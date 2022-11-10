WAUKESHA — For being a three-time defending state champion, Brookfield East coach Mike Rose has always been weary of the danger that looms.
That danger, for the fourth straight year, is Arrowhead.
“It’s a little too exciting,” Rose said with a laugh.
But one way or another, the Spartans have found their way to the top of the team standings in the past three iterations of the WIAA Division 1 State Girls Swimming and Diving Championships. For the senior duo of Lucy Thomas and Reese Tiltmann, winning a fourth state title in four years would be an achievement not seen since Arrowhead claimed five consecutive championships between 2002-06.
“We’ve had the good fortune to have some really talented kids and they’ve been together for years going back to their age-group years when I coaching them at Elmbrook Swim Club,” Rose said. “They’ve swam a long time together. Outside of high school they’ve had lots of great success. It’s a very rare group to have the good fortune to coach.”
Thomas, who will swim collegiately at Stanford, will look to become a four-time champion in the 100-yard breaststroke. She enters Saturday’s timed finals with the fastest qualifying time by over 3 seconds. Thomas was a four-time state champ last year, also claiming the 200 freestyle. She has nine gold medals to her name in all and returns to the 50 free this year, an event she medaled in as a freshman, where she’s also the top seed.
Tiltmann will be Indiana-bound following her time at East. A fivetime gold medalist, the senior earned her first individual state title in the 500 free last fall at Waukesha South. She’s seeded second this time around behind only Waukesha South/Mukwonago freshman Ella Antoniewski, who is also the No. 2 seed in the 200 free.
“(River Falls senior) Ellery Ottern and Ella from South, those are kids that are going to be factors in the meet,” Rose said. “Ella, she’s likely to be quite a factor in the meet. There’s not a lot beyond those guys that really spread us (East and Arrowhead) out a lot.”
Tiltmann is also seeded fourth in the 200 free. Then there’s East junior Maggie Wanezek, who is favored to win both of her events — the 100 free and 100 backstroke, the latter of which she is the defending state champ. Wanezek will follow her older sister, Abby, to the University of Wisconsin. They finished 1-2 in the 50 free last season.
Relays will also be critical. The Spartans have the quickest seed in the 200 medley relay and 400 free relay, and are second behind Waukesha West/Catholic Memorial in the 200 free relay.
“I still feel like we’re chasing them (Arrowhead) and I like that position,” Rose said. “I think it’s a good place to be maybe the underdog by a little bit, but again, they’re a great team.”
What could prove to be the difference is East’s “role players” that would be top-end talent on just about any other team in the state. Junior Audrey Olen, who committed to Auburn, is seeded fifth in the 100 free, while junior Clara Newman is in position to medal in the 1-meter dive and freshman Caroline Wanezek will swim in the final heat of the 100 butterfly.
“Arrowhead had a relay DQ (last season) which hurt, but we would’ve had a much closer meet and the difference was how Audrey performed,” Rose said. “She’s a great big-meet swimmer. She had kind of a weird season because she was doing her NCAA recruiting. She was gone for five of our meets. We have great hopes and expectations for her.
“Caroline is also is great swimmer. She’s the youngest of the three Wanezeks. Her 200 IM was an exceptional swim at sectionals. Her 100 fly I think there’s a little room to drop yet. We’re looking for some big things from her, too.”
And the No. 2-ranked Spartans will need big things from swimmers like Olen and the youngest Wanezek, as Arrowhead brings five more individual qualifiers to state than East.
The top-ranked Warhawks are led by senior Campbell Stoll, who is in search of a couple three-peats. The Texas recruit is seeded first in the 200 IM and 100 fly, both events in which she is a twotime defending state champion.
That’s just the tip of the iceberg for Arrowhead. Along with being a top-three seed in each of the three relay events, the Warhawks have five other swimmers competing in the final heat of their respective races, including three in multiple events.
That includes senior Peyton Drexler, a Missouri recruit (fourth in 200 IM, third in 500 free), senior Hailey Tierney, another future Badger (second in 50 free, second in 100 free) and freshman Haley Johnson (eighth in 200 IM, fourth in 100 breast). Senior Francesca Smith (sixth in 200 free) is also heading to Mizzou, while sophomore Audrey Worgull joins Drexler in the final heat of the 500 free.
“Our approach is going to be to go in and do the best we can,” Rose said. “If it’s good enough we’ll give ourselves a shot at winning. But we can’t really control what they do and they’re a great team with super-talented kids. We’re very similar at the top end with 4-5 really strong swimmers and their 4-5 really strong swimmers, so it’s just going to come down to how those kids sort out.”
The top three programs in the state hail from Waukesha County, and third-ranked Waukesha West/Catholic Memorial isn’t content with being an also-swam come Saturday afternoon.
Senior Victoria Brostowitz, yet another decorated area swimmer, will be looking to close her high school career on a high note. In individual events, Brostowitz is a three-time state runner-up. The Tennessee recruit is seeded second in both the 200 IM and 100 breast.
“I think her talent speaks for itself,” West/CMH coach Christian Niven said. “She’s one of the fastest swimmers in the state. She’s the national champ in the 200 breaststroke at Y Nationals. Her mentality, the way she handles big meets like this, just her maturity level even when she came in as a sophomore … if she has a bad race she has that mindset that sets her apart from everyone else.”
Brostowitz hopes she can capture her first gold medal as a member of the Wolverines’ top-seeded 200 freestyle relay. West/CMH is also the second-fastest seed in the 400 free relay. Aside from Brostowitz, the Wolverines have three swimmers that will compete in the final heat of their respective events — juniors Karlee Marusik (fifth in 200 free, third in 100 back), Olivia Wanner (third in 50 free, fourth in 100 free) and Elizabeth Beam (eighth in 50 free, second in 100 back). Wanner is committed to swim at Minnesota, while Beam recently announced her verbal commitment to Iowa and Marusik is Florida State-bound following high school.
“Livi’s doing great,” Niven said. “I think her technique has improved throughout the year. Her fitness is great. I think she’s right where she needs to be. With the 50 free it’s pretty much anyone’s race, so that’ll be an exciting race.
“Karlee and Liz in the backstroke, we’re seeded two and three, that’ll be a fun race for them. They’re right where they need to be.”
Outside of the “Big Three” programs, there are several more podium spots available for area swimmers.
Brookfield Central has a pair of qualifiers competing in the final heat. Junior Kennedy Rainwater is seeded fourth in the 500 free and eighth in the 200 free, while sophomore Sophia Brueggeman is second in the 100 fly and fifth in the 100 back.
Muskego’s 200 medley and 400 free relays will swim in the final heat, as will freshman Emmy Meyer (sixth) and junior Carley Miller (eighth) in the 100 back. South/Mukwonago sophomore Keira Gardner is seeded eighth in the 500 free.
In Division 2, New Berlin Eisenhower junior Ryann Nutt is the No. 2 seed in the 100 fly and seventh in the 100 breast. The Lions’ 200 free relay will also swim in the final heat. The D2 swimming competition takes place Friday at 5:30 p.m. from Waukesha South.
Less than 24 hours later, the “friendly rivalry” between Arrowhead and Brookfield East takes center stage once again.
“We had a great dual meet which they spanked us in in the middle of the season,” Rose said. “They’re really deep. It’s a smaller format for state where we’re very well matched and very competitive.
“We really have to rely on everybody to pick it up and come through to be able to make it a pretty close meet.”