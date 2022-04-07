WAUKESHA — It seemed like just another Wednesday afternoon at Frame Park.
Waukesha South’s starting pitcher — junior Erick Tiegs — stepped onto the mound and looked behind the plate to his catcher — junior Tyler Pudleiner — for the sign. Tiegs fired his first pitch of the game, and it was called a ball by the home plate umpire. A smattering of light applause could be heard from the bleachers, as fans bundled up tightly in an attempt to ward off the cold wind and sporadic bursts of rain.
Visiting South Milwaukee scored three runs in the opening frame of the game before South center fielder Dominic Lee made an easy catch for the third and final out of the top of the first inning.
Again, it seemed like just any other day out on the field. But the television cameras, a crowd large enough to force many to standing room only, and a raucous cheer from the crowd more apropos of the final out of a state tournament rather than the third out in the first inning of a regular season game, all indicated that indeed, it was not a normal day.
Instead it was a return to normalcy for Tiegs and Pudleiner.
The Parade
Tiegs, a trombone player, and Pudleiner, a tenor saxophone player, were walking down Main Street with the rest of the Waukesha South marching band on Nov. 21, when without warning they were hit by an SUV that plowed through the parade route.
“I remember feeling like I got shoved from behind,” Tiegs said.
Pudleiner’s mother, Katti, was among the crowd watching when she saw the SUV fly past her.
“I was a block away from where the incident happened. I had just seen the whole band pass by me. Video'd them like normal,” she said “I was talking with a family friend who was there with me and we both saw the SUV drive down the parade route and we kind of turned to each other and were like, ‘What the?’ Then when we started to realize kind of what was happening, I said to him and his son, ‘You go and find out if the kids are OK. I’ll catch up.’ ... I had a wagon with all of our stuff, and I kind of ditched that, just grabbed my purse and kept heading the block west.”
When she arrived at the scene, she had trouble locating Tyler at first.
“Walked through the band area — couldn’t see anything. It was pitch black,” she said. “I yelled out for him and a parent said he’s over here. We got over there and he realized I was there and the EMTs were starting to work on him at that point.
Then they carted him off on a gurney and we waited for the ambulance.”
Tiegs’ father Don was at work when he heard about what had happened.
“I was at work and got a phone call from a friend that was at the parade. He asked me if my boys were marching in the parade, and I said ‘Yeah,’ and he said, ‘Call your wife, there’s been an accident.’” he said. “We really didn’t get a good concept of what was going on until we got to Children’s Hospital and we started getting more news and seeing stuff on social media what had actually happened.”
It wouldn’t take long before the full extent of their injuries were known. Pudleiner suffered internal injuries to his large and small intestines, as well as numerous cuts, scrapes and bruises along with two broken teeth. Tiegs had multiple broken bones, including his femur, scapula, ribs and a C4 vertebrae fracture.
And thus would begin a lengthy healing process for the two teammates.
The Recovery
“From his surgery he was cut from the diaphragm down to the pelvic area so they could do repairs, so it’s like your core muscles,” Katti Pudleiner said “He was basically told he couldn’t lift more than eight pounds for eight weeks. So from November to the end of January he really couldn’t do a lot.
“He didn’t go back to school full time until the end of February just because we were afraid of people bumping him in the hallway and him twisting wrong and getting hurt. And then now it’s just been slowly gearing back up for baseball.”
For Tiegs, his recovery process was even more arduous.
“We spent Thanksgiving day in the hospital. He was in ICU for three days and then the regular hospital for six days,” Don Tiegs said. “And then he was in a wheelchair for a month after that because they wanted that leg to heal and couple of broken ribs to heal and everything else. So it was a lot of helping him get out of bed, you had to help him go to the bathroom. He couldn’t do anything by himself. It was like having a baby again.”
But early on in their recovery, Tiegs and Pudleiner both had the same goals: to get back to marching band and to get back to baseball as soon as possible. And having those goals is something that they both agree aided them in the healing process.
