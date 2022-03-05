WALES — Kettle Moraine coach Trévon Hughes saw his sophomore standout Drew Wagner was going to have another special performance. He’s been doing it all for the Lasers all year, averaging 23.2 points per game.
Sophomore Jack McSorley added another dimension to KM’s game as the Lasers rolled over Muskego 79-61 in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal Friday. No. 6 KM (14-11 overall) plays at No. 3 Franklin tonight in a regional final. The Sabers beat No. 14 Beloit Memorial 74-56 on Friday.
“They came out and set the tone with their defense and our offense followed suit,” Hughes said. “(Wagner’s) been doing this all year. What I mean by that is the offensive load, but at the same time this is a different beast (playing in the tournament). Those right juices were flowing through his veins and you can see that. You can’t teach that. He had that will and I didn’t have to say anything.”
Wagner’s game spoke loud and clear as he had the hot hand early and often. KM led just 4-3 when he scored 14 straight points for the Lasers. Wagner finished the game with 32 points, including 20 in the first half. His efficiency is what put him on another level. Wagner was 13-for-16 shooting from the field — 12 of 14 on 2s.
“He’s incredible,” McSorley said about playing alongside Wagner. “He’s very humble. He can hit any shot he wants, but he also gets everyone involved. That’s what makes him a special point guard. He’s always looking out for his teammates.”
Despite Wagner going off, the Warriors stuck with KM in the first half. Muskego sophomore Ashton Krause split a pair of free throws to cut the deficit to 28-23 with 3:35 left in the half. That’s when the Lasers took it up a notch.
Wagner scored back-to-back buckets that started a run of 12 straight points. Wagner scored eight points in the late run. Muskego junior Louie Schwabe stopped the bleeding with a contested layup at the buzzer and KM went into the half up 40-25.
“For the last couple of games we haven’t been closing out the halves well,” Hughes said. “It was good to see us finish a half. We kept our foot on the gas and it started with our defense.”
Muskego coach Kam Cerroni thought Schwabe’s layup would jumpstart the Warriors in the second half, but it took a little bit of time before they made a run back at KM.
Krause converted on a three-point play and scored another inside that started Muskego’s comeback. Senior Dylan Krause connected on a 3 in the corner and Muskego trailed 53-44 with 10 minutes left.
“When you get into the playoffs, you have to be buttoned up and we had a little slippage in the first half,” Cerroni said. “But when you bury yourself by 15 in a playoff game at their home, it’s tough to climb out.
“After that run, they turned on the defense and I think we had a turnover. They were active on defense. Eleven is a lot different than single digits. When it’s single digits, they can play tight. But they got a layup and that was a back breaker.”
Sophomore Will Stuckey was the one that converted the layup that gave the Lasers a double-digit lead again and that’s as close as Muskego got.
That was because when Muskego’s defense shifted to face-guarding Wagner with multiple players help-side, McSorley started to nail big shots. McSorley came into the game averaging just 4.3 points per game, but put up 21 off the bench — 19 in the second half.
McSorley knocked down a big 3 in the corner that gave KM a 60-46 lead, and after a three-point play by Wagner, McSorley scored the next six and KM led 69-50.
“I was ready to hit shots. I’ve been struggling recently,” McSorley said. “Drew trusts me. We all trust each other to hit shots so I stepped up and hit them. In practice I was shooting with confidence and coach told me to shoot with confidence, don’t just take them to take them.”
Sophomore Will Stuckey filled the stat sheet for KM with team highs in rebounds (six), assists (five) and steals (five), to go with nine points.
Schwabe led Muskego with 20 points. He also went 10-for-11 from the free-throw line. Dylan Krause added 15 points, while Ashton Krause had 11 of his 14 points in the second half. The Warriors finished the season 7-17 overall.