PEWAUKEE — Waukesha South senior Quincy Thomas didn’t feel like he was at his best, but it was his best performance to date.
That should give pause to other elite hurdlers across the state.
Thomas swept the two hurdle events and did so in dominant fashion, while also helping the Blackshirts qualify for sectionals in the 4x400-meter relay. Those points proved to be plenty valuable in the team standings, as South’s boys tallied 120 to finish 10 clear of second- place Kettle Moraine at the WIAA Division 1 Pewaukee track and field regional Monday evening.
Thomas set personal records in both the 110 high hurdles and 300 hurdles. First, he’d hold off Waukesha North senior Julius Krumenacher in the 110 event by 23 one-hundredths of a second, crossing the finish line in 15.20 seconds.
“I got out of the blocks really good,” Thomas said. “First half of the race getting over the hurdles felt good. Second half was kind of slow but I pulled through, got the ‘dub.’ It was actually a PR but I still had a bad race. So I don’t know. I can do better.”
Thomas had similar sentiments regarding his 300 hurdles performance, but was in control from the getgo and could afford to peter out a bit down the stretch. His winning time of 41.45 seconds was over 1 1/2 seconds quicker than second place.
“That was a PR as well,” Thomas said. “First half of the race was good. Last 100 was a little bad but still pulled through and got the ‘dub.’” Thomas said he was feeling worn down even before taking the track one final time in the 4x4 but did enough there, as well. His teammates also did their part.
Senior Ryan Peter led the way in the 400 dash (52.94) and was also a member of the winning 4x800 relay, joining senior Owen Antholine, sophomore Benjamin Babcock and senior Noah Kulas to finish in 8 minutes, 33.34 seconds. Peter was also in the South 4x400 relay along with Thomas, sophomore Omar Cardenas and Babcock. The only other victory for the Blackshirts came from sophomore Connor Boyle in the pole vault (12-06), but it was their depth that was the difference in the end.
Junior Tyran Cook and senior Brady Henes tied for second in the high jump to total 14 points and advance to sectionals, calling it quits early with a top-four finish locked up. Pewaukee junior Mitchell Eldredge, who also won the long jump with a top mark of 20 feet, 8.5 inches, cleared 6 feet to take first.
Others from South that will partake in Thursday’s West Allis Hale Sectional are senior Giancarlo Williams in the long jump and 4x200 relay, senior Seth Pena in the 100 dash and 4x200 relay, senior Tyler Castona and Cardenas in both the 300 hurdles and 4x200 relay, and senior Marshawn Robinson in the triple jump.
Joining Thomas as multi-time winners on the boys’ side were North senior Patrick Wills and West senior Elijah Marsh. Wills was first in the 1,600 run (4:21.80) as well as the 3,200 (9:46.80). Marsh teamed with junior Brady Foster, sophomore Dominic Williams and senior Ben Cook to claim the 4x100 relay (43.40), finished first in the 200 dash (22.53) and was also runner-up in the 100 (11.30).
Junior Ryan Borckmann, and sophomores Luke Haupert and Nick Borckmann advanced in a pair of Pewaukee relays. Junior Tyler Novak joined the fray in the 4x200 (1:31.61), while senior Gannon Huebner stepped into the 4x400 (3:32.72) to close out the meet.
Also winning for the hosts was junior Kyle Christian Abdon in the triple jump (41-10.5). Kettle Moraine swept the throwing events, with sophomore Grey Rumohr taking the shot put (47-05.75) and junior Sam Coufal winning the discus throw (148-00). Rumohr was also third in the discus, while North junior Lucas Picco took home the 800 (1:58.31).
Thomas, who lamented losing his sophomore season to COVID-19, has been doing hurdles since he arrived at South. He hopes to tack on another week to his high school career Thursday and reach La Crosse for the first time when he takes the track once again.
“I’m still learning even though I just started a few years ago,” Thomas said. “I’m still learning, getting better every meet, getting more PRs.
“All my years I’ve fallen short at sectionals, so this year I’m looking to push forward and go for state for the first time — and place.”