South clinches share of Classic 8 title

WAUKESHA — Eleven minutes remained in Waukesha South’s bid for its first boys basketball title since 2006.
The Blackshirts and perennial power Arrowhead were deadlocked at 35. And as South’s Marshawn Robinson and Brady Henes were checking into the game, Blackshirts coach Bo Richter had a quick message.
“We’re 11 minutes from a conference title,” Richter screamed. “Who would have thought that three years ago? Go get it!”
Boy, did they ever. South embarked on a remarkable 17-0 run over the next 6 minutes, 15 seconds and went on to down the visiting Warhawks, 63-43.
Just more than a year ago, South was mired in a 61-game conference losing streak. Today, they're kings of the Classic 8 Conference.
South won its ninth straight game, improved to 18-4 overall and clinched at least a share of the league title at 13-1. The Warhawks fell to 14-6, 11-3.
Talk about your improbable worst to first stories.
“It’s just crazy to go from losing to teams by like 50 to winning the conference,” said South senior forward Tommy Glenn, who spearheaded the Blackshirts’ run. “It’s like a movie.”
If that’s the case, Glenn certainly played the role of Jimmy Chitwood.
With the game knotted at 35, junior point guard Daniel Robinson found Glenn in the left corner for a wide open 3-pointer that hit nothing but net. Just 35 seconds later, Tyran Cook found Glenn in the identical spot and the 6-foot-5 sharpshooter hit all net again to give South a 41-35 lead.
Afterwards, South coach Bo Richter said it was fitting that Glenn — who has started every game the last four years — got the Blackshirts’ conference-clinching run started.
“Tommy is the hardest working young man you may ever meet,” Richter said of Glenn. “He’s up at 6 a.m. getting shots up. And all of his hard work, you saw it right there in that three or four minutes. The evolution of Tommy Glenn helped us win a conference championship.
“He’s been here through all the lows and all the losses. So for him to get us going like that was awesome.”
Glenn wasn’t done either.
He buried another left corner triple and scored inside off a nifty feed from Cook. Glenn finished the night with 17 points and 11 came during that game-changing run.
“That (left) corner is definitely my spot,” Glenn said. “I’ve been in a little bit of a slump this year, but I know I have to keep shooting.”
Glenn had plenty of help during the Blackshirts’ memorable run.
Daniel Robinson had six of his 12 points in that burst and added two steals. Cook, who led South with 20 points, dished out three assists.
And South’s defense was sublime.
The Blackshirts held Arrowhead scoreless for 7 minutes, 20 seconds and built their lead to 52-35. During that stretch, South broke out a 1-2-2 full-court press and fell back in a 3-2 zone.
That led to Arrowhead missing seven straight shots and turning the ball over three times.
“That was our best stretch of the year — on both ends,” Richter said.
Arrowhead coach Craig Haase wasn’t arguing.
“They did a great job,” Haase said. “They turned it up. Their press really hurt us. And give Tommy Glenn all the credit in the world for hitting those big shots. They’ve got a great team and they got a big win.
“Hey, what they just did is a heck of a story. It’s what high school sports are all about.”
While the final score was lopsided, these Classic 8 powers were neck-and-neck most of the night.
South led, 29-25, at halftime, after a thrilling 18 minutes that had seven ties and five lead changes.
Cook missed his first three shots, then hit seven of his next nine and led the Blackshirts with 14 firsthalf points. He also spearheaded an 8-2 South run late in the half that gave the Blackshirts a 24-18 lead.
On the other end, Arrowhead’s Max Wrecke had 13 of his game-high 21 points in the opening half and kept the Warhawks close.
South extended its lead to 35-27 early in the second half. But Arrowhead got four points apiece from junior guard Austin Villarreal and Wrecke during an 8-0 burst that tied the game, 35-35, with 11 minutes to play.
“I thought we did a great job getting back in the game,” Haase said. “We just couldn't sustain it.”
Over the final 11 minutes, South shot 10 of 15 from the floor (66.7%) and held the Warhawks to 3-of-14 shooting (21.4%). “That was so much fun,” Cook said. “We played great defense and shared the ball. We trust each other and I think it showed.”
Afterwards, South’s passionate student section rushed the court. The Blackshirts posed for pictures. And team members took turns cutting down the net, with Richter trimming the final strings, waving the net frantically, then wearing it like a necklace.
“This was just awesome,” Cook said. “We haven't won the conference since, I don’t even know when. So this feels wonderful.”
Richter, a 2005 South graduate and the architect of this reversal of fortune, echoed Cook’s sentiments.
“You could see the talent all the way back to youth league,” Richter said. “But sometimes you have to be good and lucky. And things have just fallen into place. You know, it’s just beautiful. Just a beautiful thing.”
Waukesha South vs. Arrowhead boys basketball - Feb. 15, 2022
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Waukesha South 63, Arrowhead 43
South clinches share of Classic 8 title