WAUKESHA — Brookfield East’s boys tennis team has its sights set on winning another state title next week. But for a few days, it will be putting that quest on the back-burner.
The Spartans have a chance to make plenty of noise at the WIAA State Individual Championships Thursday through Saturday at Nielsen Stadium in Madison, where they will return in a week’s time to try and defend their team state title.
East boasts the top-seeded doubles team in Division 1, as junior Henry Irwin and senior Reed Scullen (15-2) are seeking to defend their own title. Last June when the individual state tournament was held in Eau Claire, Irwin and Scullen won it all as a No. 2 seed and didn’t drop a set along the way. They seek to become the first back-to-back doubles champions in Division 1 since 1985-86, when Shorewood’s Jordan Aranda and Ted Stuckslager accomplished the feat.
In general, the D1 doubles bracket is loaded with Waukesha County talent, as seven of the 16 seeded pairings hail from the area. For the second straight year, the finals could very well pit the Spartans against a team from Arrowhead. Seniors Alex Deubel and Ben Brandel (18-2), who medaled last season despite being the Warhawks’ No. 2 doubles team, are seeded third this time around.
“Our one doubles team has only lost to Neenah and Brookfield East,” Arrowhead coach Russ Trimble said. “That being said, they will need to have their heads on straight and bring some game with them. Always more pressure being a high seed rather than the underdog with nothing to lose. They have awesome rapport and play really well together.”
Brookfield East features another seeded doubles team. Seniors Michael Francken and Owen Kendler (25-2) enter as the No. 10 seed. That duo also medaled at last year’s tournament as a No. 9 seed, defeating the aforementioned Brandel and Duebel in the fifthplace match.
Francken and Kendler also knocked off Andrew LaBelle and Ryan LaBelle (26-3) in the consolation semifinals. The senior twins from Mukwonago were awarded the No. 6 seed and fell in the Classic 8 Conference tournament finals to Brandel and Duebel a few weeks ago.
Arrowhead will also be represented by two seeded doubles teams, with senior Colin Bailey and junior Emmett Jones (19-4) sporting a No. 12 next to their names.
“Our two doubles is very competitive, and if they play smart, heads- up tennis I think they should have some good matches,” Trimble said. “I always say 90% of this game is mental and the other 10% is foot work.”
Brookfield Central’s senior tandem of James Mirsberger and Sriram Arvind (23-6) come in as the No. 7 seed after reaching the third round last spring, while Menomonee
Falls senior Conner Kryscio and freshman CJ Kryscio (19-6) are right behind them with the No. 8 seed. The Phoenix will join Brookfield East at team state the following week, making their first appearance in program history.
While there won’t be nearly as many area singles players in contention, there is still an opportunity for podium appearances.
The best chance to medal, on paper, belongs to Brookfield East sophomore Oscar Corwin (23-5). Corwin is the No. 4 seed in the D1 singles field and reached the third round as a freshman when he was seeded 16th.
“Oscar is playing great tennis,” East coach Linda Lied said.
It could be Corwin’s teammate, junior Sam Klein (18-1), who is the dark horse of the tournament.
Klein may not be seeded, but he battled back from a back injury to return to the lineup this season and also made it to Round 3 a season ago.
“I thought there was a good chance we wouldn’t have him,” Lied said of Klein. “But as he kept progressing it became a question of how do I get him in the lineup and where do I put him? He’s done a great job.”
There are only two others seeded in the D1 singles field from Waukesha County — No. 9 Brookfield Central sophomore Surya Arvind (21-6) and No. 11 Lake Country Lutheran/Milwaukee Lutheran senior Sam Quas (17-2). Both won their opening-round bouts at state last season.
Division 2 powers Catholic Memorial and Brookfield Academy will both participate at team state next week after facing off in the finals a year ago, when CMH won 4-3. But first, both have an excellent chance to bring home some hardware from the individual tournament, as does upstart New Berlin Eisenhower, winners of the Woodland Conference.
BA sophomore Adrian Yin (13-4) already owns some, but will be looking for a different shade after finishing runner-up last June in Kohler to now-graduated Alex Sviatoslavsky of Edgewood. Yin was a No. 2 seed then and a No. 3 seed for this iteration of the state meet.
Also seeded in D2 singles are No. 6 Eisenhower sophomore Song Beeram (15-9) and No. 8 CMH sophomore Hayden Latus (13-9). Latus won his first-round match at state as a freshman last season.
“He’s had a nice season playing some really tough competition,” CMH coach Chris Benyousky said.
“He plays with great energy and enthusiasm, and is playing his best tennis here at the end of the season.”
There is one player back with gold to his name for the Blue Knights — senior Praner Goginani.
Goginani won the D2 doubles title along with then-senior Drew Buckholdt, never dropping a set along the way. Now he and sophomore Vibhu Guda (16-6) will look to run it back as the No. 2 seed.
Ike junior Liam Houselander and senior Paul Yoon (15-6) are seeded eighth and may wind up meeting the Brookfield Academy pairing of sophomore Peyton Zeller and freshman Sanjit Madireddi in the second round.
CMH sophomore Nate Carson will also look to add to his medal collection. He was one half of last year’s sixthplace team along with Chase Korb, who has since graduated. Carson and junior Trent Adamson (10-11) are seeded fourth and plenty battle-tested after their run through the Classic 8.
“They have a huge upside,” Benyousky said. “When they’re locked in and hitting their spots, Nate and Trent are fun to watch and a very difficult team to play.
“Making the state tournament is always one of those early-season goals for a player. It’s the culmination of great preparation, hard work and success on the court. We’re so pleased and proud of our boys for the opportunity to represent Catholic Memorial and play against the state’s best.”