“I think at a month in I realized that the progression is going really well,” Erick Tiegs said. “I think that’s when I really thought I could play this year.”
“Oh yeah definitely,” Tyler Pudleiner agreed. “Even in band, that was pretty special to get back there first, and I think we both kind of took it as a general step to get back to band, and then getting back to baseball.”
Seeing both of their speedy recoveries is something that their parents marvel at.
“(Tyler) got to swing a bat for the first time with the Blazer organization, with the brother of Jackson Sparks — Tucker’s team, the 12-year-old team,” Katti Pudleiner said. “We went down to donate some bobble heads to the team. He got to go and take some (batting practice), and it was the first time he’d swung a bat since the previous season, and that really kind of geared him up for South’s season to start.
“He came out and he was elated. He was all grins.”
For Don Tiegs, the work Erick has put into returning to action had been nothing short of incredible.
“Day 1 when he sat down with the physical therapist and his surgeon he asked, ‘Will I play baseball this year?’ because that was his goal. He said, ‘I want to play for my team.’ And in the background I'm going ‘It’s not going to happen. He’s too injured. It’s a lot to come back from,’” he said. “But he was so determined and focused ... I wouldn’t say he had to relearn how to pitch, but he had to get used to that different leg and still heal.
“The goal of getting back on the field, it was a very good mental distraction or advantage for him to strive for to take his mind off of what happened and everything that he’s gone through.”
And all of their work over the past months led up to Wednesday afternoon.
The Return
Nervous and excited.
That was more or less the way everyone was feeling about Tiegs and Pudleiner’s return Wednesday.
“It feels really great. I’m really excited to be out there and playing again,” Erick Tiegs said. “A little bit (nervous) but mostly excited.”
“Little nervous, little excited. Kind of just all over the place,” Tyler Pudleiner said. “But at the end of the day I know it’s going to be a special moment. We’ve just got to go out there and have fun and do what we do.”
But for South head coach Michael Rajsich, excitement was the prevailing emotion in his mind.
“I think any time that a player has to overcome adversity, you know they have such a passion for the game and you want to support them and their family. I’m just super excited for them,” he said. “I know it’s been a journey since November and I know they’ve had to overcome obstacles and everything like that and I’m super proud of everything they’ve done to get to this point, and I know both of them have big goals moving forward. Erick still has goals of playing in college, which is great ... I know Tyler has goals to be an everyday varsity player at some point.
“Obviously as a coach you want to support all of our players, and these are two players that have worked really hard to get back to a point where they can play on the field.”
Rajsich was not alone in his excitement.
“It’s everything. It’s everything,” Katti Pudleiner said. “I mean even to see Erick back. Even to see some of these other kids that were hurt with the Blazers. They’re back playing and the girls are back dancing and stuff like that. It’s huge.”
“Happy but nervous as hell. You know, because you just don’t know,” Don Tiegs said. “I haven’t been to one practice, I haven’t seen him pitch anywhere. This will be my first time seeing what he’s like throwing since the injury.
“Just being out there is a win. That’s all that matters. He’s out in the field.”
Blackshirts assistant coach Derek Merkes expressed amazement at their return to the field, even moreso since early on he didn’t think that Tiegs would even play at all this season. In his mind, he thinks their love of the game has been one of the biggest aids in their road to recovery.
“I think it’s amazing, not only physically but also mentally. I can’t even imagine the mental strain that they had to go through,” Merkes said. “I do think for both of them baseball gives them that safe haven where for about two or three hours they can play the game and just focus on baseball. So I think for them that probably helps.”
The Blackshirts would eventually lose Wednesday’s game 19-9 to South Milwaukee. But at the end of the day, the scoreboard mattered very little. Instead, what mattered the most was Tiegs and Pudleiner joining their teammates on the field once again, as the long and winding road they had traveled had finally led them back to a semblance of normalcy.