BROOKFIELD — With the bright shining spotlight cast upon an intriguing matchup of state powerhouse programs, Abby Stoeck stepped up to the big-game pressure and proved she was more than ready for prime time.
Stoeck, a battle-tested senior forward, scored two critical second-half goals as the Waukesha West girls soccer team defeated Brookfield Academy 3-0 in a cold, windy nonconference game Thursday night.
West, which entered the fierce battle ranked fifth in the WIAA Division 2 Wisconsin Coaches Association state poll, captured their third consecutive road victory to improve to 5-2-2 overall.
Brookfield Academy, the defending WIAA Division 4 state champion, maintained its composure throughout the inspired home-field effort.
The high-powered Knights played to a 1-1 tie with Cedar Grove-Belgium in last year’s state final game, claiming the title by winning a dramatic shootout 4-3.
“It was a nice challenge against another very good, high-caliber opponent that will only help in our preparation out with confidence tonight and build off of the momentum created from Tuesday’s Classic 8 Conference victory over Waukesha South,” said Stoeck, who has three goals in the last two games. “Our main focus coming in was on improvement, consistently working the ball through our formations and putting together a lot of good, sustained possessions.
“With Brookfield Academy having come off a state championship last year, we really attempted to start strong and play with a lot of energy in order to match their intensity. On the first goal of the game, I knew Camryn (Ries) was driving hard for a breakaway and just tried to be there to support her effort. That’s when the ball came back my way, I noticed an opening inside the near post and was able to finish on the opportunity.”
West extended the lead to 2-0 as junior forward Breanna Stadler scored on an assist from sophomore defender Grace Gerstner in the 50th minute.
Stoeck put an exclamation point on the exhilarating victory, scoring off an assist from Stadler in the 54th minute.
Senior goalkeeper Meg Sodemann was a stabilizing force, making several critical saves in the second half to help preserve a shutout.
West veteran head coach Dave Zindler was pleased with how his team adjusted to the situation following a scoreless first half and took control.
“We have the utmost respect for Brookfield Academy, their players and outstanding coaching staff,” Zindler said. “They have accomplished what we’ve been seeking to do in winning state championships so its the type of matchup that will always serve as a good motivator. It gave us a wonderful opportunity to play on a grass field (like we would compete on in the sectional Both of West’s losses came at the hands of top-five stateranked teams (New Berlin Eisenhower, ranked No. 3 in Division 3 and Brookfield East, No. 4-ranked in Division 1).
Following a scoreless hard-fought, physical opening half on the traditional, natural grass playing field, the Wolverines responded to the challenge by scoring three unanswered secondhalf goals, finishing on three shots within the first 13 minutes.
Stoeck, one of six seniors on the roster, scored what proved to be the winning goal off an assist from junior forward Camryn Ries in the 48th minute.
On the crucial victory-clinching play, Ries initally fired a hard-lining close proximity shot from the right side but it was deflected by athletic Brookfield Academy senior goalkeeper Anneke Zaiser.
The ball ricocheted back toward the middle where Stoeck promptly seized possession, planted her foot and finished with a strong shot into the back of the net.
“We really wanted to come (1-0). Brookfield Academy, which entered the showdown top ranked in Division 4, dropped to 3-3 overall.
It was the third convincing shutout of the season for the Wolverines, who have won four of their last five games.
West has combined to outscore its opponents by an 18-2 margin in its five victories, including a single-game season-high 10 goals versus Waukesha North.
The Wolverines’ other shutouts came at home against state-ranked longtime conference rivals Kettle Moraine (1-0) and Arrowhead