State football playoff brackets announced - Waukesha

The WIAA announced its playoff brackets for the football postseason on Saturday morning, with 14 area teams earning spots in the first round.
Five Waukesha County teams received No. 1 seeds in their bracket segments. In Division 1, Arrowhead earned a one-seed and will host No. 8 Janesville Parker on Friday, while Muskego also earned a top seed and will host No. 8 Kenosha Indian Trail. In Division 2, Brookfield Central picked up a No. 1 spot and will host No. 8 Union Grove, while No. 1 Kettle Moraine will welcome eight-seed Milton on Friday night. Defending state champion Catholic Memorial earned a No. 1 seed in Division 4 after going undefeated in the regular season, and will play host to No. 8 Edgerton.
Three more area teams received playoff berths in Division 1, as No. 3 Hamilton and No. 2 Mukwonago will play at home against No. 6 Milwaukee Riverside/Golda Meir and NO. 7 Milwaukee Hamilton/Audobon Tech, respectively. Brookfield East received a seven-seed, and will be on the road to face No. 2 Neenah.
Waukesha West was the only other area school to reach the Division 2 playoffs, earning a four-seed to secure a home game against No. 5 Monona Grove.
In Division 3, defending state champion Pewaukee received a No. 4 seed and will play host to No. 5 Plymouth. No. 4 New Berlin West will also play at home against No. 5 Greendale, while No. 7 New Berlin Eisenhower will be on the road for a tough matchup against No. 2 Port Washington.
Brookfield Academy and Lake Country Lutheran round out the county's playoff contenders in Division 5, as the No. 6 Blue Knights will be on the road to play No. 3 University School of Milwaukee while the No. 5 Lightning will travel to face No. 4 Oostburg.