BROOKFIELD — The doctors told Sam Klein that tennis might not be in his future this spring.
But Klein, a junior standout at Brookfield East, wasn’t about to miss out on the joyride he knew awaited the 2022 Spartans.
Klein was diagnosed with a broken back in January and was in a back brace until late March. And while his return to the Spartans was in question, he worked tirelessly so he could be part of days like Thursday.
East, the defending WIAA Division 1 champions, rolled to the team title at the Brookfield Central Sectional and earned a return trip to the state tournament. The Spartans captured championships at all seven flights and finished with 56 points to easily outdistance runner- up Brookfield Central (35).
At the heart of it all was Klein, who won the title at No. 2 singles following a 6-4, 6-3 win over Central’s Aaditya Tiwari.
“Even from the start, my doctor was advising me that I might not be back,” said Klein, who reached the round of 16 at individual state last year. “But this is such a special team, I didn't want to miss any of it. I’m just so happy I can participate in it.”
Klein, a year-round player, suffered his injury due to overuse. He wore a back brace at all times, except when he slept. And his physical therapy was extremely demanding.
Klein got the back brace off on March 25, three days before the Spartans began practicing. And he missed the first month of the season.
But Klein made his debut on April 29 against Arrowhead. And he’s compiled a 16-1 record since, highlighted by his sectional title on Thursday.
“Getting Sam back was huge,” said East sophomore Oscar Corwin, who jumped to No. 1 in the lineup. “We know he’s a great player and he can always get us a win. It was really important we have him.”
Klein admits he’s slightly behind where he was a year ago. But he’s rounding back into form and displayed his dangerous all-around game against Tiwari.
“Overall, my body and back feel good,” Klein said. “Now the task is getting right mentally and physically. I’m fully healed and just letting it rip. So I’m pretty happy how things are coming along.”
East coach Linda Lied is ecstatic to have Klein back.
“I thought there was a good chance we wouldn't have him,” Lied said of Klein. “But as he kept progressing it became a question of how do I get him in the lineup and where do I put him? So I made the management decision to put him in at No. 2 and he’s done a great job.”
All of the Spartans did a terrific job in running away with the sectional.
Corwin, who played No. 3 singles last year, dropped the first set to Central’s Surya Arvind and trailed, 2-1, in the second. But Corwin rallied for a 4-6, 6-3, 10-3 win and improved his record to 26-4 this spring.
Corwin, who lived on the baseline a year ago when he also reached the Round of 16 at state, has become much better attacking the net. His serve is also dramatically better and he’s grown four inches.
All of those attributes were on full display as Corwin battled his way back to edge Arvind.
“It was a tough match and it didn't start off great,” Corwin said. “Playing (No.) 1 has been a big challenge, but I think I’m handling it well. And today was a big win.”
Lied agreed. “Oscar is playing great tennis,” she said. “And he did it again (Thursday).”
Arthur Dickson earned a hardfought, 6-2, 2-6, 10-7 win over Central’s Gabe Weitzer at No. 3 singles. And at No. 4, Aaysh Singh — a newcomer to East’s lineup this year — rolled past Mukwonago’s Nate Christensen, 6-0, 6-0.
“(Aaysh) never played in the lineup until this year,” Lied said. “So it’s very fun to see him play so well.”
Henry Irwin and Reed Scullen — the defending state doubles champions — cruised past Mukwonago’s Andrew LaBelle and Ryan LaBelle, 6-2, 6-1, in the title match at No. 1. Irwin and Scullen will now be the consensus favorites to win a second straight doubles title.
Michael Francken and Owen Kendler won the title at No. 2 doubles, downing Central’s Sridhar Thiru and Mahit Rajesh, 6-0, 6-2, in the title match. Kendler and Francken reached the state quarterfinals last year, and seem poised to better that showing this season.
And at No. 3 doubles, Grant Meyers and Ben Plichta — newcomers to the lineup this year — toppled Skyler Schneider and Chase Szatkowski in the championship match, 6-1, 6-0.
“Our doubles teams were just great,” Lied said. “That’s just a lot of fun to watch. The chemistry’s great, their movement is solid. They’re really peaking right now.”
So are the Spartans themselves. East’s players carry around tiny brooms in their duffel bags, symbolizing the goals they have. It starts with a conference title, moves to a sectional championship and eventually a state crown.
After Thursday, the Spartans have two of those three goals. Now, they’ll take aim at the sweep — and a second straight state title.
“I think we’ve shown we’re just as good as last year,” said Corwin, whose Spartans won 20 of 21 matches on their way to the state team title last year. “We’ve beaten all the top teams again, and I think we have what it takes to do it again.”
Klein felt all along these Spartans had what it took to repeat. Today, he’s just thrilled he’s experiencing it first-hand.
“I’m definitely super excited to be back with these guys,” Klein said. “I think we’re just as good as last year and now get a chance to go and prove it. I couldn't ask for anything more.”