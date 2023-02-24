MADISON — Josephine Stachowski has already proven she can hang with the boys, making history in the process.
Now she’s out to conquer the girls.
The Mukwonago junior is two wins away from doing just that after coasting through Day 1 of the WIAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament Thursday at the Kohl Center, winning both of her 120-pound matches via first-period pin to become one of three area competitors to reach tonight’s semifinals on the girls’ side.
“I got to show them what I can do with the boys being the first one to qualify for Division 1 boys state, so I’m excited to show them what I can do this year with the girls,” Stachowski said.
What she’s shown is she’s a force to be reckoned with, which doesn’t come as much of a surprise after her barrier-breaking sophomore season. In her Kohl Center debut, Stachowski pinned Menasha sophomore Eve Rausch with seven seconds to spare in the opening period. Later on, she put the shoulders of Saint Croix Falls junior Paige Haaf to the mat in 1:11.
As the only girl in the field with experience under the bright lights in Madison, Stachowski looked right at home.
“I just take it like another match, just like any day in the practice room,” Stachowski said. “No different than wrestling in the room, wrestling at a dual. It’s just another match.”
Stachowski, now 9-0 on the season, has wrestled in several duals with the Indians. That includes at team sectionals when she dropped down to 113 to win by pin against Wilmot Union and help Mukwonago advance to team state.
“Obviously wrestling guys are stronger, so coming in with the girls I can use my speed and different techniques with them,” Stachowski said. “But other than that I just try to keep it the same and work on what I’m good at.”
Arrowhead senior Kate Riege knows what she’s good at. And sticking to those traits has her in the semifinals at 235 pounds for the second consecutive year.
Riege was locked in a tight battle with Pulaski junior Mama Andre in the quarterfinals, the match tied at 2-2 in the waning moments of the second period. But rather than the two starting fresh in the third, Riege put Andre on her back before she realized what happened, and with two seconds left, the referee put his hand to the mat.
“I just went over my tactics over and over again in my head and I know what to do, I know how to do it,” Riege said. “I just have to put it out there on the mat. All or nothing.”
Riege has been around wrestling for a long time. Her dad, Shawn, is now an assistant with Arrowhead after once coaching at Hamilton. She began as a manager with the Warhawks, but soon would turn in the clipboard for a singlet, and the rest is history.
“I’ve been wrestling for four years competitively,” Riege said. “I’d wrestle when I was younger all the time with the high school guys.”
The undefeated Riege was rewarded for her dedication to the sport with a runner-up finish at the inaugural girls state meet in La Crosse last winter. Now she’s looking to take it a step further in Madison.
“It’s a lot more loud here. A lot more people, which I love,” Riege said. “It also is nerve-racking because then there’s a lot more pressure on you, but you’re really not supposed to think about it. So I just go out there, focus on my match, my opponent.”
While Stachowski and Riege moved on without much drama, Brookfield East junior Lily Becker more than made up for it.
After pinning Shiocton junior Lexi Riehl in the third period to open her day, Becker and Thorp/Owen-Withee senior Cera Philson were knotted up at 3-3 after six minutes had passed. Then neither could get a takedown for a sudden victory. But after Becker prevented Philson from escaping in the following 30-second period, she’d get her escape point and then some for a 5-3 victory in the tiebreaker.
Becker, who also reached the semis and finished third at 114 last season, will face Ozaukee junior Mya Delleree tonight.
Winning their first match before getting bounced to the consolation bracket were Mukwonago sophomore Cailyn Whittier (107), Waukesha South sophomore Adrianna Beckley (132), New Berlin West/Eisenhower freshman Amelia Poplawski (132) and Muskego junior Kahlyn Geiger (185).