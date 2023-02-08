WAUKESHA — Catholic Memorial boys basketball coach Jeremy McGlothlin was moved to tears during his Senior Night speech Tuesday night.
Four minutes into the Crusaders’ game with visiting Waukesha South, McGlothlin still needed a tissue.
CMH’s boss watched in disbelief as his team was out of sorts and looking up at an 11-point deficit less than four minutes into the game.
“It was not ideal,” McGlothlin said.
From there, the only tears McGlothlin shed were those of joy.
Catholic Memorial spent the final 32 minutes putting on a defensive clinic, picking apart South’s 2-3 zone and rolling to a 59-44 win. The Crusaders held the Blackshirts to 25% shooting in the second half, and after South scored 13 points in the first 3 1/2 minutes, it had just 31 points in the final 32 1/2 minutes.
Catholic Memorial won its fourth straight game and improved to 15-5 overall and 10-3 in the Classic 8 Conference, just 1 1/2 games behind league leading Arrowhead (17-2, 11-1).
South, which got 19 points from senior guard Tyran Cook, fell to 9-10, 7-6.
For the 10 seniors on Catholic Memorial’s roster, a frustrating start turned into a memorable night.
“The last couple of games, we’ve gotten off to some hot starts,” said CMH senior wing Bennett McCormick, who led the Crusaders with 13 points. “Tonight, we definitely didn’t have the hottest first four minutes, but we were able to bounce back, get on our run, stop them a few times and play our game.”
CMH senior center Jack Riley, who was a force inside with nine points, 12 rebounds and three resounding dunks, agreed with McCormick.
“I know we’ve had some slow starts before,” Riley said. “We just had to keep our composure.”
The Crusaders did that — and then some.
But watching South score on six of its first seven possessions while racing to a 13-2 lead wasn’t fun for any of the Crusaders.
“I was thinking we’re a senior-led team,” McGlothlin said. “So I thought, ‘let’s trust them and hopefully we’ll be fine.’ One possession at a time and we’ll dig ourselves out of this hole.”
The Crusaders were able to do just that thanks to a key defensive adjustment.
CMH prides itself on playing intense, lock down man-to-man defense. But with the athletic Blackshirts picking that defense apart, the Crusaders switched to a 2-3 match-up zone and went on a game-changing 15-0 run.
Both Kyle Kober (10 points) and Ben Goedheer had five points during the blitz as Catholic Memorial surged to a 17-13 lead.
“I just thought we had to do a better job of keeping them out of rhythm,” McGlothlin said of making the defensive adjustment. “I thought it was just a change of pace for us to be able to go to that zone.”
The Crusaders scored on six of eight trips during that run and held the Blackshirts scoreless for 6:05. At one point, South coach Bo Richter hollered to no one in particular, “It feels like we haven’t scored in an hour.”
That was understandable, as South missed seven straight shots and had three turnovers during its drought.
“Our defense has been really good and it’s transferring into our offense,” Riley said. “That part of our game has been really good.”
CMH pushed its lead to as many as seven at 27-20 following a hammer dunk by Riley after a terrific feed from McCormick. And at halftime, the Crusaders held a 32-26 edge.
CMH, which defeated South by 19 points last month, then opened the second half on a 9-3 spurt and took a 41-29 lead. The closest the Blackshirts came from there was eight.
The Crusaders alternated defenses in the second half and held South to just 7 of 28 shooting. And after making six of eight shots to open the game (75%), the Blackshirts shot just 12 of 44 the rest of the way (27.3%).
“After coming back from that 13-2 run, the crowd was getting into it, the student section was getting into it, after that you kind of feel like Superman,” McCormick said. “Can’t be stopped.”
South did make one final push, closing within 52-44 after a 3-pointer from Cook with 2:20 left. But the defensive-minded Crusaders held the Blackshirts scoreless on their final six possessions, a stretch in which South missed all six of its shots and had a turnover.
CMH, on the other hand, made 7 of 10 free throws in the final two minutes and posted a memorable win on Senior Night.
“I’ve been coaching some of these kids since fifth, sixth grade,” McGlothlin said. “And I’m just proud of their resilience, specifically tonight.
“All the hoopla and celebrating them on Senior Night and all those emotions ... and their resilience to fight back, I’m just really proud of them. I really am. I couldn’t ask for a better group of men and I think we’re moving in the right direction and have a chance to do something special.”
That was certainly evident Tuesday night.