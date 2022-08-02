For three days, some of the best athletes in the Wisconsin Special Olympics congregated here in Waukesha for the 50th Anniversary Celebration Games. I got the chance to go out on each of those three days, taking photos and watching these athletes give it their all.
I had just watched a 100-meter run event on Sunday morning when I finally realized something:
This is it. This is what sports is all about. What I was witnessing all around Waukesha on Sunday — and the rest of the weekend for that matter — was sports in its purest form.
An athlete throws the bocce ball at Schneider Stadium on Sunday.
Michael Grennell/Freeman Staff
And I think anyone who was out there watching those events should consider themselves lucky to have witnessed such a sight.
Now don’t get me wrong, I’m a huge fan of professional sports. I love watching the Brewers, I’m starting to get more into watching the Bucks, and even though they only moved to Wisconsin just this year, I come from a family of Packers fans.
I’ve been to countless college athletics events. And since joining The Freeman I’ve had the opportunity to watch some great high school teams compete at a higher level than I have ever seen before.
And yet what I saw this weekend was so different, it’s almost indescribable the feeling I had watching the boys and girls and the men and women competing this weekend.
I watched them have fun.
They were just out there playing sports and having fun in the sun.
There were no overly aggressive coaches yelling from the sideline.
There were no parents or fans jeering and booing the other team or referees.
There was no pressure to succeed in order to stand out and gain the attention of colleges or professional teams.
They were just out there having fun. They were out there cheering each other on regardless of whether they were on the same team or opposing ones.
I don’t think I’ve ever been to a sporting event before where I saw more smiles, more hugs, more high fives than what I saw this weekend.
And this really stood out to me. I’ve been covering sports for over a decade now at both collegiate and professional media outlets. I’ve seen my fair share of insane coaches berating players, rabid parents screaming at their kids to do better or challenging kids on the opposing teams to fights, and athletes just not seeming to have fun even if their team won.
It wouldn’t be hard to become pretty jaded about sports if you’ve witnessed some of the behaviors I’ve seen on thefield and in the stands.
And I think that’s why watching the Celebration Games was such a breath of fresh air to me.
I’m sure there were athletes out there this weekend that were bummed out or disappointed that they didn’t perform better. Some probably even got upset at their results. And I understand why — it would be disappointing to not performas well as you had hoped.
But I’ll tell you this, I had a hard time finding any sad faces in the midst of a sea of smiles and excitement.
I think it can be easy sometimes to forget that sports at its core should be about going out, doing your best and having fun. And that’s why I’m grateful to have gotten a reminder of what it’s really all about.