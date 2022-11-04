WIAA, When Is Enough, Enough?
The last two decades of football at Waukesha South have been filled with losses, disappointments, moments of humiliation, and injuries that will remain with our community for a lifetime. Football has the power to inspire change in its participants; unfortunately, when that participation is filled with humiliation and disappointment, the change is not always for the better. Some are driven away from a game that could break them out of a negative cycle, that could take them to places they never thought possible. Most miss opportunities for a future in the sport because no matter how good you are, what matters most is winning, and South has not been able to do that since the 90s. Through all of this, our athletes show up, work hard, and play until they have nothing left because they don’t know how to do it any differently.
The WIAA website under conference realignment states: “The Board of Control has the authority to take action about a reasonable conference affiliation and relationship for member high schools. Reasonable conference affiliation and relationship with member high schools may include total movement of member schools, sport specific relief, and/or scheduling relief.”
The facts stated in this letter and the severe or intense degree of domination and humiliation below speaks for themselves. It’s been over two decades of disappointment and frustration. When is Enough, Enough?
There are many challenges that Waukesha South must overcome that are not considered when it comes to sports, especially football. Waukesha is unique because there are four high schools (South, North, West and CMH). We all fight for kids. It may not be a problem for some, but it is a huge part of the problem at South. Furthermore, South is home to two charter schools; the Health Academy and Engineering Academy have an enrollment of approximately 300 students. Those students come to Waukesha South to go to the academies, not to play a contact sport like football. Although our enrollment is between 1,100-1,200, football only pulls student-athletes from approximately 800 to 900 students because of said academies. These numbers are comparable to conferences like the Woodland, Parkland, and Southern Lakes. However, all teams in the Classic 8 are one-horse towns, meaning they all have just one high school. The participation and population for those teams and their areas continue to grow, while Waukesha’s continues to shrink, as there are no new developments on the south side of Waukesha. We do not fit in the Classic 8 demographically, nor socioeconomically, and we are reminded of that every time we take the field.
Below are comparisons of the conference schools, with data taken from the 2020-2021 DPI school report cards.
In the six-plus years I have been in this program, we have never had over 80 total participants. This season, we do not have a freshman team, and in the next two years afterwards, we will not be able to field a JV team. We have canceled numerous lower-level games, and in 2020, we canceled our last three games due to injury, not COVID. This has been a continuous theme for us at the lower levels. Canceling games have now caught up to us at the varsity level. This season, due to injury and low participation, we had to cancel our last two football games, one of them being homecoming.
We as coaches do the best we can to teach and prepare our kids to play this game safely. We are asked to put kids in harm’s way to make sure other programs in the Classic 8 conference have a game. The injuries pile up and those kids do not come back the following season. We simply don’t have the numbers to field all three levels and compete in the Classic 8 conference; we do not belong in this conference.
We have good players that do not get an opportunity to succeed in the game they love. Their opportunities for success, and a future in football, have been taken away because of politics. In 2017, Waukesha South had a First-Team All-State QB and still did not win a conference game. He was the most prolific player in school history and did not play at the collegiate level.
It is disheartening to believe that the powers that be have not acted on this matter. We have been taking a beating in this conference for the past 20-plus years. We continue to be humiliated by other teams in this conference, and in return we get a pat on the back or “You’ll get them next time.” Our kids, school culture, and our community, which is the utmost important to me as the Head Football Coach, struggle because of the lack of support and success.
This is not the first time this issue has been brought to the attention of the Classic 8 or WIAA. As a matter of fact, during conference realignment in 2016, Matt Harris wrote a letter and had it posted in the Freeman titled, Our Kids Matter. It laid out the inequalities and struggles he went through as Head Football Coach at Waukesha North. The concerns he had then are some of the same concerns I have now at Waukesha South.
Just to be clear, I am writing this letter because waiting and hoping that the WIAA would come up with an equitable solution has not worked. Let this letter be my plea to you. I am fighting for our kids, their families, and the Waukesha South community, which is my home. I ask you to do the same. There are several proposals for conference realignment that would provide a more equitable place for our school to participate, so please, provide us the relief we are asking for. We simply cannot continue to wait. Enough is enough.
This is not a personal attack on anyone, but turning a blind eye to these issues is what got us here. If not now, then when will the WIAA do what’s right for the kids, families, and Waukesha South community? We do not belong in the Classic 8!
Speaking out Respectfully, Darnell L. Wiltz
Waukesha South Head Football Coach
Proud Waukesha South Community Member