just getting out and shooting 3s.”
It’s still from distance where Smith Jr. is one of the most lethal players in the state. He knocked down five triples and outscored Brookfield East all by himself in the first half on Dec. 14. After winning their first six games, the Chargers fell on the road to ninth-ranked Marquette on Tuesday, but Smith Jr. did all he could to prevent that from happening, matching his career high with 43 points as he surpassed 30 for the fourth straight game and fifth time this season. He’s made seven treys in each of his last two games.
“He knew what his goals were and what he had to do to get them and didn’t shy away from it,” Cerroni said. “He’s really put the time and work in and he’s having a great season. I’m really happy for him but he’s certainly not satisfied. He’s going to be someone who will gather a lot of attention moving forward.”
That’s where Hamilton’s supporting cast will come in — a cast that is no stranger to winning.
The football team, led by seniors Nate Kollath and Evan Herrmann, reached the state semifinals. So did the boys soccer team, which included junior Bennett Barth. Even the boys volleyball team, still in its infancy, went 22-6 and made it to the sectional round. Then, of course, there are basketball junkies like Smith Jr. and senior Cameron Bratzke, who is averaging 15 points per game and a sniper from long range, himself.
“We’ve got some kids that came from the football program,” Cerroni said. “They are accustomed to winning and doing whatever it takes for our team to be successful. We have a volleyball player. They lost to (state runner-up) Arrowhead in the sectional and battled to the end. We’ve got a soccer guy that played in state, so we’ve got kids in our school that are coming together and they know what it takes to win at a high level. Blend them all together and it’s a pretty good group.”
It’s a group that Cerroni treasures and one that doesn’t mind playing with a chip on its shoulder for a program that recently had a spotlight upon it with one of the nation’s premier players taking the floor for three-plus years.
“I kind of like being the underdog,” Smith Jr. said. “I don’t think anybody expected us to have a start like we did. It took pressure off worrying about the hype, being able to start from Day 1 and bonding each day in practice.”
That start led to Cerroni, who was inducted into the WBCA Hall of Fame last year, joining the 400-win club to put him in rarified air. The aforementioned Kam Cerroni, once an assistant under his father, is off to a nice start of his own in his second season leading Muskego’s boys basketball program. Naturally, the younger Cerroni was one of the players his father listed along with Smith Jr. as to why he reached that milestone.
“I can’t tell you how proud I am of him,” Cerroni said of Smith Jr. “He is an unbelievable teammate. He’s an unbelievable person. Talk to anybody in our school, from the custodial staff, to teachers to people in the kitchen, they absolutely adore him. He’s always someone that genuinely cares about people. When he plays at the next level, he’s going to help any program.”