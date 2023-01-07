DELAFIELD — With all the momentum on Waukesha’s side, a hustle play and fantastic individual effort flipped the script back in Brookfield’s favor.
After the Stars won a scrum near the boards for the puck, Colton Schneider passed it to an open Cooper Simon, and the freshman did the rest as he went top shelf for a much-needed insurance goal in the closing minutes of regulation. Simon then added an empty-net goal to give Brookfield a 5-2 Classic 8 Conference victory over the Wings from Naga-Waukee Ice Arena Friday evening.
“We just continuously stress with these guys just to win foot races and that’s what started it,” Brookfield coach Greg Copeland said. “Cooper got the finish, a really nice play, and it started earlier on in that shift. Guys won a couple battles in the corner, moved the puck and he got to finish a really nice goal. Great poise for a freshman.”
The Stars (9-3 overall, 2-1 conference) seemed to have things under control after Parker Dysart tapped in a perfect centering pass from Schneider with 14 minutes, 29 seconds to play, giving the visitors a 3-0 cushion. But just over a minute later, Dysart was whistled for a five-minute major penalty for boarding, giving the Wings (3-10-2, 0-3) a 5-on-4 advantage.
“We were a little lucky on the five-minute major,” said Waukesha coach Dave Kupsky, who is in his first year leading the Wings after spending 15 years as an assistant. “It gave us an opportunity to come back and the boys took advantage of that.”
Waukesha finally broke through with 12:21 remaining when Emmett Mushel (Pewaukee) went for a loop around the offensive zone before finding Cade Kiehl near the left circle, and the senior forward from Waukesha South beat Brookfield goalie Augustus Jones for the first time, bringing the Wings within 3-1.
But the teams would become even strength at the 10:17 mark when Waukesha senior Gavin Hruby was called for tripping, making it 4-on-4. Nevertheless, the Wings kept the pedal to the metal, making it 3-2 with 9:07 left when junior forward Brady Krizizke (West) cleaned up a rebound off a shot from senior defenseman AJ Vranak (CMH).
“They just didn’t have that fight from the beginning,” Kupsky said. “If we played like that at the beginning of the game the way we did in the third, it could be a different outcome.”
Simon made sure it wouldn’t be.
Despite falling over after approaching the puck in Waukesha’s zone, Jack Templeton was able to shuffle the puck to Schneider, who then fed it along to Simon. Somehow, the freshman was able to maneuver his way to the right of Waukesha senior goalie Dante Desidero and flip it up and over his blocker. The entirety of the puck was ruled to have crossed the goal line after a brief moment of confusion, and the Stars led 4-2 with 2:04 remaining.
“It’s just a matter of we have to be able to separate the man from the puck,” Kupsky said. “Those things are going to happen.”
Following the center-ice faceoff, Desidero was pulled, eventually allowing Simon to score his second goal in quick succession off an assist from Adam Jensen.
“Kupsky’s a first-year coach coming back here,” Copeland said. “He’s been doing this for years and he’s got a decent team that works really hard for him. So I give them credit. They battled. It’s a team that battles all the time and you’ve got to come in to Waukesha to win a game. You’re not going to get anything for free.”
The Stars seized the lead for good with 9:03 left in the first period. Schneider’s initial shot was saved but Drew Sparacino was there to clean up the rebound, and it was 1-0 following the first 17 minutes.
Less than 90 seconds into the second, a one-timer off the stick of Henry Tasker was redirected into the back of the net by Harrison Kennedy, pushing the Brookfield lead to 2-0 with 15:34 on the clock. Moments later, a goal by Tasker was disallowed because the puck was played with a high stick, and near the end of the second, another Brookfield goal was wiped off the board when the net became dislodged.
The Stars outshot the Wings 29-24 and didn’t allow a goal during 5-on-5 play.
“We’re lucky. We have four returning defensemen, so we don’t have to retrain our relearn or teach anything,” Copeland said. “They’re just building on what we taught them last year and they just do a good job. They help the younger forwards out a lot and that’s ultimately what we lean on them for.”
It was the fifth straight win Brookfield, who lost in double overtime in the sectional- final round last season, while for Waukesha, fresh off a conference title and four consecutive trips to state from 2016-19, it’s back to the drawing board.
“We’ve had a lot of success over the last few years, lost some talented scorers last year,” Kupsky said. “Still the boys are searching for their identity. We went through a lot of years of winning and they need to learn how to lose before they can win again. That’s about where we’re at right now.”