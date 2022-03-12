ASHWAUBENON — When Brookfield East needed a make the most, it simply wasn’t there to be had.
The Spartans went on a 10-0 run to pull within one but were held scoreless over the final fourplus minutes, falling to Appleton East, 44-40, in a WIAA Division 1 state semifinal girls basketball game Friday at the Resch Center.
“If you would have told me the game was in the 40s, I would have said that’s the one we want,” Brookfield East coach Tyler Saxton said. “That’s the chance we have to get on the other side of this, but hats off to them. They made plays when they needed to.
“I’m proud of them. We just didn’t win.”
A 3-pointer by junior guard Annika Pluemer brought the No. 2-seeded Spartans (25-4) within 41-40 with 4 minutes, 12 seconds remaining. But then the No. 3 Patriots (25-4) switched to a zone defense for the first time all season with hopes of stopping the bleeding.
“I’m stubborn,” Appleton East coach Joe LaChapell said. “We just went with it and the girls did awesome.”
From there, Brookfield East, making its first state appearance since 2004, couldn’t buy a bucket. But it was never truly out of it until the final horn.
The score remained 41-40 for the next three minutes. The Spartans’ best chance to take the lead came with just under two minutes remaining.
Junior forward Maddy McGath missed a mid-range jumper at the 1:44 mark before sophomore guard Shae Kelley came up with a steal and bolted for the basket. But she was challenged enough to alter the shot as it rolled off the rim.
“She was going for that layup down one,” Saxton said. “If that goes, the place goes wild. But it is what it is.”
Saxton then called for McGath to foul Appleton East senior forward Logan Lowry, who went 1 of 2 from the line to make it 42-40 with 1:11 to go. On the other end, McGath drew a foul but missed the front end. Senior guard Dre Alberts came down with the offensive board and Pluemer missed on a drive to the basket.
Aside from several altered shots around the rim, the Patriots finished with nine blocks, four of which came from senior guard/forward Lily Hansford.
“I tell the girls all the time I don’t care if you get blocked. You get the ball back, typically, so go to the rim,” Saxton said. “(Hansford) is long, she’s athletic, and obviously she was around the rim.”
However, it was still a one-possession game after Lowry once again went 1-for-2 from the charity stripe, making it 43-40 with 35.9 seconds to go. This time freshman guard Addi Doyle was off the mark from 3 for the Spartans, who had to foul senior guard/forward Emily LaChapell with 9.9 seconds left.
LaChapell, who had a game-high 20 points, would make it a two-possession game by making the first try, and Pluemer missed an inconsequential jumper as time expired.
Saxton said his team was comfortable with the zone look the Patriots gave, but the shots just didn’t fall.
“If you told me they switched to zone, I’d say I like the way the game’s going,” Saxton said. “I thought the girls handled it well. We got into our zone stuff pretty quick. Just didn’t make buckets.”
A jumper by LaChapell gave Appleton East a 41-30 lead with 8:41 remaining. As it turned out, that was the final field goal the Patriots made.
Out of the next timeout, the Spartans went into a press and moved Kelley off the ball to cause havoc in the passing lanes. The result was a scoring drought of 7 1/2 minutes, but Appleton East would never relinquish the lead.
“I just said, hey, by the four-minute mark, it’s got to be a three-point game, four-point game,” Saxton said. “It’s not going to happen overnight. You’ve just got to cut it in half.”
The Spartans were battling from behind almost the whole night.
Pluemer gave them their first basket on a driving layup after 4:11 had elapsed. The next Brookfield East field goal, a 3-pointer, also came courtesy of Pluemer, but not before another four-plus minutes had come off the clock as the Patriots staked themselves a 14-6 lead.
However, that shot kickstarted a 10-0 run, as McGath made a pair of jumpers to give the Spartans their first lead at 16-14 with 3:25 left until intermission. Kelley drained a 3 just over a minute later to give Brookfield East its biggest lead, 19-16.
“Props to Brookfield East,” coach LaChapell said. “They had a really good gameplan.
“We had to be so well scouted. I’d love to see their scouting report. They did such a great job on us.”
But Appleton East would take the lead for good on a layup by Hansford, making it 21-19 with 1:29 on the clock, and the Patriots led 24-21 at halftime before beginning the second half with a 7-0 spurt.
The Spartans could never fully recover.
Pluemer led the way with 10 points. Brookfield East committed just six turnovers but was held to 25.4% shooting (13 of 51) from the field.
It was the final high school game for the Spartans’ five seniors, including
Alberts and Platz, who combined for 11 points and were part of a six-win team back in 2018-19.
“We’re all so proud of the seniors for the way they fought for their whole career,” Pluemer said. “Four years ago we were not where we are now. So to end this season and their season at the state tournament is something special and we knew we could get here. We just couldn’t finish.”